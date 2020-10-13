Prime Day 2020 UK: All the best Amazon deals today

Watch: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020

One of the most exciting shopping events of the year - Amazon Prime Day 2020 - is here, and we’ve got our credit cards at the ready to bag some limited-time bargains.

There are discounts on more than 1 million products globally across every category, from fashion and beauty to technology and household essentials.

Plus, this year, Amazon has confirmed that members can shop with confidence, saying that the prices on Prime Day will be the lowest of the year, and won’t be beaten on events such as Black Friday or in the Boxing Day sales.

The two-day sale kicks off today and finishes at 11:59PM on Wednesday, October 14.

But, if you want to make sure you get all the best deals, we suggest you add the items that catch your eye to your basket as soon as possible.

Amazon runs two main types of deals: spotlight deals, which last for a full day, or two. As well as lightning deals, which are activated at a specific time and last until the stock runs out (which could be under an hour for a coveted item).

With that in mind, we’ve picked out the best deals available today as part of Amazon Prime Day, so that you can save time, money and buy things you really love, or need.

In order to shop the sale, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. However, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial starting today if you just want to make the most of the Prime Day deals.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the day to bring you all the best Amazon Prime Day deals

