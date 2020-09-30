Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost here: The best deals you can already shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Let the countdown begin! After months of delay, Amazon has finally (finally!) announced the dates of its massive Prime Day 2020 savings event and we’re practically chomping at the bit to get in on all of the amazing discounts. While the sales bonanza won’t officially kick off until the middle of next month, you don’t have to wait to start saving.
Looking for hard-to-find essentials and deals? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter and get recommendations right to your inbox.
In addition to all the great everyday deals we regularly see on the site, the mega-retailer has dropped several early deals exclusively for its Prime Members. What's more, members who elect to support small businesses by shopping their stores through Amazon ahead of the big day will also earn a $10 credit to use for Prime Day 2020.
What is Prime Day?
Prime Day is an annual savings event hosted by Amazon exclusively for its members (sign up here for a free 30-day trial; then pay $12.99 per month) with some of the very best discounts you’ll see on top-rated items across the site all year long.
According to the company, sales from last year's event were higher than sales during 2018's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, with members purchasing 175 million items.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?
While Prime Day is usually held during peak summer months (last year’s event fell on July 15), this year’s savings event was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive sale will now unofficially kick off the holiday shopping season for shoppers, falling on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14.
How does Amazon Prime Day work?
In order to shop the best Prime Day deals, you’ll have to sign up to become a Prime Day member. These discounts include everything from price drops on popular items to savings on Amazon's coveted subscription services, such as Audible Premium Plus, Amazon Music and more.
While most markdowns will come on the aforementioned dates, early deals are already dropping (shop our faves below), so keep checking back on our deals page for all the latest savings.
The best deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020
Get 3 Months of Amazon Kids+ for .99 (Save $6): Through Monday, October 12, Prime Day members will save $2 per month on their Amazon Kids+ subscription, which will give you access to all the kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows. Learning apps and games you can handle.
Get 3 Months of Amazon Music for $.99 (Save $28.98 to $30.97): New Prime subscribers to Amazon Music with Android devices can currently get four months of the service for just $.99 per month, with rates rising to $7.99 per month thereafter. Non-Prime members and iOs users will pay .99 for three months and $9.99 per month thereafter.
Get Prime Video rentals from $2.99: Prime members can save up to 50% on videos right now.
Get the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link for $8.99 (Save $6): At 40% off is a larger version of one of the best smart plugs we’ve tried to date, which installed like a dream.
Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (Save $5): We loved this adorable waffle maker in testing, and right now, it's less than $10.
Get the QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter for $7.99 (Save $7.65): Through Sunday, October 4, you can save 60% on this already-discounted adapter from QGeeM, which has more than 19,500 rave Amazon reviews, when you check the coupon box beneath the price.
Get 2 Echo Dots for $39.98 (Save $60): Through Monday, October 5, Prime Day members can grab two Echo Dots for the sale price of one with coupon code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout. Note that you'll need to add two devices to your cart for the code to work.
Get 6 Months of Kindle Unlimited for $29.97 (Save $29.97): New subscribers to Kindle Unlimited can get a big discount on a six-month plan.
Get Hyde Lane Heated Blankets from $39.99 (Save $10 to $14): With the included 20% off coupon (auto-applied at checkout), you'll get up to $14 off these highly-rated heated blankets.
Get the Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer for $69.99 (Save $30): We haven't tested this juicer yet, but it has a 4.4-star rating from more than 900 Amazon shoppers.
Get 1 Year of Audible Premium Plus for $99.95 (Save $50): New subscribers to Audible Premium Plus will save $50 on their first year, then pay the normal $149.95 rate.
Get the Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Maker for $89.96 (Save $85.05): This waffle maker is one of the best waffle makers we've ever tested and you'll get an extra $9.96 off $99.95 sale price at checkout.
Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus by De’Longhi for $104.99 (Save $74.01): Similar to our favorite single-brew coffee maker in every way but design (this one's slightly less rounded), you can get this high-quality machine for nearly $75 off.
Get the Fire TV Recast for $129.99 (Save $100): Prime members will save 43% on this 4-star rated device.
Get the Bose Solo Pro Noise-Canceling Headphones from $199.95 (Save $100): Select colors are up to $100 off right now.
Get the eufy BoostIQ 11S Slim Robot Vacuum for $189.99 (Save $30): Check the coupon box beneath the price to save $30 on our favorite affordable robot vacuum.
Get the eufy BoostIQ 11S Max Robot Vacuum for $209.99 (Save $40): Check the coupon box beneath the price to save $40 on an upgraded version of our favorite affordable robo vac.
Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $219 (Save $30): The ultimate wireless earbuds are 12% off right now.
Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $224.99 (Save $74.01): This stainless-steel cookware wowed us in testing, taking home our Editor's Choice award as the best overall set.
Get the Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm from $269 (Save $10): Launched earlier this month, this watch was originally priced at $279 but is currently $10 off in the silver hue only and going for $269.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $279.99 (Save $70): This lightweight tablet processes and runs apps smoothly, though you won't find as many apps here as you would with an Apple.
Get the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS-only at Amazon for $384.99 (Save $14.01): The brand new Apple smart watch is currently $14 off its original list price at Amazon.
Get the Lane Home Furnishings Rocker Recliner from $562.28 (Save $64.85): This leather recliner is currently 10% off.
Get Subscription Boxes from $4.80: Prime members can get select monthly boxes for your kids, pets and more at up to 60% off.
Shop Early Prime Day 2020 Deals at Amazon
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Find out the event dates, details and deals to shop