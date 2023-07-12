Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost over—here's what we're buying
At Reviewed, Prime Day is one of our favorite times to shop for everything we want and need. This summer we're stocking up on essentials, smart tech, parenting must-haves and so much more. If you're not sure what to add to your Amazon cart during the final hours of Prime Day 2023, here's a look at some of the best things Reviewed staffers have bought this week at Amazon.
Columbia Women's Sandy River Breathable Cargo Short
Reviewed staff writer Sam Mangino picked up these cute Columbia cargo shorts for a stunning 45% markdown. If you love Patagonia activewear, these could be a perfect dupe—they're available in tons of colors and made with quick-dry UPF 30 fabric.
From $21 at Amazon (Save up to $24.81)
Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box
Parents will love this Bentgo lunch box, currently down from $39.99 to just $23.99 at Amazon. Reviewed's managing editor Danielle DeSiato has used this lunch box all year for her kiddos and picked up a second one for a seal this Prime Day.
Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box for $23.99 (Save $16)
GrubHub+
So many Reviewed staffers took advantage of this GrubHub+ deal, which lets Amazon Prime shoppers get a free GrubHub+ membership for one whole year. You'll save $9.99 and get unlimited free delivery and exclusive member-only offers.
Sign up for GrubHub+ (Save $9.99)
Sharpie Permanent Markers Ultimate Collection
Reviewed managing editor Jen Beaudry had her eye on this collection of Sharpies, currently 33% off at Amazon. Perfect for teachers and students alike, this collection includes 72 markers in a fun variety of colors.
$36.70 at Amazon (Save $17.71)
More Reviewed staff favorites to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2023
Hand-E Touch Pink Nitrile Disposable Gloves for $9.59 (Save $2.40)
Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick for $11.16 (Save $2.84)
Zamat Neck and Shoulder Relaxer with Magnetic Therapy Pillowcase for $21.24 (Save $28.75)
Magic: The Gathering Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Set Booster Box for $63.99 (Save $25.86)
Keter Denali 200 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box for $239 (Save $50)
Samsung M70B 32" 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor and Streaming TV for $279.99 (Save $120)
