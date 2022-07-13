Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Fitbit deals with up to 60% off - from Charge 5, Inspire 2 and Versa 3

(Unsplash)

The rumours are true: once you've joined the Fitbit gang, you probably won't look back.

These famed smartwatches have far surpassed the days of simply tracking your heart rate and daily steps. The Fitbits of today are capable of measuring your stress levels, tracking your GPS location, fielding your calls, keeping an eye on your heart health and ensuring a healthy skin temperature. They're basically the closest thing you'll find to walking around with your own private doctor and PT strapped to your wrist.

Whether you already own a Fitbit and you're looking for an upgrade or you're considering joining the cult once and for all, there's never been a better time to invest in a smartwatch of your own as the retailing giant is offering up to 60 per cent off. And that's putting it lightly - the Prime Day deals below are only sticking around until July 13, so you'll have to be quick if you want to bag a bargain.

Not sure what’s what in the Fitbit world? Read on for all of the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022. If you’d like to browse all the smartwatvh offerings in more detail then check out our smartwatch roundup, featuring prodcts from Samsung, Garmin and a special deal on the latest Apple watch.

Fitbit Versa 2

Create alarms, set bedtime reminders or check the weather: the Versa 2 does all of the above and more. An upgraded version of the ever-popular original Versa, this Fitbit comes in a range of stylish colours and has a six day battery life.

One of its most impressive features? The inbuilt oxygen saturation checker, especially helpful for those with lung issues. You can also sync it up to all of your favourite apps, like Spotify, Strava and even Amazon's Alexa.

was £199.99

Discount: 60 per cent

Buy now £74.00, Amazon

Fitbit Sense Advanced

Fitbit's Sense Advance is the smartwatch of the future, tracking not just your steps, heart rate and exercise but also everything from your skin temperature to your stress levels, quality of sleep and more.

It's a little like a personalised doctor on your wrist, even including the ability to assess your heart for atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm irregularity. One of Fitbit's most premium models, it's ideal for anyone looking to keep track of their health in every area.

Was: £299.99

Discount: 43 per cent

Buy now £161.49, Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is designed to suit all kinds of people with the most variety of features in an easy to access design. If you're looking for a premium Fitbit without splashing out on the most expensive models, this is a brilliant midpoint for ticking all of the boxes at a more affordable price - especially if you grab it during Prime Day.

The Versa 3 comes in a different range of colours from its predecessor and features a larger number of features, like a Daily Readiness Score to help you plan your workouts and built in GPS.

Was: £199.99

Discount: 40 per cent

Buy now £113.05, Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4

If you're someone who loves keeping an eye on fitness metrics and progress, the Charge 4 is a must-buy. Bringing together some of the brand's most highly regarded features with a very healthy price, the Charge 4 offers a deeper understanding of how your body is progressing with 24 hour tracking.

Keep an eye on your daily stress levels, set up to 20 goal-based exercises, admire just how many steps or floors you've walked and do all of the above for seven days before it needs recharging.

Was: £129.99

Discount: 29 per cent

Buy now £91.00, Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an award-winning smart watch, highly regarded for doing everything the Fitbit Charge 4 could do with a heightened, user-friendly experience to match. Along with all of the previous features, it has a longer battery life, a sleek new range of colours, improved metrics on heart health and stress management and a vibrant display that's two times brighter than the Charge 4.

Was: £169.99

Discount: 42 per cent

Buy now £94.05, Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2

If you're on the hunt for simplicity or are buying your first smartwatch, you can't really go wrong with the Inspire 2. This budget friendly Fitbit is capable of all of the essential features, like heart health, activity tracking and water resistance.

It also features the most impressive battery life from the entire Fitbit family - 10 days (although it's lasted as long as two weeks from our personal experience). You can receive texts and calls on the Inspire 2, keep an eye on your sleep duration, check out your calories burned and more.

Was: £89.99

Discount: 50 per cent

Buy now £42.74, Amazon

Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 comes in a far brighter hue of child-friendly shades, promising to make family friendly activities fun with a vibrant, swim-proof design. Designed for kids aged six plus, the Ace 3 features a watered down range of features but keeps all of the core elements included, like sleep tracking and steps moved.

While the focus is understandably less on exercise and more on healthy living as a whole, it's loved by parents for its ability to set bedtime reminders and by kids for its virtual badges, animated clock faces and personalised avatars onscreen.

Was: £69.99

Discount: 29 per cent

Buy now £47.49, Amazon

Fitbit Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe is the fitness tracker for those who want something a little more stylish on their wrist. With a sleek finish and extra comfortable design, it's ideal for those with sensitive skin or anyone who may initially be adversed to wearing something on a 24/7 basis.

The Luxe includes all of Fitbit's most famed features, like stress management tools, sleep tracking, Active Zone Minutes and automatic activity tracking. It's water resistant and can even track your swimming metrics.

Was: £129.95

Discount: 23 per cent

Buy now £108.00, Amazon