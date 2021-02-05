Amazon’s ‘Outer Range’ Series Pauses Production Over Positive Covid-19 Test
EXCLUSIVE: Production was suspended last week on Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Outer Range starring Josh Brolin, sources said .
The decision was made after the show’s rigorous testing protocols, which follow industry safety guidelines, produced a positive result. The series is scheduled to resume filming on Monday, I have learned.
More from Deadline
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Step Down As CEO, Become Executive Chair
'Who Killed Tulum?' TV Series From Annapurna, NY Magazine, Vox & Mehar Sethi In Works At Amazon
SAG-AFTRA's Gabrielle Carteris Urges Members To Lobby Congress For $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Package
Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.
The cast also includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos and Isabel Arraiza
Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. The series falls under Amazon Studios’ overall deal with Plan B Entertainment.
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: More Americans Have Now Died Of Covid-19 Than Died In All Of WWII
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.