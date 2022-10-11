Amazon Prime Day: Get A Head Start On The Kids' Christmas Presents By Nabbing These Deals Before They're Gone

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

When it comes to Christmas shopping for the kids’ presents, costs tend to quickly rack up. But thankfully, this Amazon Prime Day, there are loads of great savings to be had on some best-selling toys and games that are guaranteed to be a hit.

Whether you’re shopping for a little one who’s passionate about all things PAW Patrol, or a tween who’s into all things tech, you’ll definitely be able to bag something that fits the bill this Prime Day. Here are some of our top picks:

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Get a 46% discount on these wireless headphones

Get a 46% discount on these wireless headphones

Get them for £16.14 (were £29.99)

This bestselling collection of LEGO Harry Potter Nintendo Switch games is 52% off

This bestselling collection of LEGO Harry Potter Nintendo Switch games is 52% off

Get it for £16.79 (was £34.99)

Make a £6 saving on this wooden pizza play kit

Make a £6 saving on this wooden pizza play kit

Get it for £13.99 (was £19.99)

Get a 73% discount on this Star Wars Grogu animatronic toy

Get a 73% discount on this Star Wars Grogu animatronic toy

Get it for £23.99 (was £87.90)

Teens will love this neon light, now £7 off

Teens will love this neon light, now £7 off

Get it for £24.99 (was £31.99)

Save a whopping £125 on this bestselling animal care role play set

Save a whopping £125 on this bestselling animal care role play set

Get it for £135.49 (was £259.99)

Get a £10 discount on this mini drone

Get a £10 discount on this mini drone

Get it for £39.99 (was £49.99)

This best-selling remote control car has a 36% discount

This best-selling remote control car has a 36% discount

Get it for £17.79 (was £27.99)

Make a £5 saving on this fabulous L.O.L. Doll

Make a £5 saving on this fabulous L.O.L. Doll

Get it for £18.99 (was £23.99)

There's a 34% saving on this PAW Patrol Chase's car kit

There's a 34% saving on this PAW Patrol Chase's car kit

Get it for £10.49 (was £15.99)

Get 39% off this cute PopSocket

Get 39% off this cute PopSocket

Get it for £4.28 (was £6.99)

Get 28% off this fun sewing kit

Get 28% off this fun sewing kit

Get it for £13.59 (was £18.99)

Make a £7 saving on these cute cat wireless earbuds for kids

Make a £7 saving on these cute cat wireless earbuds for kids

Get them for £22.79 (were £29.99)

Make a £16 saving on Trivial Pursuit - Family Edition

Make a £16 saving on Trivial Pursuit - Family Edition

Get it for £18.49 (was £34.99)

Enjoy a whopping 51% discount on this baby shape sorter

Enjoy a whopping 51% discount on this baby shape sorter

Get it for £13.59 (was £27.99)

There's a 40% saving on this outdoor play workbench

There's a 40% saving on this outdoor play workbench

Get it for £62.30 (was £102.99)

Bag a 21% saving on this pink balance bike

Bag a 21% saving on this pink balance bike

Get it for £29.29 (was £36.89)

There's a 27% saving on this bestselling Nerf gun

There's a 27% saving on this bestselling Nerf gun

Get it for £10.99 (was £14.99)

Bag a 42% discount on this safari animal rescue toy truck

Bag a 42% discount on this safari animal rescue toy truck

Get it for £13.99 (was £23.99)

Bag 37% off this pack of washable paints

Bag 37% off this pack of washable paints

Get it for £5.69 (was £8.99)

Save 30% on this pre-school rainbow stacker

Save 30% on this pre-school rainbow stacker

Get it for £5.49 (was £7.82)

There's a 35% saving on this dinosaur writing tablet

There's a 35% saving on this dinosaur writing tablet

Get it for £13.59 (was £20.99)

There's for 43% off this Minecraft LEGO set

There's for 43% off this Minecraft LEGO set

Get it for £34.39 (was £59.99)

