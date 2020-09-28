Amazon Prime Day 2020 Date Is Officially Confirmed as October 13 and 14

From Esquire

After a delay of a few months, Amazon has officially confirmed when its Prime Day shopping event is taking place.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will, once again, actually run for two days. Following a postponement from the usual mid-July period, the first discounts will launch at 00.01 on Tuesday, October 13, with offers running until 23.59 on Wednesday, October 14.

It's been confirmed that Prime Day will run on these dates in the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Singapore, UAE, Mexico, China and Japan. First-time Prime Day events in Turkey and Brazil will also run on October 13 and 14.

The annual sale, which first happened in 2015, usually features a selection of spotlight deals running for either 24 hours or (as was the case for some products during 2019's two-day event) 48 hours, plus shorter flash sales which may only last for a few hours. Discounts are available across a broad variety of departments – home, fashion, beauty, tech and much more.



Prime Day is, as you've probably guessed from the name, exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month, or £79 per year, for UK customers, and the perks that come with it include free delivery, Prime Video access (with content ranging from original TV shows like Hunters to selected live Premier League football games), unlimited music streaming, and Prime Reading, which features a regularly-rotating selection of books and magazines.

This year, you can also take advantage of an offer where if you spend £10 with selected small businesses in the run-up to Prime Day, you can claim £10 credit to spend on October 13 or 14. Terms apply, and more details about the pre-Prime Day small business promotion are available here.

