Amazon Prime Announces Release Date of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah is all set for its OTT release. Amazon Prime Video dropped a teaser of the film and announced that it will premiere on 12 August, ahead of Independence Day. Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India is also set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 13 August.

The teaser follows Captain Vikram Batra, who died in combat during the Kargil War. The clip also informs viewers that the Kargil War was 'India's first televised war'. Along with scenes from the film, we are also shown news footage. We see the real Vikram Batra as he talks about his nickname Shershaah.

The film, written by Sandeep Srivastava, is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by debutant Vishnu Varadhan.

"An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of courage and valour. Extremely honoured, thrilled & excited to present #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August," Karan Johar tweeted, sharing the teaser.

Shershaah was originally supposed to release in July 2020, but got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

