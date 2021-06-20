Prime Day 2021 clothing deals: The best fashion discounts to expect this year from Adidas to Crocs

Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day sale event (The Independent)

Calling all bargain-hunters, Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us. And if you remember having to wait until October in 2020, you’ll be glad to know that this year’s event is happening in June.

As one of the biggest online shopping bonanzas, there are huge savings to be had across the retailer’s website, on everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances. And there’s good news too for those into all things fashion – Amazon has really upped its game this year with its clothing and accessories offering.

Not only does it have Prime Wardrobe, a lesser-known section of its website that allows you to try before you buy, but it’s just launched the Local Label Hub, which showcases small and lesser-known fashion brands. We are also expecting huge deals on some big-name labels, including Levi’s and Ray-Ban.

As the most discerning deal-seekers, we’ll be putting the most exciting discounts on your radar to help you score the top offers.

We’d recommend bookmarking this page ahead of the event to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Before that though, here’s everything you need to know about the best Amazon Prime Day clothing deals.

Confirmed Prime Day deals on clothing

Prime Day is just days away and to build up the excitement, Amazon has confirmed some of the deals up for grabs over the two days.

Across fashion, shoppers can expect up to 20 per cent savings on product edits from influencers on the site, meaning you can save on clothing, accessories, shoes and more.

Alexa, What Are My Prime Day Deals?

Alexa, the retailer’s virtual assistant, can be found on the Amazon Echo smart speaker along with the Echo dot (£34.99,Amazon.co.uk) and Echo studio (£189.99,Amazon.co.uk), as well as many speakers, smart TVs, fitness trackers and more sold by Amazon.

When will Prime Day fashion deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to kids’ toys and home appliances.

Luckily, the fact it falls in the month of June means Amazon Prime Day is perfectly timed with England (hopefully) coming out of lockdown, making it an ideal opportunity to find the perfect re-entry outfit.

However, in true Amazon form, you may notice a number of early discounts on clothing and accessories ahead of Prime Day. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop Prime Day fashion deals?

Prime Day discounts are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to access the fashion deals you will need to sign-up.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial any time before the sale begins.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

What to expect from Prime Day fashion deals in 2021

If you’re a true fan of Amazon, you will know that it is the place for clothing and accessories on a budget, with many lesser-known sections of the website proving a haven for fashion fans, including Prime Wardrobe, which allows you to try before you buy.

While there’s currently no official news on the exact fashion deals that will be available, the retailer stocks a huge number of popular labels such as Levi’s, Ray-Ban and Adidas, and we’re expecting the prices of these brand’s products to be considerably reduced during the two-day event.

Last year’s best fashion deals in the UK

In 2020, Prime Day had seriously good fashion deals, such as these Puma women’s white trainers, which were reduced from £88 to £45. Similarly, Calvin Klein underwear had up to 50 per cent off, proving it’s a great time to stock up on the essentials.

In the run-up to Prime Day 2021 and throughout the shopping event, we will of course be bringing you all the latest deals, essential information and insights to make sure you’re bagging the best bargain possible.

Early Prime Day fashion deals in the UK

While Prime Day is yet to begin, everyone knows that Amazon likes to treat us all by offering discounts and offers year round, so below we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals to shop now.

Not only that, Amazon Fashion is currently offering 20 per cent off when you use the code “EXTRA20” at checkout until 30 June. It applies to many items from Amazon’s in-house clothing label – find – and you can shop everything included in the promotion here.

Levi’s women’s 711 skinny jeans: Was £85, now £55.21, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While Gen-Z may be declaring skinny jeans over, Kate Middleton recently put a strong case together for continuing to wear them, and we’re here for it. With 35 per cent off this pair from Levi’s – the brand that knows everything there is to know about denim – these are a no-brainer. We’ll be adding them to our baskets now.

Tommy Hilfiger men’s core tommy logo hoody: Was £87.15, now £57.82, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Get back to basics – in a good way – with this casual Tommy Hilfiger garment. It’s fleece-lined with a cotton blend on the inside and offers a traditional jersey exterior, so the hoody is super-soft. You could wear it on a casual outing or around the house. The hood is drawstring, and the jumper features the classic kangaroo pouch pocket.

Wrangler men’s Texas contrast straight jeans: Was £79.95, now £49.12, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

American denim brand Wrangler is known for its reliable jeans and this pair has been reduced by nearly 40 per cent. A classic straight-leg cut, these feature a button-up fastening. While we’re yet to review these, they do have a 4.5-star rating, with more than 5,000 people heralding how great they are.

New Balance men’s 520v7 shoes: Was £60, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

New Balance is known for its running shoes, and, in fact, its designs are a firm favourite of ours at IndyBest. We’ve featured the fresh foam 1080v11s (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) in our guide to the best men’s running shoes. These 520v7 shoes look like they’re the perfect pair of trainers for pairing with jeans and a tee, or could be worn for your next trip to the gym – versatility at its best.

Fjällräven unisex kanken rucksack: Was £83.50, now £67.34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As brands go, this one is a favourite when it comes to backpacks. It’s high coast totepack (£70, Amazon.co.uk) even featured in our review of the best daypacks, with our writer praising it for being “versatile and beautiful, like everything Fjallraven makes”.

As for this rucksack, it’s the perfect option if you’re returning to the office and want something spacious but fun. It’s available in a range of colourways, including a bright, statement yellow. At £80, it is an investment, so the current discount means it’s the prime time to buy.

Radley London squeeze the day medium bifold purse: Was £69.00, Now £34.00, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Crafted from smooth leather, this cute purse has printed fruit slices as well as the classic Radley Scottie dog. It comes complete with 10 internal card slots, note compartments and slip pockets, and a zipped coin pocket so you can keep all of your pennies organised.

Ellesse women’s giovanna jacket: Was £75, now £55.34, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This baby pink fluffy jacket would be good for those days when it’s too hot for a coat but too cold for just a T-shirt. With the distinctive Ellesse logo embroidered across the chest, the stylish faux fur outerwear has two side pockets to keep your belongings secure and a flat ribbon drawcord hood.

Kickers Baby Girl’s Kacey Hi Sneaker: Was £32, £19.04, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The high top sneakers from Kickers are fastened with handy velcro straps which makes these easy to slip on and off, as your little one wriggles around. These high-quality leather shoes will be sure to withstand the playground test. These adorable shoes are perfect for a style-savvy kid and now are at an unmissable price with 41 per cent off.

Adidas women’s sleek sneaker: Was £80.99, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

(Adidas)

If you’ve been after a new pair of trainers, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to refresh your footwear and this early deal on Adidas’s sleek sneaker is not one to be missed. The shoes are currently discounted by over 40 per cent and boast a leather outer, narrow silhouette, rubber sole and classic Adidas stylings.

Calvin Klein men’s pyjama top: Was £28, Now £12.60, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Who said you can’t look stylish as you slumber? Calvin Klein has long been a favourite staple brand for basics, sleepwear and underwear – and this two-pack is no different. The pyjama tops are made from 95 per cent cotton and are lightweight so your skin can breathe as you sleep. The simple design stays true to Calvin Klein’s understated and smart style and, now with an incredible 55 per cent off, you had better snap these up before they sell out.

Crocs unisex classic clog: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

According to our reviewer, crocs are cool again. In our guide to crocs, the classic style is a staple choice for your wardrobe this summer and its on offer right now. There are dozens of colours to choose from but our reviewer said “it was the classic white style that took Ariana Grande’s fancy, so you bet we will be following suit” adding that if you’re unsure on how to style the shoes “the possibilities are pretty much endless – pair with everything from wide-leg trousers to midi skirts.”

Tommy Hilfiger men’s established backpack: Was £86.87, Now £64.23, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

Tommy Hilfiger has long been heralded as a cool, laid-back brand. This black backpack will go with everything, is wipe clean, with a zip fastening and also has 26 per cent off! Sounds like a winner to us.

