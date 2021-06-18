Best Prime Day alcohol deals 2021: The best discounts on beer, wine, gin and more

Last year we saw prices slashed on Tanqueray, Jack Daniel’s, Malfy Gin, Ciroc and more (iStock/The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest online sale events of the year, is just three days away with stellar deals expected on everything from speakers and laptops to coffee machines and TVs.

With last year’s event taking place in the autumn due to safety concerns for employees during the coronavirus pandemic, this year, the online event will take place on June 21 and June 22.

Amazon is predicted to deliver its biggest sale yet in 2021, with huge savings expected across tech, kids’ toys, fashion, home appliances, beauty and more.

Another area where you can save big during Prime Day is on alcohol and spirits, with previous years seeing discounts on gin, beer, rum, vodka, wine and more.

While Amazon may not be the most obvious choice for stocking up on alcohol, the site is full of boozy discounts with great savings to be had. A bonus? It’s even delivered to your door, saving you that burdensome supermarket trip.

Read more:

So whether you’re stocking up for guests now lockdown restrictions are relaxed or simply want to fill up your drinks cabinet for a fraction of the cost – there’s no better time to do so than on Prime Day.

With days to go until the shopping bonanza, here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the event – including when it is, how to take part and the best alcohol deals already available on Amazon.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When will Prime Day 2021 begin?

One of the most anticipated flash sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day historically occurs in July but was delayed until October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day 2021 event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

Story continues

In true Amazon fashion, you may notice a number of early discounts on alcohol of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day 2021 deals?

Offers and discounts available throughout the Prime Day event are only available to shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership, and not just to anyone who visits the site.

If you’re looking to sign up before the big day, membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year with subscribers eligible to such advantages as same-day or next-day delivery, more than 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming services.

For those already subscribed, you’re automatically given access to the deals. Alternatively, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial in the lead up to Prime Day so you don’t miss out on snapping up any savings.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live

What can you expect from Prime Day beer, wine & spirits deals in 2021?

From gin and rum to vodka and prosecco, you can expect to see plenty of savings on booze from Amazon’s grocery store throughout the shopping bonanza – and while the exact deals remain a mystery, there’ll be no better time to stock up your bar cart.

What were last year’s best beer, wine & spirits deals in the UK?

Prime Day is the perfect time to buy a bottle of your favourite spirit at a fraction of the cost. Last year, prices were slashed across all the big-name brands with 30 per cent off Tanqueray, Aviation and Malfy Gins as well as 40 per cent savings on Jack Daniel’s and Southern Comfort.

(King of Soho)

Among the huge savings to be had on these notable brands, we saw Edinburgh Gin’s strawberry and pink pepper gin liqueur (£14.89, Amazon.co.uk) reduced by 32 per cent while this King of Soho gin (£31.19, Amazon.co.uk) had a saving of 35 per cent.

Amazon also knocked £80 off the price of this Johnnie Walker blue label bottle (£129.95, Amazon.co.uk) and 35 per cent off this Ciroc red berry flavoured vodka (£31.58, Amazon.co.uk).

(No.3)

We also saw a saving of 34 per cent on the No.3 London Dry Gin (£29, Amazon.co.uk), which earned the top spot in our round-up of the best gins, with out taster praising the “perfect, clean succession of resinous pine, orange peel and earthy cardamom that keeps you craving the next sip.”

Confirmed Prime Day deals on alcohol

With Prime Day gathering in momentum, Amazon has now confirmed some of the deals and discounts up for grabs over the two day event.

Across alcohol on the site, you’ll be able to save up to 35 per cent on beer, wine and spirits including 23 per cent off Aviation Gin, Laphroaig Quarter Cask and Jack Daniels Gentlemen Jack Whisky.

Are there any early beer, wine & spirits deals for 2021?

While Amazon Prime Day 2021 has yet to start, there are plenty of impressive deals and savings to be had across the site on wine, beer and spirits. Here, we’ve scoured through to bring you some of the best – but be quick, as they may not last long.

Jack Daniel’s gentleman Jack Tennessee whiskey, 70cl: Was £36, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The premium version of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey, the main difference is that it’s double mellowed – meaning it’s been filtered through charcoal before being filled into the barrel and bottled. With notes of maple syrup, fruit and vanilla spice, enjoy on its own on the rocks or mix with Coke.

Buy now

Haig Club single grain scotch whisky, 70ml: Was £44.99, now £31.12, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With flavour notes of butterscotch and toffee, Haig Club’s single grain scotch whisky boasts a rich creamy taste. Currently discount by more than 30 per cent off, snap up a bottle of the scotch and enjoy on the rocks or in an old fashioned cocktail for a refreshing tipple.

Buy now

Death’s Door gin 70cl: Was £38, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named after the passage of water travelled by the wheat used in it’s making – from the Washington Island to Madison Wisconsin – this award winning gin packs a real punch, with botanicals juniper, coriander and fennel seeds. Owing to the extraction process of the base spirit, you’ll notice it lacks some of the bitterness of a London Dry style gin, lending itself well to your G&T or simply dashed over ice.

Buy now

Whitley Neill Handcrafted Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Glass Gift Pack: Was £31.73, now £23.50, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Who’s not a sucker for anything Rhubarb, or for Gin for that matter. Flavoured gins are on the rise and Whitley Neill is a go-to when ordering a G&T at the bar. This gift set is so handy, with a 70cl Rhubarb and Gin and a branded gin goblet – simply just add tonic, serve and enjoy! With 26 per cent off, buy one for yourself and for all the gin lovers in your life.

Buy now

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old single malt scotch whisky with limited release gift tin, 70cl: Was £42, Now £32, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Save 24 per cent on this beautifully crafted scotch whisky. Its flavours are delicately balanced with a subtle oaky finish – a favourite for any established whisky lover. This set comes with a 70 cl bottle of your favourite amber tipple and a recyclable gift tin that makes it perfect for saving for a special occasion. For more top alcoholic refreshments read our round up of the best scottish single malt whisky.

Buy now

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, 75 cl: Was £40, Now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

It’s Moet & Chandon – need we say more? Let the bubbles go to your head with the tangy notes of citrus and crisp apple as you sip from the famous bottle that is now almost synonymous with celebration. An elegant and classic tipple – snap up this offer while you can. For more great bubbly read our round up of the best here.

Buy now

Six Saints Caribbean rum collection: Was £24.99, now £19.54, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Distilled and aged in balmy Grenada to achieve it’s smooth taste, this colourful selection of mini bottles would make a great little gift for rum lovers – treat them (or yourself) to a collection of four different flavour profiles – Bourbon, Madeira, Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez. From notes of tropical fruits and treacle to golden syrup, grilled pineapple and vanilla ice cream, these mini bottles will make a lovely summer drink, either sipped neat or added to your mixology repertoire. For more tropical tipples, head over to our review of the best rums, where we feature both dark and spiced bottles.

Buy now

Jack Daniel’s limited edition legacy series no. 2: Was £41.59, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The second bottling of the legacy edition series, this rich whiskey from the go-to brand is a nod to its earliest black labels. With caramel, vanilla and toasted oak flavours to savour, this one has a peppery kick followed by a smooth finish – add it to your basket while you can to bring a little bit of exclusivity to the humble whiskey and coke. Or, if you’re looking for more from the classic brand, it’ll probably come as no surprise we featured it in our review of the best whiskeys that make a great alternative to bourbon.

Buy now

Bollinger special cuvee champagne, 75cl: Was £43, now £38, Amazon.co.uk

(Bollinger)

A bestseller on Amazon for good reason, save 12 per cent on this Bollinger cuvee champagne. The bone dry tipple’s flavours of citrus, nuts, figs and spice owes to the high proportion of pinot noir. Ideal as an aperitif, pair with fish or seafood for dinner or save it for a celebration.

Buy now

