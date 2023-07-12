Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost over—here's what we're buying

Here are all the best deals we're shopping during the final hours of Amazon Prime Day.

At Reviewed, Prime Day is one of our favorite times to shop for everything we want and need. This summer we're stocking up on essentials, smart tech, parenting must-haves and so much more. If you're not sure what to add to your Amazon cart during the final hours of Prime Day 2023, here's a look at some of the best things Reviewed staffers have bought this week at Amazon.

Columbia Women's Sandy River Breathable Cargo Short

Grab this comfy shorts for an incredible price this Amazon Prime Day.

Reviewed staff writer Sam Mangino picked up these cute Columbia cargo shorts for a stunning 45% markdown. If you love Patagonia activewear, these could be a perfect dupe—they're available in tons of colors and made with quick-dry UPF 30 fabric.

From $21 at Amazon (Save up to $24.81)

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box

This Bentgo lunch box is on sale now for Amazon Prime Day.

Parents will love this Bentgo lunch box, currently down from $39.99 to just $23.99 at Amazon. Reviewed's managing editor Danielle DeSiato has used this lunch box all year for her kiddos and picked up a second one for a seal this Prime Day.

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box for $23.99 (Save $16)

GrubHub+

Get one free year of GrubHub+ with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

So many Reviewed staffers took advantage of this GrubHub+ deal, which lets Amazon Prime shoppers get a free GrubHub+ membership for one whole year. You'll save $9.99 and get unlimited free delivery and exclusive member-only offers.

Sign up for GrubHub+ (Save $9.99)

Sharpie Permanent Markers Ultimate Collection

Save big on this collection pack of Sharpies right now at Amazon.

Reviewed managing editor Jen Beaudry had her eye on this collection of Sharpies, currently 33% off at Amazon. Perfect for teachers and students alike, this collection includes 72 markers in a fun variety of colors.

$36.70 at Amazon (Save $17.71)

More Reviewed staff favorites to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2023

