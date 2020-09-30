Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost here: The best deals you can already shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let the countdown begin! After months of delay, Amazon has finally (finally!) announced the dates of its massive Prime Day 2020 savings event and we’re practically chomping at the bit to get in on all of the amazing discounts. While the sales bonanza won’t officially kick off until the middle of next month, you don’t have to wait to start saving.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials and deals? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter and get recommendations right to your inbox.

In addition to all the great everyday deals we regularly see on the site, the mega-retailer has dropped several early deals exclusively for its Prime Members. What's more, members who elect to support small businesses by shopping their stores through Amazon ahead of the big day will also earn a $10 credit to use for Prime Day 2020.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual savings event hosted by Amazon exclusively for its members (sign up here for a free 30-day trial; then pay $12.99 per month) with some of the very best discounts you’ll see on top-rated items across the site all year long.

According to the company, sales from last year's event were higher than sales during 2018's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, with members purchasing 175 million items.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is Oct. 13-14. More

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

While Prime Day is usually held during peak summer months (last year’s event fell on July 15), this year’s savings event was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive sale will now unofficially kick off the holiday shopping season for shoppers, falling on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

In order to shop the best Prime Day deals, you’ll have to sign up to become a Prime Day member. These discounts include everything from price drops on popular items to savings on Amazon's coveted subscription services, such as Audible Premium Plus, Amazon Music and more.

While most markdowns will come on the aforementioned dates, early deals are already dropping (shop our faves below), so keep checking back on our deals page for all the latest savings.

The best deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

Get 3 Months of Amazon Kids+ for .99 (Save $6): Through Monday, October 12, Prime Day members will save $2 per month on their Amazon Kids+ subscription, which will give you access to all the kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows. Learning apps and games you can handle.

Get 3 Months of Amazon Music for $.99 (Save $28.98 to $30.97): New Prime subscribers to Amazon Music with Android devices can currently get four months of the service for just $.99 per month, with rates rising to $7.99 per month thereafter. Non-Prime members and iOs users will pay .99 for three months and $9.99 per month thereafter.

Get Prime Video rentals from $2.99: Prime members can save up to 50% on videos right now.

Get the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link for $8.99 (Save $6): At 40% off is a larger version of one of the best smart plugs we’ve tried to date, which installed like a dream.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (Save $5): We loved this adorable waffle maker in testing, and right now, it's less than $10.

Get the QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter for $7.99 (Save $7.65): Through Sunday, October 4, you can save 60% on this already-discounted adapter from QGeeM, which has more than 19,500 rave Amazon reviews, when you check the coupon box beneath the price.

Get 2 Echo Dots for $39.98 (Save $60): Through Monday, October 5, Prime Day members can grab two Echo Dots for the sale price of one with coupon code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. Note that you'll need to add two devices to your cart for the code to work.