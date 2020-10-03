Amazon Prime Day shopping do’s and don’ts

Amazon Prime Day is soon upon us. The site’s annual sales event takes place on October 13 and 14, 2020. Before the deals start blowing our phones up, we thought it best to put together our own cheat sheet of tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck. Check out our list of do’s and don’ts below.

Do plan ahead

View photos Image of Echo 4th gen, 16:9 scale More

We get it. It’s super easy to get swept up in a sales whirlpool. Come Prime Day, there will be so many deals flying around on Amazon that your shopping experience can quickly become overwhelming. That’s why it’s best to sit down before the blitzkrieg and know exactly what products you want to score a deal on. Are you trying to start holiday shopping for your whole family, or do you just want to save some dough on one or two personal items? Our advice is to sit down and make a list of your must-have items. That way, when you jump on the Amazon app, you can purchase your essentials before certain products become unavailable (or before certain Lightning Deals expire — more on that in a moment).

In years past, Amazon has offered impressive deals on their own hardware. If you’re in the market for Echo speakers and displays, Kindles, or Ring doorbells and cameras, this is the time to buy them, for sure. That being said, Amazon will likely keep a lot of their own products on sale through the upcoming holiday season. If you can afford to wait for an

Echo speaker

, you can focus on non-Amazon products instead.

While you’re building your wishlist, it’s also a good idea to know what items are going for before Prime Day hits. This is so you can know exactly what kind of a discount you’re getting compared to normal shelf prices. If your list is mostly non-Amazon, visit product/brand websites to see what these items normally sell for. You may find that the vendor itself offers even better pricing than Amazon.

Do enable notifications

Once you’ve got that list of must-haves together, you should go ahead and enable push notifications. Why, you ask? Doing so will ensure that when a Lightning Deal hits, a bundle is announced, or an item drops in price, you’ll be notified of the deal right away. If you don’t have notifications set up for Amazon, it’s pretty easy to do. Grab your preferred mobile device, open the Amazon app (download and log in if you haven’t already), then hit the Hamburger icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Scroll down to Settings, tap Notifications, and scroll down to Your Watched & Waitlisted Deals. Toggle on, and you’re good to go.

View photos Prime Day phone notifications More

