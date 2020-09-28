Amazon Prime Day 2020 revealed: date, deals and everything you need to know

If your supplies of tyres, tubes, or chain lube are running low, or maybe it’s time for a shiny new pair of shoes, never fear because Amazon Prime day is almost here. The sale from the world’s biggest online seller usually takes place in mid-July but was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New info has come to light, and we now know that this year’s Prime Day will be across October 13 and 14. According to Amazon, this year's sale will feature, "over one million deals across every category."

Last year, Amazon offered it’s Prime Day deals for a full 48-hours, up from 36-hours the previous year, and there were savings to be found on everything from Wahoo sensors and GoPros, to Camelbak water bottles and Gore riding apparel, and even on ride food like Powerbars and KIND bars.

Amazon won’t announce the specific deals until the day, however, if we had to take an educated guess, expect to see similar price cuts on electronics; like head units, smartwatches, and headphones, and surely there will be plenty of savings to be had on shoes, shorts and summer gloves, too.

The catch is, to take advantage of Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member. For those that don’t already have Prime, it allows for free next-day or same-day shipping, depending on where you live as well as access to exclusive sales (like Prime Day) and you can score a discount at Whole Foods, too — in the US. A Prime membership also opens up access to Amazon’s music and video streaming catalogue — including series Eat.Race.Win which follows chef Hannah Grant as she feeds the Orica-Scott team during the 2017 Tour de France — a must watch on the service.

In an effort to support small businesses that utilise its selling platform, from now until October 12, Amazon is also offering a $10 credit usable on Prime Day if you spend $10 with certain small businesses on Amazon.

Once Amazon sets Prime Day loose at 3 am ET on October 13, we will be scouring the sales to find you killer savings and the best available deals on everything bike. If you don't want to wait two weeks, there are still plenty of deals to be had, head over to our Amazon Day cycling deals hub.

For those that have something particular on the shopping list Cyclingnews also have an array of dedicated deals pages where we have scoured the internet to find unmissable deals. Helmet needing replaced, shoes falling apart or you can't wait to treat yourself to a new bike? Be sure you check the following guides of the best deals across all retailers.