LIVE: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals started early—shop the 50+ best deals now

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·8 min read
Prime Day is less than a day away and you can shop early deals on home essentials, tech and more today.
Prime Day is less than a day away and you can shop early deals on home essentials, tech and more today.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts tomorrow, July 12 and we're hunting down all the biggest bargains right now—if you're looking to save, you came to the right place. We rounded up all the best deals on home essentials, tech, kitchen tools and more. Not an Amazon Prime member yet? There's still time to sign up for a discount to start enjoying all the perks of Prime today.

Update 11:30AM EST: Prime Day starts in less than 24 hours, so deals will be coming and going throughout the day. We'll be updating this page with price changes, new deals and inactive discounts so you stay informed on the best early deals available right now. - Jon Winkler, Reviewed

The 10 best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now

  1. Prime Member Exclusive: Get one year of Grubhub+ for free (Save $119.88)

  2. Prime Member Exclusive: Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)

  3. Prime Member Exclusive: Get select streaming service subscriptions for $0.99 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)

  4. Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)

  5. Prime Member Exclusive: Kindle Kids for $49.99 (Save $60)

  6. Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack for $129.99 (Save $70)

  7. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)

  8. eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 Robot Vacuum for $259.99 (Save $20)

  9. Apple Watch Series 7 from $284 (Save $70 to $130)

  10. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals

All signs point to the 48-hour shopping extravaganza being one of the hottest sales of the summer with steep price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products and blowout deals at several competing retailers. Make your shopping list now—the discounts are officially here.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Update your essential tech with these early Prime Day deals on smartphones, TVs and more.
Update your essential tech with these early Prime Day deals on smartphones, TVs and more.

Amazon has huge savings on some of the best tech we've ever tested. There's the LG C1 4K smart TV, one of our favorite TVs, available in a 65-inch size for 36% off at $1,596.99. The C1 impressed our testers with its incredible contrast, color and an impressive array of features and unique design. Shop all the best tech deals below.

Best home and furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Keep your home fresh with these early Prime Day deals on robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.
Keep your home fresh with these early Prime Day deals on robot vacuums, air purifiers and more.

Amazon has great discounts on everything for your home, from furniture to smart security devices. Right now, Prime members can get the Blink video doorbell for 30% off at $34.99. The Blink is one of our favorite video doorbells for its impressive features and dual-installation methods all at a wallet-friendly price. Check out more home essentials on sale today.

Best kitchen deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Bring new tools to your kitchen with these early Prime Day deals on espresso machines, cutlery and more.
Bring new tools to your kitchen with these early Prime Day deals on espresso machines, cutlery and more.

Amazon has a ton of kitchen essentials on sale ahead of Prime Day. These include a variety of Dash egg cookers available for up to 17% off. You can get the Dash Deluxe rapid egg cooker, typically $29.99, for 17% off at $24.99. We're big fans of the standard Dash egg cooker for its easy design and how well it prepared different types of egg dishes. Check out more Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals below.

Best fitness and lifestyle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Stay fit this summer with these early Prime Day deals on electric scooters, exercise equipment and more.
Stay fit this summer with these early Prime Day deals on electric scooters, exercise equipment and more.

You can shop the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals today and save big on yoga mats, scooters and more. The Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker is on sale for 25% off at $29.88. The developer says the wearable monitors your heart rate and tracks your sleep with a battery life that lasts up to two weeks

Best streaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Get music, movies and books on your TV, tablet and more with these early Prime Day streaming deals.
Get music, movies and books on your TV, tablet and more with these early Prime Day streaming deals.

Whether you're a bookworm or an audiophile, Amazon has streaming services that can help entertain you no matter where the day takes you. Prime members can get a four-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, one of our favorite music streamers, totally free. The expanded version of Amazon's music service gives its users access to over 75 million songs and podcasts that you can access on laptops, tablets and smartphones.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place tomorrow, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We have already seen tons of price drops leading up to Prime Day 2022 with plenty of deep discounts available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a limited-time event and we've got the info on how long you have to shop.
Prime Day is a limited-time event and we've got the info on how long you have to shop.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there's tons of Amazon discounts you can scoop during Prime Day 2022—including several already-live deals you can shop today. The retailer is offering category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more for Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.

New this year: Amazon Prime subscribers who complete certain Prime-related tasks will receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. These activities include:

  • Stream a TV show on Prime Video

  • Listen to a song on Prime Music

  • Borrow a book on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited

  • Make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase

To make sure you earn the credit, you must "activate your Stampcard" on Amazon's website and complete the tasks before Wednesday, July 13. Meanwhile, for even more Prime Day saving opportunities, you can get a free $20 in Prime Day credits to be used tomorrow, July 12 or Wednesday, July 13 when you spend $75 on P&G essentials, including paper towels, laundry detergent and more, right now. Plus, you'll also get a $20 Amazon credit when you back up your photos on the Amazon Photos app ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon's Prime Day markdowns promise rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

