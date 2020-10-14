Amazon Is Practically Giving Away Cashmere Sweaters for the Final 15 Hours of Prime Day

Getty Images

Back in July, it looked like Prime Day wasn’t going to be happening. But finally here we are, three months before the end of the year, on the second day of one of the biggest online shopping events ever. To be honest, sweater weather paired with more than 6,000 Prime Day designer deals is the October surprise we really didn’t see coming (Tory Burch bags with Prime shipping, anyone?), and we are incredibly grateful for it.

If you forgot to stock up on a winter wardrobe because you forgot what day it is, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Prime is basically giving away cashmere sweaters, cardigans, and even the perfect turtleneck sweater for the crisp autumn weather during the last 18 hours of the big shopping extravaganza.

Right now, State Cashmere, a popular and affordable cashmere brand, is majorly discounted — nearly all of its best-selling items are under $100. But that isn't even the best part of this Prime Day deal: State Cashmere is offering additional discounts for spending more. Get an extra 10 percent off when you buy two sweaters, an extra 20 percent off when you buy three sweaters, and an extra 30 percent off when you buy four. All you need to do is enter the code ZP2NQMEJ at checkout.

We’re betting that now is the only time you’ll see cashmere sweaters this discounted. Not to mention, there are also some very cute beanies up for grabs too. Maybe Prime Day should take place in October every year.

Shop the best State Cashmere Prime Day deals below.

State Cashmere Short Sleeve Classic Pullover

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $58 with coupon (Originally $90); amazon.com

State Cashmere Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $98 (Originally $130); amazon.com

State Cashmere Mid-Length Long Sleeve Cardigan

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $133 (Originally $190); amazon.com

State Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater

Story continues