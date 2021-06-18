Prime Day 2021 Apple deals: Best early offers on iPhone 12, iPad, latest Apple Watch and more

We’re predicting big savings on Apple’s best devices (The Independent)

Prime Day is so close now we can almost smell those discounted blenders on the breeze. Amazon’s yearly sales bonanza starts on 21 June and promises millions of deals across the online retailer’s entire catalogue, from kitchen appliances and booze to fashion and gaming.

Apple is always a Prime Day highlight. MacBooks, Apple Watches and iPads are among the hottest tickets every year, and recent sales events have seen even the newest devices discounted to all-time-low prices.

The exact deals are kept under wraps until Prime Day begins, so until then we can’t know exactly which Apple products will be discounted in 2021.

But to help get you up to speed, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best early Apple deals we’ve found, as well as what we expect to see on offer during this year’s Prime Day.

We’ll update this page with the best Apple deals as soon as they’re announced. New offers are likely to appear as we approach the big day too, so check back often to stay on top of the best discounts.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event held by Amazon and available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The event first took place in 2015 to celebrate the online store’s 20th anniversary, and since then it has generated more sales than the site’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined.

When will Prime Day Apple deals begin?

The official dates for Amazon Prime Day are 21 June and 22 June, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you’ll notice early discounts on MacBooks and iPhones ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple deals?

Yes. Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers, but you can start a free 30-day trial any time before the sale starts to access the deals.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year. As well as unlocking discounts on Prime Day you’ll get access to premium features such as same-day delivery, movies and TV streaming on Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

We’ll update this page with Apple deals as soon as they arrive, so keep checking back in for the latest discounts. You can also add Apple products you’re interested in buying to your Amazon wish list ahead of Prime Day. Anything that gets discounted will be right there waiting for you in your basket, ready to snap up.

For staying on top of the Lightning Deals, we recommend using the Amazon shopping app. Lightning Deals last for a few hours or while stocks last, so switch your notifications on to be alerted as soon as products you’re interested in go on sale.

What to expect from Prime Day Apple deals in 2021

Prime Day deals on Apple products can be difficult to predict. You can expect to see offers on older Apple stock — such as previous-generation iPads and MacBooks — but we’ve also seen some surprising deals on the newest Apple devices.

At Prime Day 2020, wearables were the focus. Only weeks after its launch, we saw the latest Apple Watch series 6 discounted by £50. But the biggest savings were to be found a few generations back – there were hundreds of pounds off the Apple Watch series 3.

If you’re happy to stay just behind the curve, we expect you can pick up some serious bargains on Apple products this year.

Last year’s best Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

The 38mm Apple Watch series 3 (£197, Amazon.co.uk) was a popular deal during last year’s Prime Day sale. The smartwatch can be picked up for under £200 today, though we’d recommend holding on until Prime Day to see if later models get the same treatment in 2021.

A modest £50 was knocked off the price of the newest models of MacBook air (£899.97, Amazon.co.uk) and MacBook pro laptops (£1,152, Amazon.co.uk). Apple-owned audio firm Beats also dropped the price of its solo 3 over-ear headphones (£119, Amazon.co.uk) to £129.

Ask Amazon’s Alexa for early Prime Day deals

From 12pm on 18 June, Prime members will be able to ask Alexa what Prime Day deals will be on offer and start shopping for bargains early.

Alexa, the retailer’s virtual assistant, can be found on the Amazon Echo smart speaker along with the Echo dot (£34.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Echo studio (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as many speakers, smart TVs, fitness trackers and more sold by Amazon.

Early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

Apple products are already enjoying some great discounts ahead of Prime Day, and many can be found cheaper than they were during last year’s sale. Here are some of the best deals we’ve found.

Best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £349, now £297.37, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Track and meet your fitness goals with the Apple Watch SE, currently discounted by nearly £50. The GPS and cellular model allows you to text, call, get directions and stream music all without your phone. In our review of the Apple Watch SE, our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart-rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more”.

Buy now

Best iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12 mini, 128GB: Was £749, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The iPhone 12 mini is one of Apple’s latest products and it’s surprisingly on offer. Operating on iOS 14, this device has an A14 Bionic chip which, according to Apple, is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. It also has 5G, a tough ceramic shield for protection, a screen size of 5.4 inches and last but not least an advanced dual-camera system that includes 12 megapixels ultra-wide and wide cameras. This £100-off deal can get you the purple, red, white, blue or green model.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB), blue: Was £799, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest iPhone comes equipped with water resistance, a dual camera system with 12 megapixels ultra wide and wide cameras and an A14 bionic chip, which is the fastest chip for a smartphone. Even better, when our reviewer put the model up against the Pro version in our iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 guide, they found few differences. In fact, they said “the 12 was just as fast as the Pro”, adding that “the iPhone 12 even has the same 12,815mAh battery as the iPhone 12 Pro and the same magnet array, allowing you to wirelessly charge your iPhone.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 pro max, 128GB, Pacific blue: Was £1,099, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s latest phone is a 5G powerhouse with an advanced A14 Bionic chip and the best camera performance ever in an iPhone. Sure, this might not sound like the biggest discount on an iPhone 12 pro max, but you wouldn’t step over a £50 note on the street.

Buy now

Best iPad deals

Apple iPad pro, 11-inch, 2nd gen, 512GB: Was £1,069, now £875.13, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The best Prime Day savings on Apple products are to be found by looking at previous generations. The 2020 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is still a fiercely powerful device, with an A12 bionic chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display.

Buy now

Apple iPad air, 10.9in, 4th gen, 64GB: Was £579, now £553.38, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The newest iPad air is one of the most powerful and versatile tablets Apple has ever created, rivalling even the flagship iPad pro in performance terms. It took the number one spot in our round-up of the best tablets, where our reviewer praised the device’s cutting-edge specs: “It also has the most advanced processor Apple has installed in a tablet, the A14 Bionic, which is also found in the iPhone 12 pro.”

Buy now

Best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods with charging case (wired): Was £159, now £123.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The basic Apple AirPods lack the noise-cancelling and flexible silicon tips of the more expensive AirPods pro, but for everyday use they’re an exceptional pair of earbuds with top audio performance. Compatibility with iOS is frictionless, and Siri is only ever just a tap away. We like them so much we featured them in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods, and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

Best MacBook deals

Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £1,299, now £1,135, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Like the lighter MacBook air, the MacBook pro runs on the new M1 processor and can handle anything thrown its way. In our round-up of the best high-performance laptops, our reviewer said that “unlike the air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer”. Additionally, the entry-level pro includes a more powerful graphics chip for more intensive tasks.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything... is amazingly speedy”. “The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

Buy now

Best Apple accessory deals

Apple Pencil (1st generation): Was £89, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Featuring all the precision and responsiveness of a traditional writing tool, this Apple stylus allows you to draw, take notes or simply navigate around your iPad with ease. Perfect for the more creative Apple user, you can sketch, colour in and edit images seamlessly with the stylus. Although we haven’t tested the device here at IndyBest, it’s been a go-to for digital artists and graphic designers since its launch five years ago, and you can save 15 per cent on the accessory right now.

Buy now

Apple magic keyboard with numeric keypad, silver: Was £129, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our best keyboard guide, this Apple accessory took the crown as our best buy. That’s because, according to our reviewer, “the keyboard is rechargeable and is powered by a supplied lightning cable, the same kind that is used with an iPhone.” Other features that secured it the top spot in our guide was that “it recharges quickly and lasts for up to a month or so before it needs charging again”. The keyboard is compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, and all iOS devices with iOS 9.1 or later.

Buy now

Apple earpods with lightning connector: Was £29, now £16.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

If AirPods aren’t your thing, keep it simple with these wired earphones that are currently nearly half price on Amazon. Enjoy deeper, richer bass tones as well as greater protection from sweat and water than offered by Apple’s previous designs. Control volume, music and video playback as well as answer and end calls with the built-in remote.

Buy now

