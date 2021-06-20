Amazon Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, But These Top Deals and Discounts Are Available Now
Amazon Prime Day is here and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the e-tailer’s biggest shopping day of the year.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
Prime Day 2021 will take place over two days this year, on Monday, June 21st and Tuesday, June 22nd.
Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 as a one-day shopping event, with the e-tailer and its merchants slashing prices on thousands of items across the site. Prime Day has since expanded to include 48 hours of deals, with Amazon Prime members getting early access. Amazon says sales from Prime Day often surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined, and last year’s event had more than one million deals available to Prime members online.
See the latest Prime Day deals here
Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop the Deals?
The short answer is yes. While Amazon has a Daily Deals page that offers discounts and sales to anyone shopping on the site, the best Prime Day deals are reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members. There are a ton of other benefits to an Amazon Prime membership, which we’ve rounded up here.
If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial right now which will get you access in time for Prime Day.
Get the deal: 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime
What Are the Best Prime Day Deals?
According to Amazon, Prime members can shop more than two million deals this year for Prime Day 2021, including discounts on top name brands like Levi’s, Samsung, iRobot and more.
Amazon discounts its family of Alexa-enabled devices and smart home accessories during Prime Day. Last year’s best-sellers included the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick 4K, both of which were marked down in price (they’re both on sale right now too).
Top Prime Day 2021 deals are also expected to include discounts on popular tech items, like the Apple AirPods Pro, Fitbit smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, and home theater systems.
Amazon also had discounts last year of up to 50% off from top brands including Samsung, Sony, Ring, iRobot, Keurig and more.
Prime Day fashion deals also make up a large part of Amazon’s sales. The biggest discounts come from its in-house Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads brands, though last year also saw discounts up to 40% off from brands like Nike, adidas, Calvin Klein, Splendid and Alo Yoga. See all the latest Amazon fashion deals here.
Bookmark this page as we update it with the latest Prime Day 2021 date, deals and all the information you need to know to get the most out of Amazon’s big event.
The Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals
Amazon is offering a number of Prime Day tech deals, with discounts on TVs, speakers, earbuds and more. Here are the best Prime Day electronics deals to shop.
Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Membership
Amazon
Get instant access to thousands of digital books, audiobooks and podcasts online with a free Kindle Unlimited membership for 30 days (regularly $9.99). Once your free month is up, get two months of Kindle Unlimited for just $4.99 total here (regularly $19.99).
Just $10 for Top-Rated 15W Wireless Charger
Amazon
The Yootech Wireless Charging Pad is just $9.99 right now for Prime Day. Get an extra 5% off when you apply the on-site coupon.
Roku Streaming Stick+ for $39
Amazon
Buy: Roku Streaming Stick+ $39.99
Get Two Echo Dot Devices for $50
Amazon
Regularly $49.99 each, Amazon’s early Prime Day deal gets you two of its best-selling Alexa smart speakers for just 50 Use promo code PDDOT2PK at checkout.
Save $52 on Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Regularly $249+, this Prime Day Apple deal gets you the AirPods Pro for just $197 – cheaper than Apple’s own website. The deal includes a wireless charging case too.
Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $189.99
Insignia 43-Inch Smart TV for $219
Amazon
Buy: Insignia 43-Inch Smart 4K UHD $219.99
All-New Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $99
Amazon
Amazon released its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) last month, but Prime Members can save $40 by shopping right now. That brings the earbuds down to $79.99, or $99.99 if you want the version with a wireless charging case.
Get Two Echo Speakers for $119
Amazon
Amazon is also currently offering two Echo speakers for $119.98 with the promo code ECHOPRIME. One Amazon Echo (4th Gen) usually costs $100, so you save $80 with this bundle.
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for 31% Off
Amazon
Buy: Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II $159
VANKYO LEISURE 3 Mini Projector Just $69
Amazon
Supporting 1920×1080 resolution, the VANKYO Leisure 3 portable projector casts a screen up to 170 inches. Regularly priced over $100, the projector is now just $69.99 when you apply the $30 on-site coupon.
Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset Just $69
Amazon
Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset is a must-have PC accessory for gamers who want a competitive edge when playing on line. Normally $129.99, the Kraken Ultimate is $69.99 right now, its cheapest price ever.
Buy: Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset $69.99
The Best Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
There are a number of discounts on home goods, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. We’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals that are available now.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $89
Amazon
The crowd-pleasing Instant Pot is usually one of the biggest sellers on Prime Day — and it’s back on sale. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, warmer, and more.
Buy: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker $89.00
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum for $120 Off
Amazon
The best-selling robot vacuum (and best Roomba alternative) is $100 off, plus an additional $20 discount with the on-site coupon.
Buy: Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum $329.99
Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer for 15% Off
Amazon
Buy: Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer $51.13
Tuft & Needle Nod Foam Mattress for $58 Off
Amazon
Buy: Tuft & Needle Nod Foam Mattress $355.50
Aura Carver Frame for $30 Off
Aura
Aura’s WIFI-connected digital photo frames make displaying and sharing photos super simple. Connect it to the Aura app to upload photos right from your phone, customize your pics, and share them with loved ones anywhere in the world. Right now, you can get $30 off their popular Carver frame—the lowest price it’s ever been.
Buy: Aura Carver Frame $169.00
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $100 Off
Amazon
Buy: iRobot Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop $349.99
Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk for $50 Off
Amazon
Buy: Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk $249.99
Ninja Professional 72 oz 1000-Watt Blender for 30% Off
Amazon
Snag Ninja’s Powerful 72 oz Blender for 30% off if you’re looking for a powerful blender that can whip up anything from protein shakes, to frozen cocktails in a snap. The blender comes with six incredibly sharp blades, and a hefty 72 oz. jar so you can have your own bottomless (smoothie) brunch at home.
Buy: Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender $69.99
Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99
Amazon
Amazon’s Smart Plug lets you control anything that’s connected to it via the Alexa app on your phone or an Echo smart speaker. Normally $24.99, the Amazon Smart Plug can be had for just $14.99 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime.
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2QT Ice Cream Maker for Under $100
Amazon
Now that summer’s here, treat yourself to a frosty treat with Cuisinart’s second-best selling ice cream maker on Amazon. Regularly $165, this ice cream machine has currently dropped below $100.
Buy: Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker $99.95
The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals
Get in shape this summer and stock up on best-selling fitness gear, equipment and accessories with these Prime Day fitness deals.
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike for Only $259
Amazon
This top-rated indoor exercise bike has over 13,000 reviews, and it’s currently on sale for under $300. Plus, it’s discounted even more once you apply the $40 coupon before you add it to your cart.
Buy: Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike $259.99
LifePro Sonic Massage Therapy Gun for Just $95
Amazon
Buy: LifePro Sonic Massage Gun $94.99
Back Bay Duet 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds for Under $60
Amazon
Buy: Buck Bay Wireless Earbuds $59.99
Amazon Halo Fitness Band for Just $69.99
Amazon
Your fitness and sleep tracker doesn’t have to break the bank. A minimal band, the Halo tracks things like your heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken, as well as takes a look at your sleep schedule so you can analyze your overall health and your activities.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Gear Deals
From comfortable sleeping pads for camping to hammocks and tents, here are all the best outdoor deals to take advantage of with your Prime membership right now.
KINGSO 22-Inch Fire Pit Just $50
Amazon
This 22-inch fire pit is on sale for just $49.99 (regularly $70). Apply the on-site coupon for an additional 5% discount.
Klymit Sleeping Pad for Under $49
Amazon
Buy: Klymit Sleeping Pad $48.99
Kazoo Outdoor Camping Two-Person Tent for Under $100
Amazon
Buy: Kazoo Outdoor Camping Tent $99.90
Flikr Fire Personal Fireplace for 20% Off
Amazon
This is one of our favorite products we’ve used in the last year. The Flikr lets you enjoy a fire from anywhere, so long as you have a bottle of isopropyl alcohol and a lighter or match. You can score the Flikr for only $95, and you can apply a 20% off coupon at checkout for an additional discount.
Kootek Camping Hammock for 33% Off
Amazon
This Kootek camp hammock is up to 33% off at the time of publication. Before adding it to your cart, don’t forget to apply the 5% coupon for extra savings on a piece of gear you’re about to get a ton of use out of this summer.
Buy: Kootek Camping Hammock $22.09
Inflatable Swimming Pool Just $39
Amazon
Get this family-sized swimming pool on sale for just $39.49 (regularly $69.99+). Amazon has a Prime Day discount plus an additional $10 off coupon online.
