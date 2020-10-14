This Amazon Prime Day 2020 deal is the best price you'll find on a Ring doorbell

With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can also see, hear, and talk to visitors using phone, tablet, or computer.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is still going strong as it hits its stride on its final day. We won't see prices this low again until Black Friday, so now's the time to get a head start on that holiday shopping. Prime membership gets you access to exclusive deals and quick shipping, so, considering the money you can save today, an annual membership could easily pay for itself. We've got a couple of deals on Ring Video Doorbells that are definitely worth a look.

A video doorbell is the perfect way to keep porch pirates at bay, see who's knocking without opening the door and keep an eye on your entryway from anywhere. And Ring doorbells are very good at what they do. The problem? They're not cheap. Lucky for you, you can get a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro during Prime Day for $99.99 (a $60 savings).

This sale price is available to Prime members only. A new Ring Video Doorbell Pro will usually run you about $250, and the high price is what knocked this doorbell down in our rankings of the best video doorbells. But at $99.99, this refurb costs less than our Best Value pick, the Eufy Security WiFi Doorbell (which is also marked down by $40 via an on-page coupon).

The 2020 Ring Doorbell (not Pro) is also on sale new, and it's bundled with an Echo Dot for just $69.99 (a savings of $79.99). Note that the bundle is now back ordered and will not arrive until the first week of December at the very earliest The Pro is smaller and has a slightly wider field of view, while the 2020 Doorbell has a built-in rechargeable battery for those who don't want to hardwire it in. So, if you don't mind the larger size or you need battery power, the bundle is the way to go.

If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a smart doorbell, snatch this one up. There is limited stock, and this sale will be gone quickly.

