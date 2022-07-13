Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Fitbit deals with up to 60% off - from Charge 5, Inspire 2 and Versa 3

Georgie Darling
·5 min read
(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

The rumours are true: once you've joined the Fitbit gang, you probably won't look back.

These famed smartwatches have far surpassed the days of simply tracking your heart rate and daily steps. The Fitbits of today are capable of measuring your stress levels, tracking your GPS location, fielding your calls, keeping an eye on your heart health and ensuring a healthy skin temperature. They're basically the closest thing you'll find to walking around with your own private doctor and PT strapped to your wrist.

Whether you already own a Fitbit and you're looking for an upgrade or you're considering joining the cult once and for all, there's never been a better time to invest in a smartwatch of your own as the retailing giant is offering up to 60 per cent off. And that's putting it lightly - the Prime Day deals below are only sticking around until July 13, so you'll have to be quick if you want to bag a bargain.

Not sure what’s what in the Fitbit world? Read on for all of the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you’d like to browse all the smartwatvh offerings in more detail then check out our smartwatch roundup, featuring prodcts from Samsung, Garmin and a special deal on the latest Apple watch.

Fitbit Versa 2

Create alarms, set bedtime reminders or check the weather: the Versa 2 does all of the above and more. An upgraded version of the ever-popular original Versa, this Fitbit comes in a range of stylish colours and has a six day battery life.

One of its most impressive features? The inbuilt oxygen saturation checker, especially helpful for those with lung issues. You can also sync it up to all of your favourite apps, like Spotify, Strava and even Amazon's Alexa.

was £199.99

Discount: 60 per cent

Buy now £74.00, Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced

Fitbit's Sense Advance is the smartwatch of the future, tracking not just your steps, heart rate and exercise but also everything from your skin temperature to your stress levels, quality of sleep and more.

It's a little like a personalised doctor on your wrist, even including the ability to assess your heart for atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm irregularity. One of Fitbit's most premium models, it's ideal for anyone looking to keep track of their health in every area.

Was: £299.99

Discount: 43 per cent

Buy now £161.49, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is designed to suit all kinds of people with the most variety of features in an easy to access design. If you're looking for a premium Fitbit without splashing out on the most expensive models, this is a brilliant midpoint for ticking all of the boxes at a more affordable price - especially if you grab it during Prime Day.

The Versa 3 comes in a different range of colours from its predecessor and features a larger number of features, like a Daily Readiness Score to help you plan your workouts and built in GPS.

Was: £199.99

Discount: 40 per cent

Buy now £113.05, Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4

If you're someone who loves keeping an eye on fitness metrics and progress, the Charge 4 is a must-buy. Bringing together some of the brand's most highly regarded features with a very healthy price, the Charge 4 offers a deeper understanding of how your body is progressing with 24 hour tracking.

Keep an eye on your daily stress levels, set up to 20 goal-based exercises, admire just how many steps or floors you've walked and do all of the above for seven days before it needs recharging.

Was: £129.99

Discount: 29 per cent

Buy now £91.00, Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an award-winning smart watch, highly regarded for doing everything the Fitbit Charge 4 could do with a heightened, user-friendly experience to match. Along with all of the previous features, it has a longer battery life, a sleek new range of colours, improved metrics on heart health and stress management and a vibrant display that's two times brighter than the Charge 4.

Was: £169.99

Discount: 42 per cent

Buy now £94.05, Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2

If you're on the hunt for simplicity or are buying your first smartwatch, you can't really go wrong with the Inspire 2. This budget friendly Fitbit is capable of all of the essential features, like heart health, activity tracking and water resistance.

It also features the most impressive battery life from the entire Fitbit family - 10 days (although it's lasted as long as two weeks from our personal experience). You can receive texts and calls on the Inspire 2, keep an eye on your sleep duration, check out your calories burned and more.

Was: £89.99

Discount: 50 per cent

Buy now £42.74, Amazon

Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 comes in a far brighter hue of child-friendly shades, promising to make family friendly activities fun with a vibrant, swim-proof design. Designed for kids aged six plus, the Ace 3 features a watered down range of features but keeps all of the core elements included, like sleep tracking and steps moved.

While the focus is understandably less on exercise and more on healthy living as a whole, it's loved by parents for its ability to set bedtime reminders and by kids for its virtual badges, animated clock faces and personalised avatars onscreen.

Was: £69.99

Discount: 29 per cent

Buy now £47.49, Amazon

Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe is the fitness tracker for those who want something a little more stylish on their wrist. With a sleek finish and extra comfortable design, it's ideal for those with sensitive skin or anyone who may initially be adversed to wearing something on a 24/7 basis.

The Luxe includes all of Fitbit's most famed features, like stress management tools, sleep tracking, Active Zone Minutes and automatic activity tracking. It's water resistant and can even track your swimming metrics.

Was: £129.95

Discount: 23 per cent

Buy now £108.00, Amazon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers love this pet hair 'eraser' vacuum — shop it while it's 20% off!

    BISSELL's Pet Hair Eraser vacuum is known for its powerful suction when it comes to cleaning up pet hair, cat litter and more.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: this beautiful rose gold Ninja air fryer is less than £200

    Say hello to your new kitchen hero

  • These 8 best-selling knife sets are up to 70% off on Amazon for Prime Day — as low as $28

    Now's the best time to buy quality kitchen tools. For Prime Day, Amazon has massive deals on best-selling knife sets from Calphalon, Cuisinart and more.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • BlackJacks continue fiery stretch with blowout victory over formidable Bandits

    It was an ugly start to the year, but the Ottawa BlackJacks have found their rhythm. Ottawa (5-8) picked up its fourth win in its last five with a 100-79 statement victory over the Fraser Valley Bandits (9-5) on Friday in Ottawa. It was also the second game in a row in which the BlackJacks have scored 100-plus points. "We're just getting a better feel for playing with each other. We're moving the ball real well, Walt's been doing a great job running point and getting in the paint and getting guy

  • Canada's Adam Svensson maintains lead in PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

    NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Canada's Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness. Svensson of Surrey, B.C., had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed for five hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round. The rain softened the greens even more than the first round, where

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.