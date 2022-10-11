Amazon Prime Day: Get A Head Start On The Kids' Christmas Presents By Nabbing These Deals Before They're Gone
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
When it comes to Christmas shopping for the kids’ presents, costs tend to quickly rack up. But thankfully, this Amazon Prime Day, there are loads of great savings to be had on some best-selling toys and games that are guaranteed to be a hit.
Whether you’re shopping for a little one who’s passionate about all things PAW Patrol, or a tween who’s into all things tech, you’ll definitely be able to bag something that fits the bill this Prime Day. Here are some of our top picks:
To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.
Amazon
Get a 46% discount on these wireless headphones
Get them for £16.14 (were £29.99)
Amazon
This bestselling collection of LEGO Harry Potter Nintendo Switch games is 52% off
Get it for £16.79 (was £34.99)
Amazon
Make a £6 saving on this wooden pizza play kit
Get it for £13.99 (was £19.99)
Amazon
Get a 73% discount on this Star Wars Grogu animatronic toy
Get it for £23.99 (was £87.90)
Amazon
Teens will love this neon light, now £7 off
Get it for £24.99 (was £31.99)
Amazon
Save a whopping £125 on this bestselling animal care role play set
Get it for £135.49 (was £259.99)
Amazon
Get a £10 discount on this mini drone
Get it for £39.99 (was £49.99)
Amazon
This best-selling remote control car has a 36% discount
Get it for £17.79 (was £27.99)
Amazon
Make a £5 saving on this fabulous L.O.L. Doll
Get it for £18.99 (was £23.99)
Amazon
There's a 34% saving on this PAW Patrol Chase's car kit
Get it for £10.49 (was £15.99)
Amazon
Get 39% off this cute PopSocket
Amazon
Get 28% off this fun sewing kit
Get it for £13.59 (was £18.99)
Amazon
Make a £7 saving on these cute cat wireless earbuds for kids
Get them for £22.79 (were £29.99)
Amazon
Make a £16 saving on Trivial Pursuit - Family Edition
Get it for £18.49 (was £34.99)
Amazon
Enjoy a whopping 51% discount on this baby shape sorter
Get it for £13.59 (was £27.99)
Amazon
There's a 40% saving on this outdoor play workbench
Get it for £62.30 (was £102.99)
Amazon
Bag a 21% saving on this pink balance bike
Get it for £29.29 (was £36.89)
Amazon
There's a 27% saving on this bestselling Nerf gun
Get it for £10.99 (was £14.99)
Amazon
Bag a 42% discount on this safari animal rescue toy truck
Get it for £13.99 (was £23.99)
Amazon
Bag 37% off this pack of washable paints
Amazon
Save 30% on this pre-school rainbow stacker
Amazon
There's a 35% saving on this dinosaur writing tablet
Get it for £13.59 (was £20.99)
Amazon
There's for 43% off this Minecraft LEGO set
Get it for £34.39 (was £59.99)
Related...
How To Get The Best Deals And Biggest Discounts In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
26 Must-Haves For New Parents With Up To £370 (Yes, Really) Off This Amazon Prime Day
I’m A Professional Shopper And These Are The Biggest Tech Deals I’ve Found For You This Amazon Prime Day
26 Nifty Amazon Prime Day Deals To Help Organise Your Messy Home