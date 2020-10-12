Amazon Prime Day Fitness Equipment & Sports Apparel Deals 2020: Early Golf Gear, Exercise Bike, Treadmill, Nike & Adidas Deals Rated by Consumer Walk

Save on sports & fitness deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, together with all the top exercise bike, treadmill, golf, Adidas & Nike shoes & apparel savings





Here’s our comparison of the best early fitness and sports equipment deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the top offers on Nike, Under Armour and Adidas sportswear, golf clubs, balls and apparel, exercise bikes, treadmills and more gym equipment. Access the best deals using the links below.



Best sport & fitness products deals:



Save up to $555 on fitness & exercise equipment at the Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on free weights, cardio equipment, strength training gear & smart fitness wearables & accessories

Save on sports & fitness gear at the Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on athletic clothing, exercise & fitness gear

Check out the full range of sports deals for Prime Day - save on a wide range of football, basketball, baseball, racquet sports & many more sporting deals

Save 23% on the Freya Women's Sonic Underwire Sports Bra at Amazon - made of 69% Polyester, 28% Nylon, 3% Elastane, and with coolmax fabric for comfort

Save $555 on the XMark Functional Trainer Cable Machine at Amazon - with dual 200 lb weight stacks, 19 adjustments, and accessories

Save $282 on the Body Power Deluxe Rack Cage with Accessories at Amazon - attachments, safety bars, and built-in floor-mount anchors

Save $131 on the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine at Amazon - with LCD monitor, adjustable resistance & non-slip foot pedals

Save 27% on the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer at Amazon - for squat exercises and glutes workout, with adjustable squat depth and resistance

Save $23 on the Fitness Reality Plus Magnetic Rower Rowing Machine at Amazon - comes with Bluetooth connectivity, extended optional full body exercises, and a free app

Save 57% on the PASYOU Adjustable Weight Bench at Amazon - full body workout foldable incline decline exercise workout bench for home gym

Save 48% on the Fineulti-Funr Form Mctional Workout Bench at Amazon - for full all-in-one body workout with hyper back extension and adjustable ab sit up bench

Save 41% on the FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench at Amazon - utility weight bench for full body workout, multi-purpose foldable incline/decline bench



Best exercise bike & treadmill deals:



Save up to $200 on exercise bikes at the Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on indoor cycling bikes, under desk bike pedal exercisers and folding exercise bikes

Save up to $60 on a wide range of bikes & cycling gear - save on mountain bikes, fixed gear bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes & more

Save up to $65 on a wide selection of treadmills from Life Fitness, Sole, ProForm, Horizon & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $65 on the DMASUN Stationary Exercise Bike at Amazon - comes with comfortable seat cushion & multi-grip handlebar

Save $60 on the YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike with iPad mount at Amazon - with LCD monitor, 35 lbs flywheel and heavy-duty steel frame

Save $60 on the Hiland 26 Inch Mountain Bike at Amazon - with 18-inch full-suspension steel frame, free kickstand, and Shimano drivetrain

Save $45 on the Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike at Amazon - with 8 levels of resistance, LCD computer screen, & padded seat

Save $51 on the MaxKare Folding Treadmill with LCD Display at Amazon - easy assembly, perfect for home use, and comes with a cup holder



Best golf deals:



Save up to $70 on a wide range of golf gear from top brands like Titleist, Callaway & TaylorMade - click the link for all the latest Prime Day deals on golf equipment

Save $201 on the Garmin Approach Z80 Golf Range Finder at Amazon - laser range finder with 2D course overlays, image stabilization & laser distance measurements

Save 21% on the Skechers GO GOLF Men’s Golf Shoe at Amazon - water resistant shoe made of 100% textile with rubber sole and spikeless design

Save 31% on the Gogogo Golf Laser Rangefinder with Slope Function at Amazon - with high precision distance measurement, multi coated optic lens & flagpole locking vibration

Save 22% on the Milliard Golf Equipment Organizer at Amazon - easy to assemble, can fit two (2) golf bags & comes with soft foam edge for equipment safety

Save $50 on the Wilson Complete Golf Set at Amazon - up to 15 pieces including standard and tall club sizes, carry bag & head covers

Save up to $70 on Callaway Strata Golf Set at Amazon - available in 12-piece and 16-piece sets including lightweight and durable stand bag

Save 25% on the TecTecTec VPRO500 Golf Rangefinder at Amazon - with pin sensor, laser binoculars, and premium protective case

Save 24% on the Gogogo Sport Laser Golf Rangefinder at Amazon - with 6X magnification slope function, pin seeker & flag-lock and vibration



Best Nike & Adidas sports gear:



Save on Nike clothing, shoes & training gear - at the Prime Day sale

Save up to 45% on Adidas shoes, activewear & clothing - at the Prime Day sale

Save on the Nike Men's Flex Experience Run 8 Sneaker at Amazon - with synthetic sole, comfortable fit and durable design

Save 23% on the adidas Women's Grand Court Tennis Shoe at Amazon - tennis-inspired shoes with pillow-soft cushioning for everyday wear

Save 33% on the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe at Amazon - stretchy, mesh running shoes with extra cushioning for all-day comfort

Save 45% on the adidas Essentials Men's 3-Stripes Track Jacket at Amazon - full-zip track jacket made from tricot, with ribbed cuffs and hem & available in multiple colors

Save $50 on the adidas Women's Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe at Amazon - with precise support and 20% more adidas Boost in the midsole

In need of some more sports apparel and fitness equipment deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals only last for a certain length of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event and celebration for Prime members, featuring deals and discounts across thousands of items.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy full access to the whole Prime Day sale.



Plenty of impressive deals on golf equipment, exercise machines, fitness clothing, and sports wear can be had on Prime Day. Amazon’s sport and fitness department carries a wide range of equipment and clothing for men and women. Golf enthusiasts, for one, can choose from a selection of high-quality golf shoes, balls, clubs, gloves, or golf packaged sets. Strata, Callaway and Wilson are trusted brands when it comes to men’s and women’s golf clubs and packaged sets. Meanwhile, Titleist, Callaway, and TaylorMade are highly-recommended golf ball brands.



Shoppers who are on the hunt for exercise bikes and indoor fitness equipment have plenty of options to choose from as well. Amazon offers folding exercise bikes, recumbent bikes, bikes with air-resistance systems, and even exercise bikes with desks for those who want to stay active while working. Their prices are only a fraction of premium indoor bikes like Peloton and Echelon, too. Those who prefer treadmills should look to trusted brands like NordicTrack and Bowflex. For budget-friendly treadmill options, Sunny Health and Fitness and Goplus are solid options.



For other athletic apparel and gear, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour have a wide selection of men’s and women’s running shoes, trainers, sports shirts, shorts, and bags. Resistance bands, yoga mats, fitness trackers and BPA-free water bottles are also popular items on Amazon’s sports and fitness department.



Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.

In need of some more deals on sports and fitness products? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)





