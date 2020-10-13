Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Buy, Walmart and more stores running competing sales

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Amazon isn't the only retailer with incredible sales this week—check out on-going discounts at stores like Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and more.

It's that time of year, folks: Amazon Prime Day 2020, the mega-retailer's two-day long savings bonanza from Tuesday, October 13 to Wednesday, October 14. While you'll find price drops on just about anything and everything on the site, it's not the only game in town. If you're steering clear of the virtual shopping event this year, there are several other trusted, customer-loved stores that will be running competing sales that are every bit as good as Amazon's.

If you're worried about finding other incredible sales around the web, never fear. We've scoped out the best of the best, ranging from web-famous bedding sites, such as Brooklinen, to tried-and-true faves, like Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy's. Check 'em out (and many more!) below.

On Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14, shoppers who snag $200 worth of merchandise on the Bed Bath & Beyond website will earn $50 in My Funds Rewards. Additionally, from now until Saturday, October 31, customers who join the site's Beyond+ loyalty program will get a bonus card whose $29 value matches the membership fee. (In case you didn't know, the perks of the rewards system include a 20% discount on all purchases, free shipping and early access to sales.)

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond sale

This year, you won't have to wait until Thanksgiving to shop Best Buy's steep Black Friday price drops. The retailer is offering some insane discounts on top-rated tech, electronics and more for just two days only: Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14. Otherwise, you'll have to wait another month to snag these massive deals for Black Friday!

Shop Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Check it out: Brooklinen is running a surprise sale through October 14, and we couldn't be more excited. The entire site is 15% off right now with no code required (note that the promotion excludes items part of the Spaces line). If you didn't know, Brooklinen makes one of our favorite down comforters, the Brooklinen down comforter (lightweight), which normally retails from $149. Right now, though, you can nab it from $126.65 with the discount.

Shop the Brooklinen sale

To gear up for the chilly months ahead, Casper is offering 15% off its super-popular mattresses (and 10% off the rest of the site!) through Wednesday, October 14. Casper manufactures some of our favorite sleeping accessories, which range from the brand's mattress topper, which we loved for its über-supportive feel and durable construction, to the Original mattress, which features a breathable, open-cell top layer.