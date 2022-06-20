Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming and Walmart is getting in on the fun—save on Sony and Instant Pot

Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories to compete with Amazon Prime Day.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is slated to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. While the summer sale extravaganza is exclusive to Amazon Prime shoppers, plenty of our favorite retailers are throwing down deep discounts to rival the event. Right now, Walmart is offering up tons of deals with huge price cuts on TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums and more.

Whether you’re shopping for home essentials or smart tech, we’ve rounded up the best Walmart deals on top-tier brands like Sony, Instant Pot and Shark. If you want to get your hands on top-notch products for a fraction of the price, this sale is just about as good as it gets.

Ready to save? Keep scrolling for insider knowledge on Walmart's massive Amazon Prime Day 2022 rival sale, plus be the first to know about the best Walmart deals available today.

The best Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Walmart

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop right now at Walmart. Searching for a new reliable cooking appliance? Look to the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart air fryer. Meanwhile, enjoy cutting-edge graphics with the Sony XR65A90J TV.

  1. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from $59 (Save $20.99) 

  2. Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven for $134.95 (Save $105.05)

  3. Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $129 (Save $120.99)

  4. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174.99 (Save $39.01)

  5. Sony XR65A90J 65-Inch A90J Series Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,699 (Save $1,000)

The best tech deals at Walmart

From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find markdowns on smart tech from Samsung, LG and more at Walmart.

Save big on these Amazon Prime-level tech deals today at Walmart.
The best home deals at Walmart

Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart. Save big on robot vacuums, air purifiers, linens and more.

Save big on everything from furniture to vacuums right now at Walmart.
The best kitchen deals at Walmart

Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best kitchen deals below.

Deck your kitchen out with new countertop appliances by shopping these incredible Walmart deals today.
The best fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart.

Looking for affordable fashion finds? Head to Walmart for massive markdowns on clothing and beauty now.
What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Walmart is already offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The mega retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops, grills, air purifiers and more and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Walmart running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart is already offering tons of markdowns across all categories ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. We expect the retailer to drop even more deals in the weeks leading up to Amazon Prime Day, which is expected to take place in July. During Amazon Prime Day proper we're anticipating doorbuster deals at Walmart. Last year, the retailer launched a massive Deals for Days sale which ran simultaneously with Prime Day and offered steep savings on smart home gadgets, vacuums and so much more.

Does Walmart price match on Amazon Prime Day?

Walmart.com offers price matching on select items sold at Amazon and other major retailers. In order to take advantage of Walmart's price match policy, the item you want to price match needs to be identical to the one on Walmart.com and must be in stock at both Walmart and the alternate retailer. It's important to note, however, that if a price decreases after you purchase it, Walmart will not offer price matching.

If you find a product at a lower price at a different retailer that's eligible for a price match under Walmart's policy, you'll need to contact Walmart Customer Care before placing your online order. Keep in mind, you can only only price match one product per day.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Walmart?

While Walmart is offering hundreds of impressive sitewide deals, some of the best discounts we've seen so far are on smart TVs, air fryers and laptops.

For instance, you can take home the Sony XR65A90J 65-inch A90J Series Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for just $2,699—a whopping $1,000 price cut from the full $3,699 list price. Ranking as one of the best TVs we've ever tested, the smart screen has incredible contrast and color and a user-friendly smart platform. 

Meanwhile, to make meal prep easier this summer, consider the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-quart 7-in-1 digital air fryer oven, down from $240 to just $134.90 right now. Perfect for making delicious calorie-conscious meals, the multi-use countertop appliance can air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie cook food. 

Should I shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Whether you have smart tech, home goods or summer fashion finds on your shopping list, you should absolutely shop Walmart's competing Amazon Prime Day sale. The category-wide shopping event is a great opportunity to score customer-favorite brands for less. No matter what it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find a deal worth snatching at Walmart. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, the sale may be especially worthwhile since you'll be able to enjoy rock bottom prices without having to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

Shop early Prime Day-level deals at Walmart.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Shop huge sitewide markdowns at Walmart

