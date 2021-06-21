Amazon Prime Day 2021: Get the Polk Signa S2 soundbar for less

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The Polk Audio Signa S2, one of our favorite affordable soundbars, is on sale.

With Amazon Prime Day 2021 fully underway, today is one of the best opportunities you'll have all year to make some major upgrades to your home theater without breaking the bank. If you're looking for an affordable way to improve your TV's sound quality, you ought to take a look at the Polk Audio Signa S2 soundbar. It's one of our favorite soundbars under $200, and right now, it's on sale for $149—a full $50 off its usual price.

Although the Signa S2 soundbar lacks certain premium features like virtual surround sound and Wi-Fi, it delivers excellent sound quality for the price, thanks in part to its included subwoofer. Plus, the soundbar's "Clear Voice" setting makes watching TV a more leisurely experience.

For folks on a budget, the Signa S2 is one of the best soundbar options around. Once you factor in its 25% Prime Day 2021 discount, it's kind of a no-brainer.

