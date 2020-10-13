Take advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals to stock up on household essentials

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out our deals and sales live blog. For more top picks, shopping tips and everything else you need to know, check out all of our coverage here.

Amazon Prime Day may be best known for its huge selection of deals on electronics and tech, but it’s also a perfect opportunity to stock up on household essentials at a great price.

Running now through Oct. 14, shoppers can take advantage of deals on everything from bedding and decor to cleaning products and pet supplies. You’ll find savings up to 40 per cent off of must-haves for the kitchen, bathroom and pantry, exclusively available for Prime members.

If you’ve been avoiding the grocery store, Amazon offers a quick and convenient way to get the items you need delivered straight to your home — without the hassle of delivery apps or long wait times on deliveries from other retailers. The limited-time deals are also a great way to save on things you’d be planning to buy anyways, saving you both time and money.

If you’ve got a little one at home, then you’ll know that you can never have too many of the essentials on hand for a rainy day. Shop a selection of products on sale like diapers, formula, wipes, lotions and more.

Taking care of our health and wellbeing has never been more important, and you can now shop a range of must-haves for the season on sale. Stock up on vitamins, cold and flu medicine, pain medication, and throat lozenges, among others.

Whether you’re planning on shopping ahead for Halloween or are just replenishing your sweets stash, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Save up to 30 per cent on all kinds of chocolate, candy, and gum as part of this deal.

