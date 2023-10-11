Amazon’s October Prime Day Ends Tonight — Here Are the 101 Best Deals

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Big Deal Days ends at midnight PT

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon’s October Prime Day — otherwise known as Prime Big Deal Days — is in full swing.

Right now, Amazon’s sale section is overflowing with some of the steepest discounts we’ve seen all year, with impressive markdowns on top brands like Apple, Dyson, Keurig, Adidas, and so many others. We found the 101 best deals to shop in every department before Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight at midnight PT. Act fast to snag robot vacuums, cast iron cookware, cozy sweaters, fall candles, and more on super sale. The best part? Our top picks start at $7.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Overall

Apple Watch Series 9, $390 (Save $51)

Amazon

$441

$390

Buy on Amazon

The best deals we found include an Apple Watch Series 9, a Roomba robot vacuum, and a Le Creuset saucepan. Tons of best-sellers are on sale, including the reviewer-revered Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that’s 30 percent off. And don’t miss the highest discount on our list: This Zoker cordless vacuum cleaner that’s a whopping $645 off (yes, you read that right). There are tons of other Amazon deals to jump at right now.

Best Prime Day Apple Deals

Amazon

$129

$89

Buy on Amazon

You won’t want to miss the deals on Apple devices. So many models of AirPods are on sale, including the in-demand AirPods Max and second-generation AirPods, which are under $100. Plus, you can save on some of the latest and greatest gadgets from Apple, like a 2023 MacBook Air that’s $200 off and a tenth-generation iPad with a $50 discount. And AirTags are just $22 apiece in this handy four-pack that you can use to keep track of precious belongings on the go.

Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon

$50

$23

Buy on Amazon

You’ll also find markdowns on devices from Samsung, Sony, HP, and Amazon right now. Save hundreds on the highly coveted Samsung Frame TV that can disguise itself as a piece of art on your wall when it’s not marathoning your favorite Halloween movies. Or add this Amazon Fire TV Stick to your cart while it’s just $23, which will give you access to tons of streaming platforms, live TV, music, and more — all in impressive 4K quality. For practical gadgets, check out the deals on portable chargers, smart plugs, and outdoor cameras.

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon

$67

$34

Buy on Amazon

Amazon’s home department is bursting with must-have markdowns. You can save on best-selling cleaning gadgets like the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner that makes carpets look “brand new,” according to one reviewer. And if you want to make hard floors and tiles sparkle, try this electric spin scrubber or the Swiffer PowerMop — neither of which require vigorous scrubbing.

On the hunt for bedroom and bathroom linens? Shop Martha Stewart bed sheets, American Soft Linen Bath Towels, and Bedsure fleece throws on super sale, too.

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Amazon

$340

$200

Buy on Amazon

All sorts of vacuums are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. For a multifunctional find, try this Eureka cordless vacuum that can clean carpet and hard floors like wood and tile, or this Bissell wet and dry vacuum that doubles as a mop. For even less of a lift, snap up the top-rated iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale. It works on all floor types and is equipped with smart navigation technology to help it avoid ledges and obstacles (like furniture).

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon

$100

$83

Buy on Amazon

Don’t miss the Prime Day deals on handy kitchen appliances. You can whip up yummy soups, stews, roasts, and more in the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Cooker, or turn your kitchen into an at-home café with the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee Machine.

Cast iron cookware is also on sale: Scoop up this best-selling Lodge Dutch oven or this Le Creuset skillet that’s impressively nonstick — one reviewer raved, “Everything in it glides around like a hockey puck.” You can even get a head start on holiday baking with this three-piece set of baking sheets that’s under $20.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon

$100

$70

Buy on Amazon

Cozy fall fashion is on super sale. More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers bought this $55 turtleneck sweater this month — and you can snag it for $30 today. For an even more affordable find, try this Hanes fleece sweatshirt that’s earned more than 39,000 perfect ratings while it’s just $11.

You can also shop shearling slippers from one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite brands for nearly half-off. They’ve earned tons of positive feedback from reviewers, including one customer that called them “super cozy for fall [and] winter evenings.” They also added, “These don't make my feet sweat at all.”

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon

$45

$30

Buy on Amazon

Save big on reviewer-favorite beauty products, like Crest 3D Whitestrips, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer, and the L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, while they’re down to some of their lowest prices ever. In addition to the lip mask listed above, the Laneige Glowy Lip Balm that tons of reviewers describe as “nourishing” and “not sticky” has a rare 30 percent discount. And some of Amazon’s top-selling skincare products, including the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum and the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence are now under $20.

Best Prime Day Toys and Games Deals

Amazon

$60

$48

Buy on Amazon

Looking to get a jump on holiday shopping ahead of Black Friday? So many toys and games are marked down, including Care Bears and Funko Pop figurines. Curious kids will love this National Geographic Geode-Breaking Kit that comes with 10 rocks plus all of the tools and safety gear needed to crack them open to reveal unique crystals. On your way out, check out the deals on top-rated Lego sets like this adorable flower bouquet and the Star Wars Millennium Falcon.

Best Prime Day Deals Under $30

Amazon

$25

$15

Buy on Amazon

While your cart might be full of big-ticket markdowns, we found tons of under-$30 gems to peruse, too. Score savings on a fall-scented candle from Yankee Candle, a top-rated Owala water bottle, and a travel jewelry case that landed itself on Oprah’s Favorite Things list last year.

Amazon shoppers and PEOPLE readers alike love the convenience of this Telena sling bag that you can snag for just $19. Tons of reviewers called it “perfect for travel,” since its hands-free design keeps personal belongings safe and accessible.

Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight, so don’t wait to add these major markdowns to your cart. Shop Amazon’s full selection of discounts in the site’s sale section.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Save 30%)

Amazon

$24

$17

Buy on Amazon

Zoker Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with Coupon (Save 85%)

Amazon

$748

$115

Buy on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $189 (Save 24%)

Amazon

$249

$189

Buy on Amazon

Yankee Candle Cinnamon Sugared Apple Scented Candle, $17 (Save 46%)

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon

$60

$40

Buy on Amazon

Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (Save 28%)

Amazon

$124

$89

Buy on Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $19 (Save 30%)

Amazon

$27

$19

Buy on Amazon

Samsung The Frame 55-Inch TV, $998 (Save 33%)

Amazon

$1498

$998

Buy on Amazon

Lodge 6-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $68 (Save 49%)

Amazon

$133

$70

Buy on Amazon

Telena Sling Bag, $19 (Save 42%)

Amazon

$32

$19

Buy on Amazon

