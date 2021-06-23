Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the most exciting Nintendo Switch games to shop on sale

The best deals on Nintendo Switch games for Amazon Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and with it comes with tons of awesome deals on Nintendo Switch games. Whether it's taking down Gannondorf in The Legend of Zelda or racing your friends in Mario Kart, we've got something for every gamer. Game on, people!

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you're looking for a unique gaming experience, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Luigi lets you create your own course in your home (for those who are Team Mario, the Home Circuit Mario version is available, too). Both are currently on sale for $74.99, which is $25 off of the $99.99 list price. We like how they blend virtual and real-life elements.

Got something else in mind? There are plenty of other options.

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2021

These are the best deals on Nintendo Switch games for Amazon Prime Day.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

Story continues

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best Nintendo Switch games to get on sale now