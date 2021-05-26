Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best home appliance deals to expect on vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner. Confirmed to be going ahead in June by CFO Brian Olsavsky, it’s set to be the biggest online shopping event of the year.

It’s the perfect opportunity to bag huge bargains on home appliances especially, with discounts found across vacuum cleaners, food processors, coffee machines, fridges and more.

The giant sale is typically in the early summer months, however last year it was postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s come back around for 2021 much quicker than usual.

Last year it was a mammoth 48-hour-long event, and Amazon revealed that there were more than a million deals on offer, with an increase of 60 per cent on sales from 2019. In fact, the retailer saw $3.5bn (£2.5bn) in sales across 19 different countries.

To get you up to speed on Prime Day 2021, we’ve got all the essential information you need, including deals to expect, how to take part and when to have your shopping list ready.

Read more:

What is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale hosted by the online retailer, exclusively for customers who have a Prime subscription.

It was first established in 2015 as a 24-hour event, but in 2019 it spanned 48 hours, with bigger and more deals on everything from fashion and beauty to gaming and home appliances.

When will Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals begin?

Since Prime Day first began it’s been held in July, however, in 2020 it was delayed to October due to the pandemic.

Currently, it’s been confirmed by Amazon that Prime Day 2021 will be taking place in June, but we’ve yet to find out from the retailer the official date of this year’s event.

Typically the dates are revealed two weeks prior, so we’re expecting to hear very soon.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day home appliance deals?

Not every Amazon customer can access the Prime Day sale, it’s only for those with a Prime membership, which costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

Subscribers enjoy access to same-day delivery, more than 800,000 free ebooks along with the use of Prime Video and Amazon Music.

If you are already signed up, you’ll automatically be able to shop the sale, but if you’re not and are keen to find huge savings on your favourite brands, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial anytime before it begins.

What to expect from Prime Day kitchen appliances and cleaning deals in 2021

When shopping for home appliances in the Prime Day sale, often the bigger the item, the bigger the discount.

We know from previous years that vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, washing machines and steam cleaners from brands including Shark, Dyson, Nespresso, De'Longhi, Eufy and Philips are often discounted, so you can expect to see deals from these brands and many more.

If you’ve needed new or replacement home appliances but have put off buying them, now is the best time to take advantage of ticking it off your list while making a huge saving.

Last year’s best home appliance deals in the UK

In 2020, Prime Day had some of the biggest savings ever on home appliances. This Shark upright vacuum cleaner was reduced from £269.99 to £184.99, while this robot vacuum, Eufy robovac, came down from £289.99 to £152.99.

Elsewhere, deals on coffee machines were also common, for example, a Nespresso vertuo plus machine was originally £179.99 but was slashed to £62.99. Larger items such as this Whirlpool freestanding washing machine also had dramatic price cuts, going from £599.99 to £439.99.

In the run-up to Prime Day 2021 and throughout the sale, IndyBestwill be bringing you all the essential information you need as well the best bargains to shop, so make sure to regularly check back on this page.

Early kitchen appliances and cleaning Prime Day deals in the UK

Even though Prime Day has yet to kick off, Amazon already has some deals to shop that we’ve spotted.

Shark upright vacuum cleaner: Was £329.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon
Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a new vacuum cleaner, this Shark upright vacuum cleaner is sure to tick all your boxes, and has a huge 40 per cent off at the moment. It also earned a spot in our best pet vacuum cleaners guide.

“At the flick of a switch, you can select whether you’re cleaning hard floor or carpet with the brushes running faster to cope with the latter,” our reviewer said, adding, “with an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve. A soft roller works in conjunction with an anti-hair-wrap brush, which uses combs to catch longer hairs and send them to the bin rather than getting wrapped around the brush and causing problems.”

Buy now

Tower T17021 manual air fryer oven: Was £69.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon
Amazon

This Tower air fryer oven currently has 46 per cent off. The versatile machine can be used to cook meat, fish, vegetables and even cakes while using less oil and therefore less fat.

A healthier alternative to cooking with lots of oil, it has a 60-minute timer for speedy meals after you’ve finished work or the kids are home from school, with options including fry, grill, bake and roast, to cook up a variety of dishes.

Buy now

Morphy Richards evoke 2 slice toaster: Was £42.99, now £28.90, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon
Amazon

If you’re in need of a new toaster, don’t miss out on this Morphy Richards two-slice toaster that has over 30 per cent off.

It has features such as variable browning control so you can toast your bread exactly how you like, a removable crumb tray to keep it clean, cord storage so your kitchen looks neat and reheat and frozen settings.

De’Longhi dolce gusto EDG225.W genio s pod coffee machine: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon
Amazon

Caffeine lovers, this De'Longhi coffee machine deal is made for you, and the device is an Amazon bestseller with over 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars.

Neat and compact, it means even if you’re limited on worktop space in a small kitchen, you can still enjoy barista-style coffee every day from the comfort of your home. It will allow you to make more than 50 coffee creations and hot or cold beverages with adjustable drink sizes to suit your appetite, and an eco mode function that shuts it off after a minute of inactivity to conserve energy.

Buy now

