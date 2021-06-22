Amazon Prime Day 2021 Apple deals: Best offers on the iPhone 12, Apple Watch series 6, AirPods Pro and more

You’ve still got 24 hours to save on Apple’s most popular products (The Independent)

Calling all deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here. For the uninitiated, the two-day shopping bonanza is hosted by the online retail giant and offers huge discounts across everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances.

We’ve got the latest insight on deals across Amazon devices, laptops, TVs, gaming and tech to save you endlessly scrolling. Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, too.

As for Apple, it’s notorious for not taking part in sales, with discounts often near impossible to find. But Prime Day is different, with day one already showing major savings on Apple’s most coveted products.

Apple Watches and iPads are among the hottest items every year, and recent sales events have seen even the newest devices discounted to all-time-low prices, and we expect the remainder of Prime Day to be no different.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Read more:

Whether it’s a new set of AirPods, or an upgraded MacBook model, you’ve come to the right place to purchase one on offer. Below is a carefully curated selection of the very best Apple discounts to be had, so you can save while you shop. You can thank us later.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Prime Day Apple deals available now

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch series 6: Was £409, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

Apple Watch series 6: Was £379, now £329, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Read more: Apple Watch Amazon Prime Day 2021 deal – Save £50 on the series 6 smartwatch

Story continues

Apple’s latest, top-of-the-range smartwatch packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker, to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators. The Apple Watch series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches, and currently has £60 off at Amazon. Our reviewer fell in love with it, saying “the Apple Watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality”.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £749, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £749, now £649, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

The Apple Watch series 5 has £100 off right now. Boasting a range of features, including the ability to make calls without your phone, monitoring your heart rate, tracking your exercise and period cycle, and analysing your sleep, we’re almost certain that this watch will become your new favourite tech device. Owing to the competitive price, we predict a sell-out so snap this up ASAP.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £349, now £286.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple Watch SE, GPS + Cellular, 44mm: Was £349, now £286.99, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

Track and meet your fitness goals with the Apple Watch SE, which is currently discounted. The GPS and cellular model allows you to text, call, get directions and stream music, all without your phone. In our review of the Apple Watch SE, our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart-rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more”.

Buy now

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12 mini, 128GB: Was £749, now £639, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPhone 12 mini, 128GB: Was £749, now £639, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

The iPhone 12 mini is one of Apple’s latest products and it’s surprisingly on offer. Operating on iOS 14, this device has an A14 Bionic chip which, according to Apple, is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. It also has 5G, a tough ceramic shield for protection, a screen size of 5.4in and, last but not least, an advanced dual-camera system that includes 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide cameras.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB: Was £949, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPhone 12, 128GB: Was £949, now £799, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Consider your search for a new smartphone over, because the iPhone 12 really can do it all. With up to 17 hours of battery life, 5G capability, two rear cameras and a 6.1in super retina XDR display, it’s a real powerhouse. In our review of the iPhone 12, our writer says the device measures up well to its larger sibling, the iPhone 12 pro. “It runs on that stellar A14 Bionic chip and has the same 16-core neural engine,” they said. “And despite only having 4GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 12 Pro’s 6GB, we didn’t notice any degradation in speed or performance.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) - Midnight Green: Was £1,399, now £1,263.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) - Midnight Green: Was £1,399, now £1,263.99, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

The previous generation of iPhone remains a powerful and fast device with a superb camera and an all-day battery life. This model introduced the triple-lens camera array and image processing improvements that make the iPhone the go-to smartphone for photographers. Three lenses shoot in telephoto, wide or ultrawide, plus extended dynamic range in the sensor enables sharper shots at night.

Buy now

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad air, 10.9in, 4th gen, 64GB: Was £579, now £553.38, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad air, 10.9in, 4th gen, 64GB: Was £579, now £553.38, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

The newest iPad air is one of the most powerful and versatile tablets Apple has ever created, rivalling even the flagship iPad pro in performance terms. It took the number one spot in our round-up of the best tablets, where our reviewer praised the device’s cutting-edge specs: “It also has the most advanced processor Apple has installed in a tablet, the A14 Bionic, which is also found in the iPhone 12 pro.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro, 11in, 2nd gen, 512GB: Was £1,069, now £836.56, Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad pro, 11in, 2nd gen, 512GB: Was £1,069, now £836.56, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

The best Prime Day savings on Apple products are to be found by looking at previous generations. The 2020 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is still a fiercely powerful device, with an A12 bionic chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display.

Buy now

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods with charging case, wired: Was £159, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods with charging case, wired: Was £159, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

The basic Apple AirPods lack the noise-cancelling and flexible silicon tips of the more expensive AirPods pro, but for everyday use they’re still an exceptional pair of earbuds with top audio performance. Compatibility with iOS is frictionless, and Siri is only ever just a tap away. We like them so much we featured them in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £1,299, now £1,152, Amazon.co.uk

Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £1,299, now £1,152, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

Like the lighter MacBook air, the MacBook pro runs on the new M1 processor and can handle anything thrown it's way. In our round-up of the best high-performance laptops, our reviewer said that “unlike the air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer”. Additionally, the entry-level pro includes a more powerful graphics chip for more intensive tasks.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £893, Amazon.co.uk

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £893, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything... is amazingly speedy”. “The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

Buy now

Best Prime Day Apple TV deals

Apple TV, 32GB, 4th generation: Was £149, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

Apple TV, 32GB, 4th generation: Was £149, now £119, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

Plug Apple’s set-top box into your TV and you can access a library of entertainment apps, streaming services and videogames on demand. You can ask Siri to play your favourite movie or use AirPlay to give a slideshow presentation of your recent trip to the beach to your disbelieving friends. This model is the previous-generation Apple TV, and it’s on offer for cheaper than it’s ever been.

Buy now

Best Prime Day Apple accessory deals

Apple Pencil (1st generation): Was £89, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple Pencil (1st generation): Was £89, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

Featuring all the precision and responsiveness of a traditional writing tool, this Apple stylus allows you to draw, take notes or simply navigate around your iPad with ease. Perfect for the more creative Apple user, you can sketch, colour in and edit images seamlessly with the stylus. Although we haven’t tested the device here at IndyBest, it’s been a go-to for digital artists and graphic designers since its launch five years ago, and you can save 15 per cent on the accessory right now.

Buy now

Apple magic mouse 2: Was £59.39, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple magic mouse 2: Was £59.39, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk (Apple)

The second-generation magic mouse has a sleek, buttonless and glassy design. It combines the functionality of a trackpad and mouse in one device – you can swipe side to side, hold, press and even tap it with multiple fingers. This mouse may look limited, but all its features are accessible through gestures.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer