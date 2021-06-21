Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Updates on the best offers through the day

(Amazon Prime Day)

What would our lives be without Amazon? Without next day delivery? Without our favourite items miraculously arriving mere hours after we first browsed them?

While the online retailing giants have certainly made us less patient people, it has also changed our lives - well certainly for the more last-minute among us. It’s our old reliable friend in a product-related emergency. Not only will they deliver physically but also give us some of the most competitive prices on the market - doing us and our wallets good all at the same time.

This is shown in spades at the retailer’s Amazon Prime Day event. What began as a one day sales extravaganza has evolved to become two whole epic days of discounts. If you have an all too familiar deja vu feeling, it may be because the last event was only in October. The sale typically takes place in the summer months but due to lockdown and the increased demand, Amazon pushed it back. It has now returned to the original warm weather scheduling taking place this year on June 21 and 22.

During the event, you’ll be able to make the most of crazy discounts across a seemingly endless array of items. Need a new vacuum? TV? Laptop? Coffee machine? To stock up your drinks cabinet? Now is the time.

There are many types of deals; get ‘em until their gone or limited-time Lightning offers. We will be keeping you up to date in real time with the best to invest right here and a couple of memes thrown in for good measure. Keep checking back so you don’t miss out.

You only need to be a Prime customer to be able to make the most of the discounts. Sign up here for the membership that costs £79 a year, or £7.99 a month (£3.99 a month for students). There’s also a free 30-day trial.