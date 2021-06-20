Amazon Prime Day 2021 gaming and console deals: Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

(Amazon Prime Day)

Amazon Prime Day is back and bigger than ever and for those who have been waiting on the edge of their seat to bag a bargain on gaming essentials, you’re in for a treat.

Each year, the Nintendo Switch deal is eagerly awaited as one of the most coveted items as soon as the sale begins and we expect that this year will be no different.

The two-day sale is taking place from June 21 to 22 and is a real treat for gamers for all your games, consoles and accessory needs. Push your worn-out headset aside, add a new adventure to your rotation and invest in a new controller to replace your one that is falling apart - all at an extremely reduced price.

We all love a deal and if it will get you a brand new crop of must-have tech, then we call that a win-win.

There’s just one small catch - you need to be an Amazon Prime member. For just £7.99 a month (£3.99 for students) or £79 a year, you can have access to the sales, free next day delivery on a seemingly endless selection of items, Prime Video and thousands of ebooks. Commitment-free, there’s also a 30 day free trial.

We’ve gathered the deals to make the most of before the big day.

Best deals on consoles

Nintendo Switch fans, you’re in for a treat. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the retailing giant is offering the covetable console at a fraction of the cost. Over lockdown it comes as no surprise that the device became super popular. At one point, it was actually sold out everywhere where retailers could not keep it in stock. Not only can you now purchase the console but during the sale extravaganza, it comes alongside three epic games so you don’t need to waste any time and get gaming as soon as the items arrive.

Best Xbox games – One/ Series X

With the launch of the Series X late last year, there are deals to be had on a whole host of games designed to match the impressive specs. We’re talking 4K resolution and frame rates of up to 120 frames per second (fps).

But whether you were able to get your hands on the new console or not, you can still elevate your gaming experience with the latest games. The Series X actually has backwards compatibility feature. This means that you can play any previous Xbox generation game and the device augments them with the increased frame rates, higher resolutions and faster loading times.

As part of the Amazon Prime Day, there’s discounts on sought-after games like FIFA 21, Assassins Creed Odyssey with up to 75 per cent off.

Best Nintendo Switch games

Already added the Nintendo Switch console deal above to your basket? Well now all you need is to build up your library with even more games to liven up the playing experience – variety is the spice of life after all. Switch games continue to be expensive so whenever they go on sale is a time to rejoice for us Switch lovers. The Witcher 3, Paw Patrol and the latest release from Just Dance are just some of the big names on offer with discounts of up to 65 per cent.

Best PlayStation4 games (PS4)

For the PlayStation devotees among you, you have the luxury of a whole host of exclusive games but during the Amazon Prime Day sales, they are available at a much more purse-friendly price tag. With the PS5 still relatively impossible to actually find in stock, you can tie yourself over by investing in popular games like Assassins Creed, LEGO and The Witcher 3 with up to 65 per cent off. It’s a worthwhile investment too as the PlayStation 5 also has a backwards compatibility feature so the games will still work on the newer console.

Best PlayStation 5 games (PS5)

If you were one of the lucky ones that were able to nab a PlayStation 5, the time is now to really show off what the console can do with the games below. The graphics are top notch on the newest iteration of the device with gameplay at 60fps and 4K resolution. This Amazon Prime Day, titles like Marvel's Avengers, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs Legion are available with up to 63 per cent off.

Best gaming headsets

Bring your accessories in line with the next generation of gaming, particularly your headset. To make the most of the sound experience, you need the right headset to get fully immersed in the game itself and it can even give you an edge over your competitors. Models from Razer, Turtle Beach and more are available with up to 45 per cent off.

Best controllers

It goes without saying that your controller plays a crucial role as you game. Shop the below with up to 40 per cent off.

