Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Best deals on OnePlus 9 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Galaxy M42 5G and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is now live in India and will come to an end tomorrow (27 July). The e-commerce is offering an instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards during this sale. Amazon has also announced a new 'Advantage- Just For Prime' program for Prime users. This program will offer free screen replacement and up to 12 months EMI tenure on smartphone purchases.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale.

OnePlus 9 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999, the OnePlus 9 5G can now be bought at Rs 45,999 by applying a simple Amazon coupon that will give a discount of Rs 4,000.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999. By applying an Amazon, buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone.

Mi 10i

Buyers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on Xiaomi's Mi 10i. After applying the Amazon coupon, Mi 10i is available at a starting price of Rs 20,999, down by Rs 1,000.

Oppo F17

Buyers will get a discount of Rs 2,500 via Amazon coupon on the purchase of Oppo F17. It is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 13,040.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Down from Rs 21,999, Galaxy M42 5G (Review) is now available at Rs 20,999. This discount can be availed by applying an Amazon coupon.

iQoo Z3 5G

iQoo Z3 5G is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 18,500 after applying an Amazon coupon that gives a discount of Rs 1,500. This smartphone was launched at Rs 19,990.

(Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Deals on Roomba i7, i7 Plus, Roomba i3, Roomba 692, other iRobot vacuum cleaners

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club members

Amazon India announces 'Advantage - Just for Prime' program for smartphones including iQoo 7, Galaxy M51, Oppo F17 and more)

Also See: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Deals on Roomba i7, i7 Plus, Roomba i3, Roomba 692, other iRobot vacuum cleaners

Story continues

Amazon India announces ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for smartphones including iQoo 7, Galaxy M51, Oppo F17 and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices and more

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.