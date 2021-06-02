Amazon Prime Day 2021 is June 21 and 22—here's everything you need to know

Prime Day is at the end of the month—find out everything you need to know.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Get ready shoppers! All year long, we've been eagerly awaiting news about one of the biggest sales of the year—Amazon Prime Day 2021—and now, it's officially time to mark those calendars. While last year's shopping bonanza was delayed until October from its typical July date due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the retail giant is returning to its usual summertime plan this year, with a press release announcing June 21 and 22 as its official dates.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

There'll be big markdowns available on all sorts of tech and home goods to shop this year—more than two million, in fact, according to Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, who mentioned the stat in a press video on June 1. Keep on reading for everything you need to know before the huge shopping event strikes.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day event for members of Amazon's Prime subscription service, which the company reports are now 200 million strong worldwide. Existing or new customers to the service, which costs $12.99 a month ($119 per year), will get access to tons of top-rated products at jaw-dropping discounts during this monster sale. Members will also be able to stream movies and TV on Prime Video and read thousands of books on Prime Reading (among other perks). Those on the fence can even test the service out for a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Alexa users will be able to gain early access to exclusive deals this year as early as Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19 by simply saying, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

From Monday, June 7, up until Prime Day, Amazon will also be offering Prime members an extra $10 credit for every $10 spent on the site's small business section. More than 300,000 sellers are participating in the promotion, more than doubling last year's number. What's more, you can head to smile.amazon.com to ensure that .5% of the proceeds from your purchases will automatically go to a charity of your choice.

Story continues

As for the deals itself, they're sure to be some of Amazon's best: Last year's sale featured the best-selling Waterpik water flosser, regularly priced at $69.99, for $39.93. More than 74,000 customers adore this gadget for its effective cleansing and ease of use. The coveted iRobot Roomba i6+—an iteration of the best robot vacuum we've ever tried—was also marked down from its usual $795 to $599.99That's the lowest price we'd ever seen!)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 is set to happen this summer on June 21 and 22, though you'll want to be sure to check back here for any early deals that happen to drop.

With so many savings up for grabs, shoppers are sure to be chomping at the bit for a first crack at the site's exclusive deals, so be sure to check back here to find out the best deals as the big day inches closer.

Can't wait to save? Check out some of the best markdowns available at the site right this second!

The best Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day 2021

You'll love using this infuser for a hot cup of your favorite tea.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best deals to shop ahead of June 21 and 22