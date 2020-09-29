Amazon will give you £10 to spend on Prime Day when you shop small

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

If you’re planning to treat yourself to some of the bargains on offer during Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day, then it might just be worth your while to do a little bit of shopping ahead of the day itself - so long as you “shop small”.

Prime members who spend £10 on products sold by UK small business in Amazon’s store between 28 September and 12 October will earn £10 credit to use on Prime Day.

Customers can shop tens of thousands of eligible products from small businesses, across home, beauty electronics and more.

Prime Day itself will launch at 00:01 on Tuesday 13 October, with offers running until 23:59 on Wednesday, 14 October.

However, if you are a pre-existing Prime member then you’ll be able to access some deals from 28 September.

So, if you’re keen to support small businesses and bag some extra credit to spend on Prime Day as well, we’ve picked out 10 small shop buys for Prime members to invest in now.

From a dreamy turquoise ring for just £13.99, to a chic amber-scented candle and all sorts of gadgets and gizmos, we’ve picked out something for everyone.

Want to know more? Amazon has published a handy guide to its shop small initiative.

10 shop small buys we’re coveting right now

