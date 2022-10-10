Amazon Prime Day: These 18 Beauty Buys Have Up To 35% Off In The Sale

Beth Mahoney
·2 min read
All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day
All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day

All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’re mad about beauty, good news – Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and it is the perfect time to stock up on all your must-have beauty essentials and save a fortune in the process. 

Whether you’re wanting to replenish your makeup collection, upgrade your skincare routine, or treat yourself to a hair tool, you’ll be pleased to know that Prime Day has some incredible deals available. 

Shop today for some amazing savings on big brands including Neals Yard, L’Oreal and Baylis & Harding and more...

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Save 34% on this ultra rich, dermatologist-approved moisturising cream
Save 34% on this ultra rich, dermatologist-approved moisturising cream

Amazon

Save 34% on this ultra rich, dermatologist-approved moisturising cream

£10.49 (was £16) at Amazon

Save a delicious 20% on this ultra gentle Neal's Yard eye makeup remover
Save a delicious 20% on this ultra gentle Neal's Yard eye makeup remover

Amazon

Save a delicious 20% on this ultra gentle Neal's Yard eye makeup remover

£9.60 (was £12) at Amazon

This colour protecting, anti brassiness hair oil has 50% off
This colour protecting, anti brassiness hair oil has 50% off

Amazon

This colour protecting, anti brassiness hair oil has 50% off

£6.50 (was £12.99) at Amazon

This buildable nail gel (which comes complete with all the tools you need) has 20% off
This buildable nail gel (which comes complete with all the tools you need) has 20% off

Amazon

This buildable nail gel (which comes complete with all the tools you need) has 20% off

£13.59 (was £16.99) at Amazon

This micro needle derma roller (that's suitable for face and body) has 20% off
This micro needle derma roller (that's suitable for face and body) has 20% off

Amazon

This micro needle derma roller (that's suitable for face and body) has 20% off

£7.99 (was £9.99) at Amazon

Get 20% off this collapsible hair diffuser
Get 20% off this collapsible hair diffuser

Amazon

Get 20% off this collapsible hair diffuser

£11.99 (was £14.99) at Amazon

There's 23% off this natural deodorant balm
There's 23% off this natural deodorant balm

Amazon

There's 23% off this natural deodorant balm

£9.99 (was £12.99) at Amazon

This mini blush and foundation brush duo has 20% off
This mini blush and foundation brush duo has 20% off

Amazon

This mini blush and foundation brush duo has 20% off

£8.80 (was £10.99)

These zit blasting dots have 20% off
These zit blasting dots have 20% off

Amazon

These zit blasting dots have 20% off

£7.97 (was £9.97) at Amazon

These lime and mint hair and body washes have 20% off
These lime and mint hair and body washes have 20% off

Amazon

These lime and mint hair and body washes have 20% off

£7.96 (was £9.99) for six at Amazon

Get 15% off this bedtime relaxation set from Feather &amp; Down
Get 15% off this bedtime relaxation set from Feather & Down

Amazon

Get 15% off this bedtime relaxation set from Feather & Down

£10.19 (was £12) at Amazon

There's a fantastic 33% off this glow-boosting exfoliating tonic
There's a fantastic 33% off this glow-boosting exfoliating tonic

Amazon

There's a fantastic 33% off this glow-boosting exfoliating tonic

£7.99 (was £11.99) at Amazon

Save 33% on this plastic-free, ethically sourced conditioner bar that's suitable for all hair types
Save 33% on this plastic-free, ethically sourced conditioner bar that's suitable for all hair types

Amazon

Save 33% on this plastic-free, ethically sourced conditioner bar that's suitable for all hair types

£5.96 (was £8.95) at Amazon

Get 20% off this pretty pink illuminating powder
Get 20% off this pretty pink illuminating powder

Amazon

Get 20% off this pretty pink illuminating powder

£5.88 (was £7.35) at Amazon

This silicone-free botanical conditioner has 20% off
This silicone-free botanical conditioner has 20% off

Amazon

This silicone-free botanical conditioner has 20% off

£5.59 (was £6.99) at Amazon

Get £3.50 off this highly-rated vitamin C serum
Get £3.50 off this highly-rated vitamin C serum

Amazon

Get £3.50 off this highly-rated vitamin C serum

£5.50 (was £9) at Amazon

These reusable makeup removal pads have 20% off
These reusable makeup removal pads have 20% off

Amazon

These reusable makeup removal pads have 20% off

£10.36 (was £12.95) at Amazon

Save 34% on this ultra volumising mascara
Save 34% on this ultra volumising mascara

Amazon

Save 34% on this ultra volumising mascara

£3.48 (was £4.99) at Amazon

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o