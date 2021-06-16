Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best tech deals to expect on phones, tablets, laptops, headphones and more

The retailer has confirmed that Prime Day will be taking place in June (The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us. This month, the online retailer’s shopping event begins, and you’ll be able to pick up some big bargains on all your favourite bits of tech.

Last year, the shopping event was postponed to October, but this year it’s back in its usual summer spot. The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event have been revealed as June 21 and June 22, making it a two-day extravaganza.

Prime Day is the perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for – the annual event often sees massive, never-before-seen reductions on thousands of items. You’ll be able to grab a bargain on wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, smart speakers, laptops, tablets and so much more.

In the run-up to Prime Day, as well as over the course of the 48-hour event, we’ll be bringing you all the latest information. On this page, you’ll be able to find the best early tech deals, how to take part and what products were discounted last year.

When will Prime Day 2021 begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are June 21 and June 22, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you may notice a number of early discounts on tech ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

How to take part in Amazon Prime Day

To take part in Amazon Prime Day, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership account. Sadly, the shopping event is exclusively for Prime customers.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. The perks of becoming a member include same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video – a rising Netflix competitor – and Amazon Music.

If you aren’t subscribed at the moment and don’t want to fork out a subscription just for a two-day event, then sign up for a 30-day trial before the sale begins, and cancel straight after.

Where to find the best Prime Day tech deals

As we inch closer to Prime Day, the whole of the IndyBest team will be on hand with regular updates, providing insights into all the best deals occurring across the site.

As for tech deals, well, all the best ones will be rounded up for you here on this very page. Give us a bookmark and whenever Prime Day starts, we’ll be here with all the biggest discounts on speakers, laptops, headphones, phones, fitness trackers and more.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, Amazon typically releases a list of featured products ahead of the shopping event, giving you time to prepare, add the items to your wish list and sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Last year’s top Prime Day tech deals

There were more than a million deals across the entire site last year, with customers grabbing huge savings on smartphones, games consoles, headphones, smartwatches, laptops, speakers and so much more. We don’t know what products will be available in this year’s sale at the moment, but we expect the tech discounts to be just as good, if not better than, last year.

To give you an idea, here’s a little recap of the deals we saw on Prime Day in 2020. Amazon slashed the price of Bang & Olufsen’s impressive beoplay portable Bluetooth speaker from £179.99 to £124.99. It also reduced the Nintendo Switch lite with a copy of Minecraft from £218.99 to just £199.

Apple’s AirPods were also on sale, a rarity in itself, but we also saw the Amazon Fire HD kids tablet get a hefty £40 reduction, and the Fitbit inspire HR tracker had a £30 reduction. But one of the best deals we spotted was on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet.

The tablet has a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics. It’s ultra slim and weighs just 771g, with the battery lasting 10.5 hours. In our round-up of the best tablets, our reviewer said: “It becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover… that’s easy to carry and use.” It was reduced from £899.99 to £659.

Early prime day tech deals 2021

While the Prime Day extravaganza hasn’t started yet, Amazon already has some deals on tech gadgets for your perusal. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below.

Apple watch SE, 44mm: Was £349, now £299.18, Amazon.co.uk

Track and meet your fitness goals with Apple’s SE watch, currently discounted by nearly £50. The GPS and cellular model allows you to text, call, get directions and stream music all without your phone. In our review of the device, our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more.”

Buy now

Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera: Was £64.99, Now £43.98, Amazon.co.uk

Now we are (finally) leaving the house again, it may be time to invest in some new home security. Now with 32 per cent off, this 1080p HD indoor, wired security camera with motion detection and two-way audio means you can monitor your home day and night. The audio is a really cool function that allows you to remind your house sitter to check the backdoor from the comfort of your sun lounger or reassure your puppy that you are coming home soon. Get alerted whenever motion is detected via a simple smartphone app and customise motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

Buy now

Amazon eero Pro mesh wi-fi router/extender: Was £149.99, Now £97, Amazon.co.uk

Say goodbye to endless loading times with this high performing Wi-Fi router/extender. Now with 35 per cent off, this modem offers tri-band speed and can connect to your existing router to bring up to 160 sq.m of fast, reliable wi-fi to all corners of your home. We featured a similar model in our round-up of the best wifi routers for a speedy connection throughout your home. Our reviewer raved about the Eero, saying: “Set-up is fast and extremely straightforward, and like the Google Nest wifi it has a highly useful app. Signal strength is solid and reliable, perhaps the easiest to use of all the routers here.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo buds: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s Echo buds promise crisp audio, comfort and a customised fit, not to mention impressive noise-cancelling abilities using Bose sound technology. There’s currently an exclusive deal just for Prime customers, with the retailer dropping the earbuds to just £49.99 – that’s a 58 per cent reduction, making it the buds’ lowest price ever.

If you’re already an owner of Amazon products, you’ll be pleased to know the pair works hands-free with Alexa, allowing you to stream music, make calls or check your calendar using your voice. The buds boast long-lasting battery life with up to five hours playback per charge and up to two hours after a quick 15-minute charge. Storing them away in the charging case means you can enjoy up to 20 hours of playback time.

Buy now

Oppo smart watch: Was £229, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re on the hunt for an Android smartwatch, the Oppo watch is sure to take your fancy. You can save £29 off the watch’s original price right now. It also earned a spot in our round-up of the best smartwatches.

“There are plenty of fitness features, including five-minute workout apps, such as morning energiser and bedtime stretches, as well as heart rate monitoring,” our reviewer said, adding that it also has sleep-tracking functionality. “Battery life is 24 hours, but it recharges quickly. If the device is in power saver mode it will last for weeks.”

Buy now

Google pixel 3a sim-free smartphone: Was £299, now £138.96, Amazon.co.uk

The Google pixel is a firm favourite for us with different models of this phone featuring twice on our best budget smartphones guide. The 3a has 64gb storage, a primary camera with 12.2 megapixels and a front camera with 8 megapixels. It also operates on Android and its screen is 5.6 inches. Plus, with more than 50 per cent off, you’re getting a bargain if you buy this mobile.

Buy now

ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Mini Projector with Synchronize Smartphone Screen: Was £129.99, Now £76.49, Amazon.co.uk

Now with a great saving of over 40 per cent, this 1080P HD portable projector with a plentiful 200” display and built-in HIFI stereo speaker is all you could need for a great movie night. It is easy to link to with a WIFI connection, but if WIFi is down, don’t fret, you can connect to the projector with a cable from your iPhone or Android too! It also has an inbuilt cooling system for those movie marathons.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £179.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

For the Prime Day pros out there, you’ll know that Amazon devices are frequently on sale during this period. Marvellously, before the shopping event has even started, Amazon has already put its Fire HD 10 tablet up for sale. You can get 31 per cent off the original price right now. It also made an appearance on our round-up of the best tablets.

The fire HD 10 tablet has a 10in display, easily making it the biggest of any Amazon tablet around. It also has the highest resolution, making it the best Amazon model for video playback.

“It’s a sleek and effective machine, with plenty of power and strong battery life. Like all the Amazon tablets, it comes in two versions, with or without advertisements,” our reviewer said. “These appear on the lock screen only and are seen when you wake it up. You can get rid of the ads at any time by paying £10. Easily the best-value full-size tablet, although the limited range of Android apps may put some off.”

Buy now

Jabra elite 45H: Was £89.99, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

The Jabra elite 45H on-ear headphones are already well-priced for what they offer, but right now they’re even cheaper. While there’s no active noise cancellation in these headphones, you do get a massive 50 hours of battery life – meaning you’ll probably only have to charge these up once a month or so.

Boasting two 40mm dynamic drivers in each earcup, a customisable music equaliser in the Jabra app and support for Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, these are a solid pair of on-ear headphones for an extremely affordable price.

Buy now

Amazon echo dot, 4th gen: Was £97.93, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

One of Amazon’s bestselling home devices, this smart speaker is currently nearly half price – so make sure you snap it up while it’s still available. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also using voice control for your entertainment – from music to podcasts and audiobooks, as well as streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. It comes with Alexa built-in, so you can also make use of it as your personal assistant and check the weather, ask it questions, play the news and more.

Buy now

