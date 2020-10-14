Amazon Prime Day book deals: Huge savings on Kindle, audio and paperback books

Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, and we've sifted through the vast oceans of products to compile a collection of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, on products that we would genuinely buy ourselves or recommend to a friend.

In addition, we've already brought you a collection of Garmin deals, as well as a roundup of great Prime Day fitness deals - no, sadly they're not selling fitness, you'll have to work for that.

However, here at Cyclingnews, we understand that the cycling industry and Amazon have never quite seen eye to eye. Amazon made its money selling books, branched out into tech, and nowadays it sells pretty much everything from laptops to groceries, but strangely, good quality cycling products can be hard to find. For that reason, we pulled together the best cycling deals from elsewhere on the web, as well as a roundup of cycling-specific retailers and their cycling sales.

As mentioned, Amazon made its name selling books, and while that might seem like a lifetime ago, it's still a staple part of the site's offering.

Here we're going to focus on the best amazon prime day book deals - for cyclists, of course - from autobiographies from riders such as Geraint Thomas, books that look to cycling's rich history, and even the odd cookbook, because let's be honest, cyclists love cake.

Amazon Kindle deals

If you looking to snap up a number of books to see you through the dark cold months of winter it could also be a good time to purchase Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite to store all your new books so that you can easily transport and read your books any time at your convenience.

View photos

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 (8GB), $104.99 (32gb)

Up to 38% off depending on the colour and memory you choose.View Deal

View photos

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | £89.99 8GB / £119.99 32GB

Up to 31% off depending on the colour and memory you choose.View Deal

Best Amazon Prime Day deals: quick links

USA Deals on books

View photos

The First Tour de France | $3.95 hardcover

If the recent grande boucle has given you an interest in the sport, then Peter Cossins' books are definitely worth a read. This one looks back to the first-ever Tour, and it's available for as little as $3.99, or free with an Audible trial. View Deal