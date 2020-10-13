Prime Day 2020 UK: All the best Amazon deals today

Watch: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication. 

One of the most exciting shopping events of the year - Amazon Prime Day 2020 - is here, and we’ve got our credit cards at the ready to bag some limited-time bargains

There are discounts on more than 1 million products globally across every category, from fashion and beauty to technology and household essentials.

Plus, this year, Amazon has confirmed that members can shop with confidence, saying that the prices on Prime Day will be the lowest of the year, and won’t be beaten on events such as Black Friday or in the Boxing Day sales.

The two-day sale kicks off today and finishes at 11:59PM on Wednesday, October 14. 

But, if you want to make sure you get all the best deals, we suggest you add the items that catch your eye to your basket as soon as possible.

Amazon runs two main types of deals: spotlight deals, which last for a full day, or two. As well as lightning deals, which are activated at a specific time and last until the stock runs out (which could be under an hour for a coveted item).

With that in mind, we’ve picked out the best deals available today as part of Amazon Prime Day, so that you can save time, money and buy things you really love, or need.

In order to shop the sale, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. However, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial starting today if you just want to make the most of the Prime Day deals.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the day to bring you all the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Shop all the best Prime Day 2020 deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | £18.99 (Was £49.99) - 40% off

Amazon Echo Dot

Oral-B SmartSeries CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | £59.99 (Was £102.45) - 52% off

Oral-B SmartSeries CrossAction electric toothbrush

Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning, Multipack of 6 x 126 | £14.99 (Was £36) - 58% off


Dettol antibacterial wipes - multipack of 6 x 126

Tefal 5 Piece Stainless Steel, Pots and Pans, Induction Set | £33.99 (Was £55) - 38% off

Tefal saucepan set

Olay Regenerist Firming Anti-Ageing Cream Moisturiser | £11.99 (Was £30) - 60% off

Olay Regenerist firming anti-ageing moisturiser

Anker SoundCore mini, Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker | £17.99 (Was £24.99) - 28% off

Anker SoundCore mini, super-portable Bluetooth speaker

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner | £246.30 (Was £379.99) - 30% off

Shark upright vacuum cleaner

Andrex Supreme Quilts Toilet Tissue, 54 Rolls | £23.63 (Was £42.99) - 37% off

Andrex Supreme Quilts toilet tissue, pack of 54 rolls

LG 49 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview HD/Freesat HD | £299 (Was £499) - 50% off

LG 49 Inch Smart LED TV with Freeview HD/Freesat HD

BONTEC Monitor Arm Mount with Laptop Tray | £29.99 (Was £50.99 - 41% off

BONTEC Monitor mount with laptop tray

Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin, 70 cl | £20 (Was £26) - 23% off

Blood orange gin

Fire 7 Tablet | £29.99 (Was £49.99) - 40% off

Fire 7 tablet

Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box | £12.99 (Was £20.70) - 37% off

Celebrations Box

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey | £28 (Was £36) - 22% off

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack whiskey

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | £59.99 (Was £84.99) - 29% off

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 pressure cooker

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Bag, 1 kg | £12.99 (Was £21.59) - 40% off

Lindt Lindor 1kg milk chocolate truffles bag

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing New Horizons | £289 (Was £318.99) - 10% off

Nintendo Switch

Oral-B CrossAction Replacement Toothbrush Heads Pack of 10 | £19.99 (Was £30.37) - 41% off

Oral-B CrossAction toothbrush heads, pack of 10

Philips Series 2000i Connected Air Purifier | £269.99 (Was £400) - 33% off

Philips Series 2000i Connected air purifier

SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker with Reusable Bottle | £69.83 (Was £99.99) - 30% off

SodaStream Spirit sparkling water maker with reusable bottle

Duracell Plus AA Alkaline Batteries (Pack of 18) | £7.64 (Was £15.29) 50% off)

Duracell Plus AA alkaline batteries, pack of 18

Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus, Coffee Machine | £69.99 (Was £179.99) -61% off

Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus coffee machine

Joseph Joseph Extend Expandable Dish Rack | £33.49 (Was £55) - 39% off

Joseph Joseph Extend Expandable Dish Rack

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum | £15.50 (Was £34.99) - 56% off

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum

Hatteker Professional Hair Clipper Cordless | £26.98 (Was £34.99) - 23% off

Hatteker Professional Hair Clipper Cordless

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) | £422 (Was £479) 12% off

Ipad rose gold

Shark S6005UK Cleaner Steam Mop | £99.99 (Was £179) - 44% off

Shark S6005UK Cleaner Steam Mop

Beverly Hills Instant Facelift Eye Serum | £11.04 (Was £17.49 - 37% off

Beverly Hills Instant Facelift Eye Serum

SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card | £16.99 (Was £48.94 ) - 65% off

SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | £199.99 (Was £371) - 47% off

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

L'OR Espresso Ristretto Intensity 11 - Nespresso Compatible Coffee Capsules (100 Capsules in Total) | £18.50 (Was £29.90) - 30% off

L'or Espresso capsules

Bosch Combi Drill 12V with Charger and Carry Case | £54.99 (Was £79.99) - 31% off

Bosch Combi Drill