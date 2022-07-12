Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

Leigh Harrington and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop the best deals on home and furniture ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Shop the best deals on home and furniture ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dust off your wallets, it’s time to finally score some deals in a year that has so far handed us sob-inducing gas prices and soaring inflation. As of 3 AM EDT/12 AM PST today, Tuesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day 2022 has official started. This annual and highly anticipated shopping extravaganza offers thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals on everything from ear buds to robot vacuums.

We are here to tell you about the best home and furniture deals, including interior furnishings, countertop appliances and patio essentials—and the deepest discounts are going fast.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

Ready to shop? Whether you’re looking for a bath mat, a smart home device or a new lawn mower, we’ve rounded up the best home deals during Amazon Prime Day. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best sales happening right now.

The best Amazon Prime Day home deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Amazon Prime Day home deals you can shop right now, including a iRobot Roomba and a Casper mattress.

  1. Niuta 9-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set for $15.99 with on-page coupon (Save $14)

  2. Brightown 18-Foot Outdoor String Lights for $23.99 (Save $9.01)

  3. Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit with Blink Mini for $59.99 (Save $74.99)

  4. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)

  5. Casper Sleep Queen Wave Hybrid Mattress for $2,082.50 (Save $812.50)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Home and kitchen Amazon Prime Day deals

Save on pressure cookers, fans and more with these Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.
Save on pressure cookers, fans and more with these Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals.

Treat yourself to a new KitchenAid stand mixer or iRobot vacuum cleaner and save big thanks to these early Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals.

Bed and bath Amazon Prime Day deals

Small appliance Amazon Prime Day deals

Vacuum and robot vacuum Amazon Prime Day deals

Outdoor and yard Amazon Prime Day deals

Smart home Amazon Prime Day deals

Pick up smart home essentials on a big budget during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Pick up smart home essentials on a big budget during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Looking to give your home a smart upgrade? Shop these Amazon Prime Day deals on the Echo Dot, Blink outdoor security cameras and more. ​​​​​​​

Furniture Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one of the best places to scoop steep savings on furniture and patio essentials.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one of the best places to scoop steep savings on furniture and patio essentials.

Give your interiors a mini makeover with these Amazon Prime Day deals on furniture. Shop cute hammocks, entertainment consoles, organizers and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right now. The mega online retail platform is running its annual two-day Prime Day savings event today, Tuesday, July 12 and tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, ending at 11:59 PM PST.

Amazon's early Prime Day deals started on Tuesday, June 21 with pre-sales and outstanding savings on products across all categories. Expect to see even more price drops during Amazon Prime Day proper.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and, frequently, Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands.

New deals go live across categories throughout Prime Day's 48-hour window, including lightning deals, which are typically live for up to 6 hours, or while supplies last.

How do I find Prime Day deals?

Stay right here for the best—most prime, ahem—Amazon Prime Day deals.

You can also trust us here at Reviewed, because, nerds that we are, we know products intimately. When we aren't testing them at home or in our Cambridge, Massachusetts lab, we are researching them online to gauge other consumers' experiences. Basically, we can recommend the best right now of pretty much any product on the home, tech and lifestyle markets.

You can always check Amazon’s Prime Day page for updates and upcoming deals. If you select the “watch this deal” button, or sign up for push notifications if you use the Amazon app, Amazon will notify you 5 minutes before the special deal pricing begins.

Lastly, if you see a deal that's too good to be true, jump on it. Some Prime Day deals do sell out. These are Lightning Deals, which usually only last for up to six hours.

What is a Lightning Deal on Amazon?

As with Prime Day deals, Amazon’s Lightning Deals are available exclusively to Prime members.

A Lightning Deal is a super discounted rate available for a limited time frame and it’s so good that it’s only offered one per customer per product. Shop fast, because once the promotion period or the amount of items being sold is claimed, the Lightning Deal ends.

While shopping, you can see a status bar that indicates how many deals have already been claimed, and a timer that shows how much longer you have to purchase the item at the promotional rate.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including access to the two-day sales event and tons of other shopping perks. Best of all, we found a few ways you can save as much as 50% on a Prime membership when you join today.

If you join Amazon Prime as a new member now through the end of Prime Day 2022 (again, July 13 at 11:59 PM PST), you can even receive  $10 credit when you complete certain Prime-related tasks.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What should I not buy on Amazon Prime Day?

You should buy anything that you can find an amazing deal on!

However, if you have a larger-ticket item that you've been waiting for a price drop on before you buy, then think big picture. Know the MSRP ahead of time and previously discounted prices. If it hits that number or lower—go for it!

Lastly, keep in mind Amazon's own competition—you'll probably find better deals and deeper discounts on Amazon Alexa smart home products than you may on Google Nest.

Should I shop competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales?

Absolutely! You deserve the best deals available, especially this year, and we are here to help you find them. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but there are many other national retailers that offer similar, competing sales during the same timeframe.

Consumers who are interested in home and furniture deals can shop Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and Target for even more incredible discounts.

Shop Amazon Prime Day deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day furniture and home deals: Save on iRobot and KitchenAid

