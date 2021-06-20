Amazon Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, But These Top Deals and Discounts Are Available Now

Amazon Prime Day is here and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the e-tailer’s biggest shopping day of the year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 will take place over two days this year, on Monday, June 21st and Tuesday, June 22nd.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 as a one-day shopping event, with the e-tailer and its merchants slashing prices on thousands of items across the site. Prime Day has since expanded to include 48 hours of deals, with Amazon Prime members getting early access. Amazon says sales from Prime Day often surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined, and last year’s event had more than one million deals available to Prime members online.

Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop the Deals?

The short answer is yes. While Amazon has a Daily Deals page that offers discounts and sales to anyone shopping on the site, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, which we’ve rounded up here.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access in time for Prime Day.

What Are the Best Prime Day Deals?

According to Amazon, Prime members can shop more than two million deals this year for Prime Day 2021, including discounts on top name brands like Levi’s, Samsung, iRobot and more.

Amazon discounts its family of Alexa-enabled devices and smart home accessories during Prime Day. Last year’s best-sellers included the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which were marked down in price (they’re both on sale right now too).

Top Prime Day 2021 deals are also expected to include discounts on popular tech items, like the Apple AirPods Pro, Fitbit smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and home theater systems.

Amazon also had discounts last year of up to 50% off from top brands including Samsung, Sony, Ring, iRobot, Keurig and more.

Story continues

Prime Day fashion deals also make up a large part of Amazon’s sales. The biggest discounts come from its in-house Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads brands, though last year also saw discounts up to 40% off from brands like Nike, adidas, Calvin Klein, Splendid and Alo Yoga. See all the latest Amazon fashion deals here.

Bookmark this page as we update it with the latest Prime Day 2021 date, deals and all the information you need to know to get the most out of Amazon’s big event.

The Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon is offering a number of Prime Day tech deals, with discounts on TVs, speakers, earbuds and more. Here are the best Prime Day electronics deals to shop.

Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Membership

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Get instant access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks and podcasts online with a free Kindle Unlimited membership for 30 days (regularly $9.99). Once your free month is up, get two months of Kindle Unlimited for just $4.99 total here (regularly $19.99).

Buy: Kindle Unlimited Free Month at $0

Just $10 for Top-Rated 15W Wireless Charger

yootech charger

Amazon

The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is just $9.99 right now for Prime Day. Get an extra 5% off when you apply the on-site coupon.

Buy: Yootech Upgraded Wireless Charger at $9.99

Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39

roku streaming stick+ deal

Amazon

Buy: Roku Streaming Stick+ $39.99

Get Two Echo Dot Devices for $50

echo-dot-prime-day

Amazon

Regularly $49.99 each, Amazon’s early Prime Day deal gets you two of its best-selling Alexa smart speakers for just 50 Use promo code PDDOT2PK at checkout.

Buy: Echo Dot (Two-Pack) $50

Save $52 on Apple AirPods Pro

airpods pro

Amazon

Regularly $249+, this Prime Day Apple deal gets you the AirPods Pro for just $197 – cheaper than Apple’s own website. The deal includes a wireless charging case too.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $189.99

Insignia 43-Inch Smart TV for $219

amazon prime day deals

Amazon

Buy: Insignia 43-Inch Smart 4K UHD $219.99

All-New Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $99

amazon echo buds deal

Amazon

Amazon released its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) last month, but Prime Members can save $40 by shopping right now. That brings the earbuds down to $79.99, or $99.99 if you want the version with a wireless charging case.

Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at $99.99

Get Two Echo Speakers for $119

echo speakers

Amazon

Amazon is also currently offering two Echo speakers for $119.98 with the promo code ECHOPRIME. One Amazon Echo (4th Gen) usually costs $100, so you save $80 with this bundle.

Buy: Echo Speakers (2-Pack) at $119.98

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for 31% Off

Bose-SoundLink-Around-Ear-Wireless-Headphones

Amazon

Buy: Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II $159

VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector Just $69

vankyo leisure mini 3 projector

Amazon

Supporting 1920×1080 resolution, the VANKYO Leisure 3 portable projector casts a screen up to 170 inches. Regularly priced over $100, the projector is now just $69.99 when you apply the $30 on-site coupon.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset Just $69

razer-prime-day-deals

Amazon

Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset is a must-have PC accessory for gamers who want a competitive edge when playing on line. Normally $129.99, the Kraken Ultimate is $69.99 right now, its cheapest price ever.

Buy: Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset $69.99

The Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

There are a number of discounts on home goods, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals that are available now.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $89

instant pot prime day

Amazon

The crowd-pleasing Instant Pot is usually one of the biggest sellers on Prime Day — and it’s back on sale. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, warmer, and more.

Buy: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker $89.00

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum for $120 Off

Roborock S4 Max Robot

Amazon

The best-selling robot vacuum (and best Roomba alternative) is $100 off, plus an additional $20 discount with the on-site coupon.

Buy: Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum $329.99

Dash Tasti- Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer for 15% Off

Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6qt Air Fryer

Amazon

Buy: Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer $51.13

Tuft & Needle Nod Foam Mattress for $58 Off

Nod by Tuft & Needle

Amazon

Buy: Tuft & Needle Nod Foam Mattress $355.50

Aura Carver Frame for $30 Off

Aura Carver Frame

Aura

Aura’s WIFI-connected digital photo frames make displaying and sharing photos super simple. Connect it to the Aura app to upload photos right from your phone, customize your pics, and share them with loved ones anywhere in the world. Right now, you can get $30 off their popular Carver frame—the lowest price it’s ever been.

Buy: Aura Carver Frame $169.00

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $100 Off

iRobot bravaa robot mop

Amazon

Buy: iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop $349.99

Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk for $50 Off

Flexispot Standing Desk

Amazon

Buy: Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk $249.99

Ninja Professional 72 oz 1000-Watt Blender for 30% Off

Ninja 72 oz Professional Blender

Amazon

Snag Ninja’s Powerful 72 oz Blender for 30% off if you’re looking for a powerful blender that can whip up anything from protein shakes, to frozen cocktails in a snap. The blender comes with six incredibly sharp blades, and a hefty 72 oz. jar so you can have your own bottomless (smoothie) brunch at home.

Buy: Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender $69.99

Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon

Amazon’s Smart Plug lets you control anything that’s connected to it via the Alexa app on your phone or an Echo smart speaker. Normally $24.99, the Amazon Smart Plug can be had for just $14.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Buy: Amazon Smart Plug $24.99

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2QT Ice Cream Maker for Under $100

Cuisinart-ICE-30BC-Ice-Cream-Maker

Amazon

Now that summer’s here, treat yourself to a frosty treat with Cuisinart’s second-best selling ice cream maker on Amazon. Regularly $165, this ice cream machine has currently dropped below $100.

Buy: Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker $99.95

The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

Get in shape this summer and stock up on best-selling fitness gear, equipment and accessories with these Prime Day fitness deals.

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike for Only $259

Yosuda-Indoor-Cycling-BIke

Amazon

This top-rated indoor exercise bike has over 13,000 reviews, and it’s currently on sale for under $300. Plus, it’s discounted even more once you apply the $40 coupon before you add it to your cart.

Buy: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike $259.99

LifePro Sonic Massage Therapy Gun for Just $95

LifePro-Store-Sonic-Handheld-Percussion-Massage-Gun

Amazon

Buy: LifePro Sonic Massage Gun $94.99

Back Bay Duet 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds for Under $60

Back-Bay-Duet-50-Pro-Wireless-Earbuds

Amazon

Buy: Buck Bay Wireless Earbuds $59.99

Amazon Halo Fitness Band for Just $69.99

Amazon-Halo-Fitness-Band

Amazon

Your fitness and sleep tracker doesn’t have to break the bank. A minimal band, the Halo tracks things like your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken, as well as takes a look at your sleep schedule so you can analyze your overall health and your activities.

Buy: Amazon Halo $69.99

The Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Gear Deals

From comfortable sleeping pads for camping to hammocks and tents, here are all the best outdoor deals to take advantage of with your Prime membership right now.

KINGSO 22-Inch Fire Pit Just $50

best fire pit

Amazon

This 22-inch fire pit is on sale for just $49.99 (regularly $70). Apply the on-site coupon for an additional 5% discount.

Buy: KINSO Fire Pit $49.99

Klymit Sleeping Pad for Under $49

Klymit-Static-Sleeping-Pad

Amazon

Buy: Klymit Sleeping Pad $48.99

Kazoo Outdoor Camping Two-Person Tent for Under $100

Kazoo-Outdoor-Camping-Tent-2-Person

Amazon

Buy: Kazoo Outdoor Camping Tent $99.90

Flikr Fire Personal Fireplace for 20% Off

Flikr-Fireplace

Amazon

This is one of our favorite products we’ve used in the last year. The Flikr lets you enjoy a fire from anywhere, so long as you have a bottle of isopropyl alcohol and a lighter or match. You can score the Flikr for only $95, and you can apply a 20% off coupon at checkout for an additional discount.

Buy: Flikr Fireplace $95

Kootek Camping Hammock for 33% Off

Kootek-Camping-Hammock

Amazon

This Kootek camp hammock is up to 33% off at the time of publication. Before adding it to your cart, don’t forget to apply the 5% coupon for extra savings on a piece of gear you’re about to get a ton of use out of this summer.

Buy: Kootek Camping Hammock $22.09

Inflatable Swimming Pool Just $39

inflatable pool deal

Amazon

Get this family-sized swimming pool on sale for just $39.49 (regularly $69.99+). Amazon has a Prime Day discount plus an additional $10 off coupon online.

Buy: QPAU Family-Sized Inflatable Pool at $39.49

More from Rolling Stone