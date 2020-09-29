Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best deals on Amazon devices, from Kindle, Fire Stick and Echo dot

The event takes place on 13 and 14 October, but some deals are available now (The Independent)

Usually, every July Amazon Prime Day kicks off one of the biggest sales of the year with discounts on everything from coffee machines to tablets.

The global pandemic, however, has meant it was postponed and it is now taking place on 13 to 14 October.

Just like in previous years, there will be more than one million deals available from big-name brands including Philips, Toshiba, Lego, Nintendo, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony and Le Creuset, to name just a few.

But what is different this year, is that the retailer is putting a particular focus on small businesses, who have struggled a lot during the past six months.

Prime members who spend £10 with select small businesses from 28 September to 12 October, will earn £10 to spend on Prime Day.

Last year, the retailer said it sold more than 175 million products, dubbing the sale the “largest shopping event in Amazon history,” as it surpassed results from the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined.

This year is set to be bigger than ever and some of the biggest savings to be found are on its own-brand home devices such as the Echo Dot in all its variations, Kindles and Fire Sticks. And not forgetting its other brands such as Blink and Ring which feature products such as smart doorbells and home security cameras. .

There’s also offers to be enjoyed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and Audible so you can watch film and TV shows, listen to podcasts and enjoy to the latest albums from your favourite musicians, all with generous discounts.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

The discounts aren’t on offer for everyone, instead, they’re exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership.

Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you're already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet a member and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial.

What were the best Amazon Prime Day deals last year?

Last year, some of the best deals to be found on Prime Day were on Amazon’s own-brand devices, including the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) which dropped from £139.99 to £99.99 and the Echo (2nd Gen) which was down from £89.99 to £54.99.

Kindles and Fire HDMI Sticks saw impressive discounts too. The Amazon Kindle was on sale for £49.99, down from £69.99, while the Fire stick 4K went from £49.99 to £24.99.

What are the best Amazon devices deals live now?

From 28 September, Amazon has released some Prime Day deals early, in the lead up to the big event, with its home devices and streaming services taking centre stage.

The Amazon eero 3-pack home wifi system (was £249, now £149.60) has a huge reduction of £99.60 and promises simple, reliable wifi that takes minutes to set up and can be easily managed from the eero app on your phone. It’s ideal as most of us are working from home for the foreseeable.

The Blink mini indoor smart security camera (was £34.99 now, £24.99) is also on sale, that allows you to speak, hear and see visitors from anywhere in your house, even if you’re not in.

You can set up alerts on your phone to be notified when there’s movement, so whether you’re checking on the dog while you’re out, or to feel completely safe, it’s a simple way to keep tabs on your home.

Additionally, it’s Ring spotlight cam (was £199, now £139) is on offer, a security camera with an LED spotlight, two-way talk, siren and non-stop power to allow you to add an extra layer of security and visibility to your home.

If you’re a film TV buff, Prime members can currently get up to 50 per cent off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through it’s streaming platform Prime Video, up until 14 October with shows like Downton Abbey, Parks & Recreation, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspurs and Parasite.