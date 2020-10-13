Take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals to stock up on household essentials

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out our deals and sales live blog. For more top picks, shopping tips and everything else you need to know, check out all of our coverage here.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day may be best known for its huge selection of deals on electronics and tech, but it’s also a perfect opportunity to stock up on household essentials at a great price.
Running now through Oct. 14, shoppers can take advantage of deals on everything from bedding and decor to cleaning products and pet supplies. You’ll find savings up to 40 per cent off of must-haves for the kitchen, bathroom and pantry, exclusively available for Prime members.
ALSO SEE: These wireless earbuds are just $49 for Amazon Prime Day, along with even more more budget-friendly styles
If you’ve been avoiding the grocery store, Amazon offers a quick and convenient way to get the items you need delivered straight to your home — without the hassle of delivery apps or long wait times on deliveries from other retailers. The limited-time deals are also a great way to save on things you’d be planning to buy anyways, saving you both time and money.
Ahead, shop some of the best deals on the products that you know and love.
Save up to 40% on Baby Care Essentials
If you’ve got a little one at home, then you’ll know that you can never have too many of the essentials on hand for a rainy day. Shop a selection of products on sale like diapers, formula, wipes, lotions and more.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $26 (originally $37)
Save up to 30% on Healthcare Products
Taking care of our health and wellbeing has never been more important, and you can now shop a range of must-haves for the season on sale. Stock up on vitamins, cold and flu medicine, pain medication, and throat lozenges, among others.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $7 (originally $10)
Save up to 30% in Candy and Sweet Treats
Whether you’re planning on shopping ahead for Halloween or are just replenishing your sweets stash, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Save up to 30 per cent on all kinds of chocolate, candy, and gum as part of this deal.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $14 (originally $22)
Save up to 30% on Coffee Pods, K-Cups, & T-Discs
Is there ever such a thing as having too much coffee on hand? Replenish your stores with up to 30 per cent off of coffee pods from your favourite shops, including Tim Horton’s, Timothy’s and Krispy Kreme.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $6 (originally $10)
Save up to 30% on Hill's Science Diet Large Bags
Ensure that you never run out of food for your furry friend with this deal on large bags of Hill’s Science Diet pet food. Deals are available on pet food for dogs and cats at every stage of development or dietary need.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $58 (originally $77)
Save up to 30% off Car Care Supplies
Keep you car looking its best this season with an assortment of car care supplies that are on sale now. You’ll find all the cleaning tools you need, along with cleaning supplies and conditioners for a fresh new look.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $7 (originally $13)
Save on Seventh Generation cleaning products
A clean home is a healthy home, and this deal offers all of the essential cleaning products you’ll need for a fall refresh, including natural laundry detergent, wipes, dish soap, and more.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $21 (originally $31)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.