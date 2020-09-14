Amazon Canada Prime Day 2020 is coming: Here’s what we know so far about Amazon’s biggest sale of the year

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

View photos Image via Getty. More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Next to major shopping events like Black Friday and Boxing Day, Amazon Prime Day is an event that many bargain hunters look forward to all year, and it’s coming soon.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event with exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members. Last year, for the first time ever, Amazon announced a two-day Prime Day event — and the same is expected to happen this year. The event lasts only a day and a half, with flash sales and deals of the day to take advantage of for a limited time. Last year’s top seller for Prime Day in Canada was the Lifestraw Personal Water Filter - so expect to find similar deals on electronics, outdoor gear and home goods at majorly discounted prices.

When is Prime Day?

While it normally takes place during the month of July, Prime Day this year was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Though Prime Day 2020 has yet to be officially announced, we know that the retailer will be showcasing their best deals of the year. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any news, so be sure to check back for more information as it’s released.

How do I access Prime Day sales in Canada?

In order to score deals on Prime Day, you must be signed up for Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership, like free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, and free e-book and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Once the trial ends, you can sign up for an annual membership for $79, or a monthly membership at $7.99 per month. Discounted rates for students start at just $3.99 after an initial free six-month trial, so if you’re still in school you can save big.

View photos Image via Getty. More

How can I find the best Prime Day Deals?

Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy to shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.

Deals of the Day: Here you’ll find a selection of items that have been marked down for 24 hours.

Lightning Deals: These exclusive sales last for just a few hours, while supplies last. Keep track of the progress bar because once it reaches 100 per cent or time runs out, the discount is over. Prime members receive access to these deals 30 minutes before the public.

Savings & Sales: Find deals on marked-down items available to purchase through Amazon’s vast online marketplace.

Coupons: Get the best prices on the items you know and love with en ever-changing selection of coupons.

Prime Early Access Deals: Shop items on sale before Prime Day with these early discounts.

If you want to get ahead of the game this Prime Day, set up a wishlist and stay on top of upcoming sales by watching for your preferred deals. You can even download the Amazon App, so you’ll never miss out on your must-have items while you’re on the go. Just scroll through Upcoming sales tab, and tap Watch this deal to be notified when the item goes on sale.

In case you’re curious about what you can expect to find on sale, check out Yahoo Canada readers’ top-selling Prime Day items of 2019 below.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. Image via Amazon. More