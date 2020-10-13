Amazon Prime Day KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Ninja & Kitchen Appliance Deals (2020): Early Coffee Maker, Air Fryer, Blender, Oven, Grill & Refrigerator Deals Presented by The Consumer Post

Prime Day 2020 sales researchers at The Consumer Post round-up the top early kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including offers on Ninja & Vitamix blenders, Keurig & Nespresso espresso machines, smokers, microwave & toaster ovens, Instant Pot air fryers, & KitchenAid appliances
Best KitchenAid deals:
- Save up to 45% on KitchenAid stand mixers, blenders & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $120 on the KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Amazon - special 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts w/ 5-Qt stainless steel bowl, 5 speed settings & 14 attachments
- Save 36% on the KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment at Amazon - includes a KitchenAid dicing kit & ExactSlice System for precision slicing
- Save $51 on the KitchenAid Pasta Roller at Amazon - comes with a spaghetti & fettuccine cutter attachment set
- Save 20% on the KitchenAid K150 Blender at Amazon - comes with a 48-oz blender jar and lid and 2 personal blending jars and lids
Best Vitamix & blender deals:
- Save up to $175 on blenders from Ninja, Vitamix, Nutribullet & more top-rated kitchen appliance brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $175 on the Vitamix A3500 Brushed Stainless Blender at Amazon - with 5 program settings for making smoothies, dips, spreads, hot soups & frozen desserts
- Save $100 on the Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender at Amazon - professional-grade blender with wireless connectivity & built-in digital timer
- Save 23% on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender/Food Processor at Amazon - includes an XL crushing pitcher, 2 Nutri Ninja cups & a food processor bowl
- Save $92 on the Vitamix 5200 Blender at Amazon - 64 oz self-cleaning professional-grade blender with variable speed control
- Save 28% on the All-Clad Cordless Hand Blender at Amazon - 5-speed, rechargeable stainless steel immersion multi-functional hand blender
- Save 20% on the Nutri Ninja Personal Blender at Amazon - with an Auto-IQ base perfect for making juices, shakes & smoothies
Best Instant Pot & cooker deals:
- Save up to 44% on Instant Pot pressure cookers, slow cookers, air fryers & cookware - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $71 on the Rozmoz 14-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon - highly-rated cooker that boasts reducing the cooking time in the kitchen by up to 70%
- Save 40% on the MOOSOO 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon - 6Qt instant programmable pressure pot with 15 one-touch programs and compatible with an air fryer lid
- Save 21% on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6Qt) at Amazon - best-selling multi-cooker that comes in 6 Qt, 3 Qt, 8 Qt & 10 Qt variants, including a Duo 6 Qt with air fryer lid model
- Save 25% on the Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker at Amazon - 8 Qt, 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker with Nutriboost technology
- Save $70 on the Ninja Foodi 8-Qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker at Amazon - durable stainless steel pressure cooker with air fryer lid & deluxe reversible rack
Best air fryer deals:
- Save up to 51% on air fryers from popular brands like Ninja, Instant Vortex, Cosori & Nuwave - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $50 on the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Amazon - with Fat Removal Technology
- Save 40% on the GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer at Amazon - 7Qt air fryer with dehydrator that boasts 8 cooking functions
- Save $20 on the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL at Amazon - 5.8 Qt air fryer that helps reduce the use of oil for up to 85%
- Save $50 on the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven (XL) at Amazon - convection oven, toaster, air fryer, air broiler & more
- Save 31% on the Ninja Air Fryer at Amazon - 4 Qt ceramic-coated air fryer that crisps & dehydrates food
Best grill & smoker deals:
- Save up to 38% on a wide range of grills and smokers from brands like Weber, George Foreman, Cuisinart, Traeger & Masterbuilt - check the latest deals on outdoor grills, charcoal grills, propane gas grills, pellet grills & smokers
- Save 33% on the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill at Amazon - stainless steel indoor grill with easy-to-clean nonstick plate
- Save $101 on the Weber Spirit II E-210 Liquid Propane Grill at Amazon - 2-burner grill with long-lasting cast-iron cooking grates & porcelain-enameled lid
- Save $71 on the Weber Smokey Mountain Charcoal Smoker at Amazon - available in 14-inch, 18-inch & 22-inch models
- Save $42 on the Dyna-Glo Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker at Amazon - equipped with six height-adjustable cooking grates & built-in thermometer
- Save $40 on the 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill at Amazon - 4 Qt 5-in-1: electric grill, air fryer, roast, bake & dehydrate
- Save 38% on the Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill at Amazon - features a 150 sq in cooking grate & dual-venting system
Best oven & microwave deals:
- Save up to 45% on toaster, microwave & dutch ovens from top brands like Breville, Cuisinart & Ninja -at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $219 on the Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven at Amazon - with 15 cooking functions & fits a 13" pizza and 9" x 13" baking pan
- Save 35% on the Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broiler w/ Convection at Amazon - industrial stainless steel oven with four cooking options with convection baking
- Save $100 on the Breville Smart Oven at Amazon- brushed stainless steel air convection & air fry countertop oven
- Save 33% on the Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Oven and Long Slot Toaster at Amazon - countertop oven that doubles as a toaster with easily with a quick slide of a lever
- Save 62% on the Crock-Pot Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven at Amazon - top-selling Artisan round Dutch oven that comes in 3 qt, 5 qt &7 qt sizes and an array of colors
- Save 45% on the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven at Amazon - pre-seasoned pot with lid and dual loop handle, available in 2 qt, 5 qt & 7 qt sizes
- Save $29 on the Toshiba Microwave Oven at Amazon - available in inverter & non-inverter technology models
Best fridge deals:
- Save up to $137 on refrigerators, freezers, mini fridges & beverage coolers - check the latest Prime Day deals on a wide range of fridges and freezers
- Save $120 on the NewAir Free-Standing Beverage Refrigerator & Cooler at Amazon - 126-can capacity stainless fridge w/ glass door & adjustable shelves
- Save $107 on the Daewoo Top Mount Refrigerator at Amazon - spacious 18 cu.ft, stainless steel refrigerator that comes with a free optional haul-away service
- Save 21% on the hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator & Wine Cooler at Amazon - mini fridge with glass door for soda, beer or wine & fits up to 120 cans of regular-sized soda can
- Save 30% on the EdgeStar Compact Fridge & Freezer at Amazon - 3.1 cu. ft. dorm-sized mini refrigerator
Best coffee maker deals:
- Save up to 41% on coffee makers & espresso machines from top brands like Keurig, Breville & Nespresso - save on the latest single-serve and programmable coffee makers, espresso machines and more
- Save $100 on the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine at Amazon - BES870XL brushed stainless steel model
- Save 41% on the De'Longhi Espresso & Cappuccino Machine at Amazon - 15-bar-pump espresso machine for brewing coffee, cappuccino & lattes
- Save $74 on the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee & Espresso Maker at Amazon - De’Longhi coffee maker, comes w/ complimentary Vertuo capsules
- Save $71 on the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine at Amazon - Breville’s Nespresso machine compatible with the Aeroccino for making lattes & cappuccinos
- Save 30% on the Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi at Amazon - versatile single-serve coffee & espresso machine
- Save 28% on the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker at Amazon - energy-efficient, single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
- Save $30 on the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker at Amazon - works w/ K-Cup pods & comes w/ a dishwasher-safe milk frother
- Save on the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker at Amazon - perfect for strong brews & can brew accommodate up to 12 oz coffee cups
- Save 46% on the Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker at Amazon - 14-cup programmable stainless steel coffee maker with glass carafe
- Save 56% on the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker at Amazon - brews 2 ways: single-serve and 12-cup pot, stainless steel carafe
More kitchen deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of kitchen appliances, utensils & gadgets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of kitchen & dining deals available now for Amazon Prime Day - click the link for all the latest savings on kitchen appliances, accessories & cooking utensils
- Save 45% on the Cuisinart Stand Mixer at Amazon - 12 speeds for precision mixing & includes a 5.5 Qt stainless steel bowl
- Save 21% on the Aucma Stand Mixer at Amazon - 6.5-Qt 6-Speed tilt-head kitchen electric mixer with dough hook, wire whip & beater
- Save $600 on the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro at Amazon - 12-pc stainless steel cookware set
For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.
Shoppers looking to save on air fryers, espresso machines, toaster ovens, blenders, smokers, grills, and refrigerators can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. Kitchen appliances, coffee makers, and cookware sets are among the most popular items on Amazon. Air fryers from Instant Pot, Ninja, Chefman, Cuisinart and NuWave were a massive success and popularized the relatively new cooking technology. Smart toaster ovens and digital microwaves enable quick meals and come very handy in heating leftovers.
For outdoor cooking, grills and smokers from Weber, Char-Broil, Char-Griller, and Kamado Joe provide plenty of choices in size, fuel type, and portability.
Health-conscious shoppers and on-the-go individuals will particularly benefit from blenders and food processors from Vitamix, Ninja, Hamilton Beach, and NutriBullet. These allow users to mix quick smoothies, juices, and even soups and sauces.
Coffee aficionados on the hunt for single-serve coffee makers and espresso machines have a range of choices from the affordable Mr. Coffee and Keurig to the more expensive Nespresso machines by Breville and De’Longhi. Whilst historically held in July to commemorate Amazon’s birthday, this year’s Prime Day sale is taking place in the fall for the first time.
