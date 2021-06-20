Amazon Prime Day 2021 - exclusive deals across home & garden with up to 30% off

Photo credit: AdrianHancu - Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2021: This year's annual Amazon sale, exclusively for Prime members, will be bigger than ever before.



Whether you're in the need of some new kitchen appliances, accessories and soft furnishings for your bedroom, a widescreen TV for the living room, the latest cutting-edge garden tools, or some Alexa-enabled smart home devices, then Prime Day is most definitely the best time to shop exclusive deals with huge savings.

This is absolutely everything you need to know...

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day starts at 00.01am on Monday 21st June until 23.59pm on Tuesday 22nd June, giving Prime members 48 hours of non-stop epic deals, including limited time offers and new product launches. You'll find over two million deals globally across the home (kitchen, furniture, garden), grocery, toys, entertainment, sporting goods, pet supplies, fashion, beauty and everyday essentials.

SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME

Prime Day is available for Prime members in the UK, U.S., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.

Photo credit: Amazon

Not a Prime member?

Remember, you can only shop the deals on Prime Day if you're a Prime member. You can sign up for a FREE 30-DAY TRIAL at www.amazon.co.uk/prime – sign up now to make sure you don't miss out.

SIGN UP TO AMAZON PRIME

Photo credit: AdrianHancu - Getty Images

Prime Day deals

Bookmark amazon.co.uk/primeday to keep tabs on all the new deals that will be going live throughout the day. Exclusive offers include...



• Home: Save up to 30 per cent on selected cookware and bakeware, plus up to 30 per cent on Silentnight and Slumberdown duvets, pillows and toppers, and up to 30 per cent on Brabantia, Vileda, Philips, Yankee Candle and more.

• Kitchen: Get those kitchen floors looking spick and span! Save up to 30 per cent on selected floorcare brands including Shark, Vax and Hoover, as well as a broad range of kitchen appliances from Ninja, Tefal, Tower, Panasonic and more.

Story continues

• Garden: Save up to 30 per cent on garden products including Char-Broil, Spear & Jackson and Duramax.

• Furniture: Save up to 30 per cent on Silentnight mattresses, office, living room and children's furniture.

• Home Improvement: Save up to 30 per cent on home improvement brands including Bosch, Karcher and Arlo.

• Amazon Devices: Save up to 50 per cent off popular devices right now, until 22nd June, including Amazon's most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (4th Gen) now £24.99 (was £49.99). Save up to £50 on Fire TV devices – get Fire TVCube for £59.99 (was £109.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K for £26.99, (was £49.99). There are also great deals on Fire Tablets – get Fire HD 8 Tablet with more than 50 per cent off, just £39.99 (was £89.99) and Fire HD 10 Tablet at £79.99 (was £149.99). Plus, save over a third on Blink Mini, now £21.99 (was £34.99).

• Amazon Music: Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free, and millions of podcast episodes.

• Prime Video: Prime members can get up to 50 per cent off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Zombieland: Double Tap and Euphoria: Season 1.

• Audible: Prime members can get three months of Audible membership for just 99p, with access to new releases, best sellers and Audible Original audiobooks and podcasts. This offer is available until 22nd June.

• Kindle Unlimited: Prime members can enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge – just subscribe by 22nd June 2021. Deal terms and conditions apply.

• Kindle Book Deals: From 15th – 30th June, Amazon customers can discover over 300 Kindle Books on sale from 99p. Kindle Book Deal terms and conditions apply.

Photo credit: Amazon

• Amazon First Reads: During June, Prime members can choose two Kindle Books available on Amazon First Reads for no additional charge.

• Prime Gaming: Prime members can claim Battlefield 4 standard edition (value £17.99), for free on amazon.co.uk until 21st June.

• Amazon Brands: Save up to 20 per cent off on select styles from Amazon brands, including home, electronic and sports essentials from Amazon Basics and Umi and Eono, furniture products from Alkove, Rivet and Movian, health and personal care products from Solimo, and snacks from Happy Belly.

• Deals from Small Businesses: Save up to 30 per cent on selected products from small businesses selling on Amazon, including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade from brands such as: Niré, Soundbops, Sandy Leaf Farm and Offblak, across a wide range of categories; from electronics, beauty products, homeware and gifts.

• Wondery+: Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the immersive podcast listening experience with ad free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content.

• Amazon Fashion: Customers can shop product edits from their favourite influencers with 20 per cent off and visit @amazonfashioneu on Instagram to discover the latest Prime Day deals from their favourite fashion brands.

• Prime Wardrobe: Save £15 when you keep £100 worth of items from your first Prime Wardrobe order. Terms and conditions apply.

What are the best ways to shop Prime Day deals?

Prime members will have access to two million deals, so shop wisely and get in on the easiest routes to bagging the best offers.

Photo credit: Amazon

• Favourite this page – We'll be bringing you a curated list of some of the best deals across the home and garden on 21st to 22nd June, so favourite this page and keep refreshing on Prime Day to find the biggest savings.

• Watch a deal – If you haven't already done so, download the Amazon App, and you'll be able to watch early deals for Prime Day. This is the easiest way to preview, track and shop limited time lightning deals. It's ideal if you're on-the-go.

• Ask Alexa – That's right, Alexa will help you to find Prime Day deals. All you have to do is ask: 'Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?



• Create a Wish List – You know those home furniture pieces you've added to your list but never got around to buying? Well, Prime Day is your perfect opportunity to snap it up. Add your most-wanted items to your Wish List and receive notifications if your top picks are included in a deal.

• And... When a Prime member activates AmazonSmile, Amazon's charity initiative which allows customers to support their favourite charity at no extra cost, Amazon will donate five per cent of the purchase price of their first qualifying Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity – that's 10 times the normal donation.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

Love what you’re reading? Enjoy House Beautiful magazine delivered straight to your door every month with Free UK delivery. Buy direct from the publisher for the lowest price and never miss an issue!

SUBSCRIBE

You Might Also Like