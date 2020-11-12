Olay's top-rated face brush that will up your skincare routine

Olay's facial brush has received glowing reviews, with some hailing it a "complete game changer". (Product not pictured). (Getty Images)

It may be a rarity, but when we get a few minutes to ourselves, there is nothing we enjoy more than a little pamper - and why not?

Although our beloved beauticians may be closed this lockdown, we may have to make do with a DIY facial, but that doesn’t mean we have to fork out a small fortune to do so.

Olay’s Facial Cleansing Brush is high on our radar, and with glowing reviews, and a pleasant price tag that won’t have our purses crying out for help, we can’t say no.

Why we rate it

The Facial Cleansing Brush by Olay Regenerist is ideal for those looking to up their skincare routine with a product that will provide a deep exfoliation and cleanse.

Whether you have normal, dry, or blemish-prone skin, this gadget will help to remove the dirt, dead skin cells and make-up in those hard-to-reach areas, which can clog pores, and cause breakouts.

The brush has two speed settings for a deep clean, or a more gentle exfoliation.

Plus it is water-resistant, so can be used in the shower too.

While some may wish to apply a cleanser to the brush - before using on the face - other shoppers have found running it under water to also be effective.

Simply flick the switch and massage over your face and neck, which will leave your skin feeling clean and smooth.

What we love is the Olay Facial Brush is super affordable, as it retails for just £19.19 on Amazon, and comes with a replacement brush head too.

What the reviews say

With over 3,000 reviews and with more than 70% worth of five star reviews, we are keen to find out exactly what shoppers think.

“Love it love it love it... I don't go do facials anymore.. this products makes my skin look 10 years younger.”

“The scrub works great in the shower too and make your face feel so clean after- I notice a difference all day after I use it.”

“This is my first time buying a cleansing wash and brush. I absolutely love them paired together. The brush is gentle enough on your skin, but affective enough to leave my face feeling clean and fresh. I recommend these products to anyone interested in trying a new face cleansing routine.”

“Works amazing. Surprisingly it leaves your skin super clean and smooth.”

“This brush is a complete game changer. I was skeptical about adding this brush into my routine as areas of my face are more sensitive than others, but I am beyond ecstatic I bought it! My skin looks revived! The under eye bags have almost disappeared! There’s a natural glow and my skin is so soft! I’ve never had acne before, but black heads have been the norm in my life until now! My complexion is amazing.”

