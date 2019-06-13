Amazon Prime announce 20 live Premier League matches over Christmas period

Premier League fixtures to be broadcast on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime will broadcast 20 Premier League fixtures across the Christmas period, they have announced.

On the same day the Premier League revealed its schedule for the 2019/20 season, Amazon announced they will broadcast 20 matches over two game weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This will include all 10 fixtures on two set game weeks - meaning viewers will be able to pick and choose which games they watch.

This will be the early December midweek fixtures as well as the Boxing Day games.

The Merseyside Derby is just one of the fixtures which will be hosted on Amazon’s premium subscription service.

READ MORE: Premier League fixtures launched - Every fixture for 2019/20

That game falls on December 4, which is between the December 3-5 bracket they have the rights to.

Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham as well as newly-promoted Aston Villa’s trip to Chelsea are also in that game week.

The Boxing Day fixtures include Manchester City’s trip to Wolves as well as Manchester United’s home clash with Newcastle.

New customers will be able to join Amazon Prime for £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year.

Featured from our writers: