Amazon Prime Day: These 18 Beauty Buys Have Up To 35% Off In The Sale

All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day

All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you’re mad about beauty, good news – Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and it is the perfect time to stock up on all your must-have beauty essentials and save a fortune in the process.

Whether you’re wanting to replenish your makeup collection, upgrade your skincare routine, or treat yourself to a hair tool, you’ll be pleased to know that Prime Day has some incredible deals available.

Shop today for some amazing savings on big brands including Neals Yard, L’Oreal and Baylis & Harding and more...

To take advantage of all these Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial if you’re not already a member.

Save 34% on this ultra rich, dermatologist-approved moisturising cream

Amazon

Save 34% on this ultra rich, dermatologist-approved moisturising cream

£10.49 (was £16) at Amazon

Save a delicious 20% on this ultra gentle Neal's Yard eye makeup remover

Amazon

Save a delicious 20% on this ultra gentle Neal's Yard eye makeup remover

£9.60 (was £12) at Amazon

This colour protecting, anti brassiness hair oil has 50% off

Amazon

This colour protecting, anti brassiness hair oil has 50% off

£6.50 (was £12.99) at Amazon

This buildable nail gel (which comes complete with all the tools you need) has 20% off

Amazon

This buildable nail gel (which comes complete with all the tools you need) has 20% off

£13.59 (was £16.99) at Amazon

This micro needle derma roller (that's suitable for face and body) has 20% off

Amazon

This micro needle derma roller (that's suitable for face and body) has 20% off

£7.99 (was £9.99) at Amazon

Get 20% off this collapsible hair diffuser

Amazon

Get 20% off this collapsible hair diffuser

£11.99 (was £14.99) at Amazon

There's 23% off this natural deodorant balm

Amazon

There's 23% off this natural deodorant balm

£9.99 (was £12.99) at Amazon

This mini blush and foundation brush duo has 20% off

Amazon

This mini blush and foundation brush duo has 20% off

£8.80 (was £10.99)

These zit blasting dots have 20% off

Amazon

These zit blasting dots have 20% off

£7.97 (was £9.97) at Amazon

These lime and mint hair and body washes have 20% off

Amazon

These lime and mint hair and body washes have 20% off

£7.96 (was £9.99) for six at Amazon

Get 15% off this bedtime relaxation set from Feather & Down

Amazon

Story continues

Get 15% off this bedtime relaxation set from Feather & Down

£10.19 (was £12) at Amazon

There's a fantastic 33% off this glow-boosting exfoliating tonic

Amazon

There's a fantastic 33% off this glow-boosting exfoliating tonic

£7.99 (was £11.99) at Amazon

Save 33% on this plastic-free, ethically sourced conditioner bar that's suitable for all hair types

Amazon

Save 33% on this plastic-free, ethically sourced conditioner bar that's suitable for all hair types

£5.96 (was £8.95) at Amazon

Get 20% off this pretty pink illuminating powder

Amazon

Get 20% off this pretty pink illuminating powder

£5.88 (was £7.35) at Amazon

This silicone-free botanical conditioner has 20% off

Amazon

This silicone-free botanical conditioner has 20% off

£5.59 (was £6.99) at Amazon

Get £3.50 off this highly-rated vitamin C serum

Amazon

Get £3.50 off this highly-rated vitamin C serum

£5.50 (was £9) at Amazon

These reusable makeup removal pads have 20% off

Amazon

These reusable makeup removal pads have 20% off

£10.36 (was £12.95) at Amazon

Save 34% on this ultra volumising mascara

Amazon

Save 34% on this ultra volumising mascara

£3.48 (was £4.99) at Amazon

Related...