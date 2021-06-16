When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? The big date and what deals to expect

(Amazon Prime Day)

After a tough year for all, Amazon’s Prime Day sales offer a chance to finally add to basket all your wish list items that you’ve been holding out for.

Traditionally held in early summer, last year the pandemic forced the internet’s “everything shop” to move the event to October after demand in lockdown led them to prioritise getting essential items to those who needed it urgently.

The dates have been revealed: this year the Amazon Prime Day sales will take place on June 21 and 22.

The sales event gives shoppers the chance to bank huge savings on the RRP of thousands of products across homewares, beauty, toys, tech, food and drink, and more.

Held over two days, last year there were more than a million deals, but never one to rest on its laurels, this year the event will offer an astonishing two million deals globally.

There’s one caveat though: sale deals and prices are only applicable to Amazon Prime holders, so if you haven’t signed up yet, this is the prime (not sorry) opportunity. A membership costs £7.99 a month, or you can pay an annual fee of £79, and includes access to a world of content, from movies and boxsets on Prime Video to books from the library and tunes on Amazon Music.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

In short, it’s an exclusive mega sale from one of the world’s biggest online retailers. While the very first Prime event in 2015 was a 24-hour event, recent years have seen more discounts, flash sales and offers held over two whole days to give customers greater opportunities to bag incredible products at a fraction of the cost.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

As mentioned, the deals bonanza will take place over June 21 and 22 , to avoid clashing with the Olympic Games. This means that the event will come just in time for BBQs, staycations and the school summer holidays.

Which brands will be on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

It’s not just obscure brands cutting their prices. There are some big names in the mix; think Braun, Oral-B, Ray-Ban, Nikon, Phillips, Beats, Marshall and more.

Whether you’ve got a shopping list, or you’re just browsing, you can expect deals on everything from tech, home, food & drink, beauty, baby and Amazon devices like Ring doorbells, Echo, Fire and Kindle, plus many more.

The sales offer the perfect time to pick up a big ticket item for less (hello new LCD telly or hybrid memory foam mattress), secure Christmas and birthday gifts early, or just treat yo’self for a fraction of the RRP.

What’s more, as part of Amazon’s investment of more than $100 million worldwide to help small business selling partners succeed: Prime members can get a £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store from June 7 – 20.

What kind of deals are on Amazon Prime Day?

As Amazon Prime Day veterans, we’re used to seeing two kinds of deals over the event: Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day.

As the name suggests, Lightning Deals are flash sales, with limited stock available for a short, fixed period at a knockout price. You need to be quick to grab them, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Meanwhile, Deals of the Day are a slower burn. They spotlight deals on a specific product that are valid for the whole day so you’ve got some time to make up your mind.

Between the two, you can pick up all sorts of goods on your hit list. All this, plus unlimited delivery, with more products available for next-day or in some cases, same-day delivery.

As well as products, members should also be able to nab deals, offers and exclusive content from Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch Prime.

Are there any deals on right now?

Yes! Amazon has a Daily Deals page which run over 24 hours. This is where you can find deals across categories, from Amazon devices like Kindle, Echo and Alexa to furniture, kitchen tools, beauty and tech.

There’s also a Deals Under £15 section which will delight the bargain-hunters amongst you. As good as these deals are, they’re not a patch on the offers available during Amazon Prime Day. Which brings us neatly to the next, crucial section...

Do you need an Amazon Prime account to take part?â

Yes. The sale is exclusively for Prime members so you need to be signed up if you want to bag any of the bargains in Amazon’s annual sale. As well as next-day delivery on thousands of products, Amazon Prime membership also opens up a world of video, books and music streaming services.

Students can get in on the action with Amazon Student , which costs £3.99 a month, and comes with a whole raft of discounts and offers for those still in education.

How much does Amazon Prime membership cost?

You can either pay £7.99 a month or pay a £79 annual fee, whichever works best for your budget. If you haven’t signed up yet and you’re not sure if it’s for you, try a free 30-day trial before the sale and see how you like it.

