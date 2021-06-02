Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best deals to expect

It’s time to get ready for one of the biggest shopping events of the year (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day – one of the internet’s biggest shopping events – is nearly upon us, which might come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year. With the online giant confirming it will take place in June, it’s time to get your shopping lists in order.

The event is best known for slashing prices on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best deals come in the form of tech, electricals and gaming – with consoles and gaming bundles usually considerably discounted.

While Xbox and Playstation are often popular choices, the hottest console during the sale has to be the Nintendo Switch. Owing to last year’s excess demand for the popular gaming device, it sold out at lightning speed.

But this year, things are already looking a little more promising, with supply catching up. As such, we predict that Amazon will have more flexibility and deals are likely to be stronger.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, including what discounts to expect and the early deals you can shop now.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When will Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you may notice a number of early discounts on games and bundles ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

Story continues

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

While we’re yet to receive any word on Prime Day gaming deals, if last year’s anything to go buy, the online giant will have the Nintendo Switch in stock and is likely to reduce the price of the console, games and bundles.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals?

Amazon Prime Day’s discounts aren’t on offer to everyone who visits the site – they are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to access the Nintendo Switch deals you will need to sign up.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial anytime before the sale begins.

What to expect from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2021

Owing to the shortages of consoles last year, 2020’s deals are perhaps not the best indicators of what you can expect. Our prediction is that the Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and bundles will be less chaotic than in 2020 owing to less demand and a steadier supply of the device. Last year, we noticed the biggest discounts were on bundles, so we’d predict something similar this time around.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in the UK

While of course Prime Day hasn’t yet begun, the joy of Amazon means it offers a number of deals and discounts all year round. As such, below you’ll find some of the best discounts you can shop now – but, we recommend acting fast so as not to avoid disappointment.

Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessory pair: Was £13.48, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch then you may want to consider adding some accessories to improve your gaming experience. Simply insert your joy-con and you’ll feel like you’re behind the wheel in your favourite racing game. As there are two included, it’s great for competing in Team Sonic Racing (£24.58, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Nintendo Switch lite, coral: Was £209.99, now £192, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Andrew Griffin, The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, described the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version [of the original] that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.” While not the best deal yet, it’s currently reduced by £18 – anything’s better than nothing, right?

Buy now

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’: Was £19.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ubisoft Store)

Prime Day is an excellent time to get games at a more affordable price, and thankfully Amazon has launched a number of early deals and this one featured in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games. This strategy game features Mario, but “not as you’ve seen him before”. “Instead, players participate in a series of turn-based battles with evil foes, across a grid-based layout that still captures much of the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom,” noted our writer. “Co-op challenges extend the fun further as well as a series of puzzles that break up the action.” If this sounds right up your street, add it to your basket now.

Buy now

Bestico case for Nintendo Switch: Was £13.99, now £11.04, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A strong but lightweight case for your Nintendo Switch is an essential purchase because as it's a portable device, it’s far more prone to dents than other consoles. This case features a tough EVA exterior and soft interior, and plenty of pockets for storing extra accessories, including game cards and cables.

Buy now

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

As previously mentioned, last year’s Nintendo Switch deals flew off the shelves like hotcakes, mainly owing to the excess demand and limited supply as a result of the pandemic.

The big hitters during the shopping event were gaming bundles, notably the Nintendo Switch lite + Minecraft, which sold out almost instantly.

(Amazon)

Similarly, the Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure was reduced from £348.99 to £314.99, proving bundles are where you’re likely to find the biggest discounts.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

For more deals on Amazon Prime Day, read our guide to the best home appliance deals or the best tech deals and the best alcohol deals