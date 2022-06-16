Amazon Prime Day 2021: All the best Apple deals to stock up on for Prime Day 2021
When it comes to the tech market, Apple undeniably has made its mark—from smartwatches to wireless headphones to innovative computers. If you've been holding out for a brand new Apple device, now may be your best chance in scoring some of the best Apple deals during Amazon's Prime Day.
Today, June 21, and tomorrow, June 22, you can shop discounts on all-things tech, including several of our favorite Apple devices. Right now, you can get one of our favorite wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro, for $189.99—nearly $60 off its original price tag. Looking to upgrade your laptop? Score the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)—a sleek device with incredible performance and a divine keyboard—for $1,649 (Save $150).
For major discounts on newer and older Apple models alike, you don't want to miss Amazon Prime Day 2021.
The best Apple deals to buy for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.99 (Save $40): With tens of thousands of raving reviews, the Apple AirPods are a great choice for sleek, wireless headphones.
Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99 (Save $59.01): These earbuds previously ranked as our pick for the best wireless earbuds on the market (they were recently beat out by the Jabra Elite 85t, $169.99). However, we still recommend these noise-canceling buds—they feature a comfortable fit for the ear and a decent battery life.
Apple 256GB iPad Mini (2019) for $489.99 (Save $59.01): You'll save nearly $60 on this older iPad model. Featuring a smaller 9.7-inch screen, grab this discounted iPad in a rose gold, silver or space gray colors.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) for $1,649 (Save $150): With a perfect balance between power and portability, Apple's MacBook Pro is available for a discount this Prime Day. Enjoy a new and improved keyboard and a quick, smooth performance.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air (2020) from $949.99 (Save $50): For a laptop that fulfills both everyday needs and work, we recommend the MacBook Air—and now, you can get it for $50 off its original price tag.
Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Smartwatch from $349.99 (Save $70 to $84): As the best smartwatch we've ever tested, we're thrilled to share that the Apple Watch Series 6 is $70 off during Prime Day. From the stellar fitness tracker to the advanced sensors, this top-of-the-line watch is available for an awesome deal.
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm Smartwatch from $329 (Save $70): Save $20 more when you select an Apple Watch Series 6 with the deep navy sport band.
Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals
