Amazon Prime Day kids’ toys deals 2021: Best offers on Lego, Barbie, Disney’s Frozen and more

But, there are also plenty of great discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids, making it an ideal time to pick up birthday presents, something to keep them entertained during the summer holidays or, dare we say it, even make a dent in their Christmas wishlists.

Whether you’re shopping for a Lego lover, Avengers super-fan or puzzle whizz, you can rely on our round-up of the biggest and best savings that are currently on offer – thank us later.

The Prime Day kids’ toy deals available now

Barbie estate dream camper: Was £259.84, now £84.85, Amazon.co.uk

Just in time for summer, this Barbie caravan set means you can take your favourite dolls on holiday, pandemic or not. The vehicle transforms into a campsite with a pool and waterslide, chairs, tables and even hammocks. It comes with two dolls included, sisters actually, who you can take on a road trip from your bedroom to the living room. With a near £200 saving, this is a seriously impressive Prime Day deal.

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly classic game: Was £22.99, now £13.95, Amazon.co.uk

There’s 39 per cent off this family favourite game that’s great for rainy days and keeping everyone entertained. All you need to do is buy, sell and scheme your way to a lucrative property portfolio investing in houses, hotels and entire streets while avoiding jail. You can’t go wrong with a good game of Monopoly.

Lego technic ‘Fast & Furious’ Dom’s Dodge charger: Was £89.99, now £51.99, Amazon.co.uk

A lot of Lego sets don’t come cheap, but this retro car inspired by the original 1970 Dodge charger R/T has 42 per cent off, and would make the perfect birthday present for a Lego-obsessed child (or adult). It’s created with features mimicking the real car, including moving pistons, suspension, an air blower and even a steering system. Whether it’s for play or to keep on display, it’s a unique way to indulge a love of cars.

Sylvanian Families red roof cosy cottage: Was £68.83, now £15.19, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a huge 78 per cent off this adorable Sylvanian Families set, from the brand that has been popular with kids since 1985. It’s the perfect size to introduce the bunny rabbit family into a child’s playtime as it features a two-storey house, a chocolate rabbit girl and furniture that they can have fun decorating with. Suitable for ages three and older, it’s ideal for encouraging kids' imagination.

Tonies Toniebox starter set including 1 creative character: Was £69.95, now £55.96, Amazon.co.uk

Help your little one drift off with this kids’ bedtime stories player. It’s so simple that three-year-olds can operate it themselves, and is screen-free to help maintain a healthy sleep environment. With seven hours of charge time, you can easily take it with you on long car journeys too. You don’t have to worry about your little one breaking it or hurting themselves, as it’s robust and has child-friendly rounded edges. The starter set was crowned best buy in our round-up of the best kids’ audio players; our reviewer loved the little hand-painted figures on the top and said that the Toniebox had “serious kid-appeal and was greeted with a big ‘wow!’ when we unboxed it”.

Lego technic Ducati panigale V4 R motorbike: Was £54.99, now £31.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another collectable item for keen Lego fans is this motorbike that has over 40 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. Designed for children aged 10 and older, it comes with a two-speed gearbox, front and rear suspension, a kickstand, exhaust pipe, windshield and dashboard. It’s as accurate as a Lego bike can be to the real deal.

Disney Frozen Elsa fashion doll inspired by ‘Frozen 2’: Was £13.99, now £7.69, Amazon.co.uk

With almost 50 per cent off, this Elsa doll, inspired by the enormously popular Disney film Frozen, is guaranteed to bring a smile to your child’s face. If there’s a birthday coming up, this will make the perfect gift. You can play with her hair to create different styles and recreate scenes from the film.

Lego city passenger train set: Was £119.99, now £70.99, Amazon.co.uk

This Lego train set has an impressive number of features that make it a sophisticated toy to get to grips with. In it, you’ll find four mini-figures made up of two passengers, a train conductor and a train attendant, along with a train that boasts a motorised engine that’s got a 10-speed Bluetooth remote control. It’s full of accessories to add to the experience too, ranging from a café car to suitcases and signal poles.

Polly Pocket tropicool pineapple purse: Was £42.95, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

Get ready for a serious nostalgia hit. There’s a massive 76 per cent off this Polly pocket doll set, making it an absolute steal. It’s a rather fetching pineapple purse that opens up to reveal a treehouse, zipline, rainforest café and tropical animals to enjoy. It also comes with a strap so kids can wear it out and about, and we suspect it will come in very handy for long car journeys.

Nerf Fortnite Rl: Was £76.73, now £20.19, Amazon.co.uk

Don’t miss out on this hugely discounted Nerf gun that’s been inspired by the popular video game, Fortnite. With no batteries required, it will only take seconds to start launching the two foam Nerf rockets that come included.

Barbie doll and horse: Was £79.76, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a whopping 77 per cent off this Barbie doll that’s a bargain simply too good to miss. Complete with a removable pink bridle and brown saddle, with a Barbie doll dressed up in all the riding gear she’ll need – we’re talking riding pants, a polka-dot top, riding boots and a pink helmet – it’ll provide hours of fun.

Hot Wheels city garage connectable playset: Was £104.99, now £63.99, Amazon.co.uk

Designed for kids aged four and up, this extensive city garage set can offer hours of imaginative play with many intricate parts, mini-figures and parking and storage for 90 cars. There’s even a shark in the middle to make races more exciting as, if your car doesn’t successfully complete the double-lane loop into Hot Wheels city, it’ll be eaten.

LOL Surprise! hairgoals, surprise doll with brushable hair: Was £18.99, now £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

Have fun playing dress-up with this doll that allows you to create big and beautiful hairstyles with a kit that’s full of accessories, ranging from a hairbrush to sunglasses. You can also dip your doll in water to change the colour of the hair and when it’s not being played with, simply put it back in the hairspray can it comes in.

Nerf ultra one motorised blaster: Was £52.99, now £44.49, Amazon.co.uk

This Nerf gun comes with all the bells and whistles you need to take your gameplay to the next level. Created with the farthest flying nerf darts ever, they can travel up to 36 metres and the drum can store a huge 25 darts, so you’ll beat out your opponent with ease. To use you’ll need four C alkaline batteries.

