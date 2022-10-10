Amazon Prime Day: These 18 Beauty Buys Have Up To 35% Off In The Sale
All the best beauty buys this Amazon Prime Day
If you’re mad about beauty, good news – Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and it is the perfect time to stock up on all your must-have beauty essentials and save a fortune in the process.
Whether you’re wanting to replenish your makeup collection, upgrade your skincare routine, or treat yourself to a hair tool, you’ll be pleased to know that Prime Day has some incredible deals available.
Shop today for some amazing savings on big brands including Neals Yard, L’Oreal and Baylis & Harding and more...
Save 34% on this ultra rich, dermatologist-approved moisturising cream
Save a delicious 20% on this ultra gentle Neal's Yard eye makeup remover
This colour protecting, anti brassiness hair oil has 50% off
This buildable nail gel (which comes complete with all the tools you need) has 20% off
This micro needle derma roller (that's suitable for face and body) has 20% off
Get 20% off this collapsible hair diffuser
There's 23% off this natural deodorant balm
This mini blush and foundation brush duo has 20% off
These zit blasting dots have 20% off
These lime and mint hair and body washes have 20% off
£7.96 (was £9.99) for six at Amazon
Get 15% off this bedtime relaxation set from Feather & Down
There's a fantastic 33% off this glow-boosting exfoliating tonic
Save 33% on this plastic-free, ethically sourced conditioner bar that's suitable for all hair types
Get 20% off this pretty pink illuminating powder
This silicone-free botanical conditioner has 20% off
Get £3.50 off this highly-rated vitamin C serum
These reusable makeup removal pads have 20% off
