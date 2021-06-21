Amazon Prime Day air fryer deal: Save 40% on Ninja’s bestselling appliance right now

The gadget allows you allow you to grill, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and reheat (Istock/The Independent)

In recent years, air fryers have grown in popularity as many of us have started looking for new ways to make tasty, convenient and healthy meals at home.

The appliances work by circulating hot air to make mouth-watering food without the need for copious amounts of unhealthy fats and oils. And, while they’re renowned for cooking crispy chips, you can actually make a variety of tasty meals in them, from meat and fish to vegetables and even cookies or cakes.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you to add one to your kitchen arsenal, then we think this impressive deal might just sway you.

Thanks to online giant Amazon, which is currently hosting its annual Prime Day sale, you can currently save big on the bestselling Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer.

The handy gadget, which has a saving of 40 per cent, comes at a fraction of the price of similar appliances that can often set you back hundreds, and can deliver that delicious texture of your favourite fried foods using as little as a teaspoon of oil.

Read more:

As with all the retailer’s sales, this offer is only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to act fast. Here’s everything you need to know about the Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer, 3.8l: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of the leading brands when it comes to kitchen appliances, this Ninja grill and air fryer currently has an impressive 40 per cent off, meaning you make a saving of £100.

Ideal for livening up your meal plans, it has a large capacity grill that precisely cooks thanks to its leave-in digital cooking probe, which lets you know when your food is finished exactly as you like it. From rare to well done, choose your setting and audible alerts will let you know when your meat or fish is ready to remove and rest before serving.

Story continues

But this model is so much more than a standard grill, as it comes with additional cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and more. The large grill plate fits up to six burgers and there is also a 3.8l cooking pot and crisper basket.

Buy now

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, you can find plenty of great alternatives in our round-up of the best air fryers, where this Ninja model (£118, Amazon.co.uk) was named our best buy.

(Ninja)

Our reviewer praised its ability to cook chicken wings and drumsticks that were “to die for” with no oil at all, adding that its pre-set programmes took all the hassle out of roasting, reheating and dehydrating. “Simple and easy to use, it’s ideal for weeknight dinners when you want to knock up a feast, fast,” they wrote.

“It’s also worth noting it has a wider temperature variation than most – 40C to 210C – and you can cook manually. Everything is dishwasher friendly too, making it even more convenient.”

