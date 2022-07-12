Snag Amazon Prime Day prices with home and tech deals at Best Buy—save on Apple, Samsung and LG

Shop the Best Buy competing Amazon Prime day sale from now until July 13.
Shop the Best Buy competing Amazon Prime day sale from now until July 13.

Prime Day 2022 is underway, but Amazon isn't the only place you can shop for savings this week. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a summer sale of its own with amazing Prime Day-level deals on essential tech. Whether you're in the market for an Apple laptop, a Samsung TV or an LG dishwasher, you don't need a Prime membership to get proper savings today.

UPDATED 6:27 PM EST: If you haven't considered shopping Best Buy's competing Prime Day sale, now is the time. From now until tomorrow, July 13, customers can score everything from appliances to laptops, TVs, televisions, and more. Not sure what to get? No problem. Reviewed will be updating this in real-time, so be sure to check back frequently for more budget-friendly prices — Brittany Romano, Reviewed 

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect appliance to complete your home renovation or a reliable pair of earbuds that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now to rival Amazon Prime Day 2022—which kicked off this morning, July 12. There are even select Amazon devices on sale for great prices at Best Buy!

The best Prime Day deals to shop at Best Buy

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a reliable gas range and a feature-rich smart TV.

  1. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)

  2. WD easystore 16TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $249.99 (Save $213)

  3. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $279.99 (Save $170)

  4. HP Pavilion 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch Screen Laptop for $529.99 (Save $300)

  5. Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)

  6. NordicTrack Commercial S15i Fitness Bike for $799.99 (Save $500)

  7. Acer 16-Inch 512GB Predator Triton 500 SE for $1,199.99 (Save $550)

TV deals at Best Buy

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great deals on incredible screens from LG, TCL and more.

Turn your living room into a home theater with these Best Buy deals on TVs.
Laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with relief courtesy of Best Buy's deals on laptops.  Shop devices from Apple, Acer and more that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

These Best Buy laptop deals feature computers with touchscreen capability and more amazing features.
Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint. Shop savings on Samsung, Google and more today.

Whether you need something that easily fits in your pocket or has the latest processing power, these Best Buy cellphone deals let you save big.
Appliance deals at Best Buy

Streamline your household chores with these Best Buy deals on appliances from ovens to cordless vacuums and more.

Keep your home clean and kitchen equipped with these Best Buy appliance deals.
Tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals feature everything you need at home or on the go, from Sony headphones to Samsung tablets.

These Best Buy tech deals have big discounts on wireless headphones, tablets and more.
Does Best Buy price match prime day?

According to the Best Buy website, when it comes to price matching, they'll match local retail competitors (including online prices!) with qualifying online retailers, including Amazon.com, Crutchfield.com, Dell.com, HP.com and TigerDirect.com. The one catch? The item must be not only brand-new but the same model number, color and matching brand.

When is Best Buy running deals during Prime Day?

Best Buy's competing Prime Day deals are currently live. Now through tomorrow, July 13 you can shop the Black Friday in July sale for epic savings on best-in-class tech. The sitewide savings event includes huge markdowns on LG, Samsung, Apple and so much more.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Best Buy?

There's a wide variety of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. If you're looking for movie-theater-quality visuals at home, consider the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV, available in its 65-inch size for a whopping $200 off at $1,699.99. The C1 is one of the best TVs we've ever tested for its elegant design supporting incredible contrast and color in its picture. It also has four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution on the latest gaming consoles.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Absolutely! If you're looking to upgrade your essential tech and need expert info to find exactly what you need, Best Buy is the place to shop. Whether you need a compact set of headphones for your adventures outdoors or a stunning new TV to make movie night all the better, Best Buy has top-rated tech from some of the biggest names in the world for prices best-suited for your budget. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear fast.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale is being held today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. The shopping event has been met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphonesrobot vacuumsair fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up now.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers are offering similar sales. Today, for instance, we've been tracking huge price drops on select products at WalmartTargetBed Bath & BeyondThe Home Depot and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Best Buy is offering tons of deep discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2022 during its Black Friday in July sale. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones and more—and the savings will blow your mind.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide on what to buy

