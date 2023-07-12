Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

7 little treats under $25 you should definitely buy for yourself before Prime Day ends tonight

In The Know by Yahoo

Ahem: Buying yourself a little gift — whether you got a promotion at work or called your mom back — is not selfish. I mean, who else to better celebrate you than you? Especially when there are so many good Prime Day deals to take advantage of.

At this point, you’ve bought Prime Day deals for your home, dog and have gotten a jumpstart on your holiday shopping (proud of you!). So add yourself to the list now, baby! The good news? There are so many good Prime Day deals under $25, making it a perfect day to shop for yourself.

Peruse our picks for the best gifts you can buy for yourself, from tech to beauty, home goods and more. Go ahead, treat yourself.

Parlovable Cross Band Slippers $17 $30 Save $13 Shopping Prime Day deals is tough work. You're going to want to slip your feet into these babies as you recuperate. And they also just happen to be on sale for Prime Day. $17 at Amazon

Kitsch Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies $6 $8 Save $2 Satin hair scrunchies are great for keeping your hair strong and healthy, and this Kitsch variety pack is excellent. $6 at Amazon

iWALK iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable $19 $36 Save $17 Have you ever seen a portable charger sleeker than this one? It comes in multiple colorways to match your iPhone and is way less cumbersome than traditional portable chargers with those extra-long wires. $19 at Amazon

