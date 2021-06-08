Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is on the Way: Here's How to Prepare

amazon-prime-day-2021-date: Amazon truck

amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day offers some of the best deals of the year. It's Amazon's self-created shopping holiday, and during it, you'll find savings in every shopping category imaginable, including electronics, home, clothing, and more. Historically, Prime Day happens every summer, but after Prime Day 2020 deals were pushed to October due to the pandemic, we've all been patiently awaiting news of this year's date. And now? The wait is over.

Prime Day 2021 will be held this year on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22. From how Prime Day works to the best deals on Amazon Prime Day that happen every year, here's everything you need to know to prepare to shop.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale exclusively for Prime members. It's a two-day shopping event that features deals on thousands of products across the site.

On top of the sales though? Amazon Prime Day 2021 is shaping up to be bigger than ever with other special events going down, including a Prime Day Show featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi that will stream on Prime Video. Yes, really.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21 and June 22. You can also get early access to deals this year starting at noon EST on June 18 with Alexa. Just ask: "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Do I need a Prime Membership for Prime Day?

For the best Prime deals, yes. Prime Memberships start at $13 a month or $119 a year (though discounted memberships are available for college students and some with EBT/Medicaid cards). Signing up for a Prime Membership takes only a minute and can be done anytime, so you can sign up whenever the urge strikes (even on Prime Day itself) if you don't already have one.

Beyond access to Prime Day deals, an Amazon Prime Membership comes with free shipping and delivery, savings on certain types of items, access to Prime TV, and more.

What will the best Prime Day 2021 deals be?

If Amazon Prime Day 2021 is anything like last year, there will be too many great deals to count. Top Prime Day deals in 2020 included low prices on Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon Echo Dots (and other Alexa products), TVs, Apple AirPods, and more. Last year, the Echo Show 5 was available for $45 with Prime (originally $125), and buyer-beloved vacuums-including a Dyson for $491 (originally $600)-were available for hundreds of dollars off their standard prices.

You can also get deals on bedding and linens, clothes, bags, shoes, and more on Amazon Prime Day, but typically, the most impressive deals are on electronics and tech such as TVs, smart home devices, and tablets. If you've been eyeing a new pair of wireless earbuds or wanting a new smart home device, Prime Day is your chance to get one at an amazing price.

This year, Amazon is already touting Prime Day 2021 deals on the site, including up to 40 percent on smart home devices like the Blink Mini and Eero 6 and up to 20 percent on daily essentials from Amazon brands.

How do I find Prime Day deals?

If you're subscribed to Amazon emails, you're almost guaranteed to get plenty of emails about the very best sales and offers. And keep in mind: Early Prime Day deals have even become a thing, with steep discounts available as far as a week in advance of Prime Day's start. With that in mind, if you pay attention, you might be able to shop great products at amazing prices for days.