This handheld wet dry vacuum is on sale for just $34: 'This is a pretty handy little tool'

Spring cleaning is always top of mind every year, but fall is just as important a time to give your home a refresh. Consider it the perfect occasion to get a fresh slate ahead of the holiday season, and an ideal time to ensure that your home stays clean and healthy year-round.

For bigger jobs, you’ll want to break out the mop and bucket, broom, and vacuum, but for smaller messes you may want to consider the convenience of a wet-dry vacuum. One bestselling pick from Amazon Canada is even on sale right now, making it more affordable to keep your home looking its very best.

What is it?

The Oasser Cordless Portable Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is currently more than 30 per cent off, and rings in at just $34 on sale. This HEPA-filter vacuum cleaner tackles dirt, dust and pet hair, as well as messy spills with ease.

A lithium battery provides 20 minutes of continuous use to this cordless vacuum, which is ideal for use in cleaning cars, countertops, or other small areas of the house.

It also comes with a collection of attachments and brush heads that make cleaning even the trickiest spots (like between couch cushions or hard to reach corners) a breeze.

What shoppers are saying

Though this affordable cordless vacuum appears to have a mixed reaction from customers with a 3.4 star rating, those that love it have been impressed by its lightweight and easy to use design.

“Great product and very lightweight and easy to use. Great for the car and picking up small stuff. Charges very quickly and lasts very long,” reads one review. “Don't expect this to do your whole carpet, but smaller messes and great for small work.”

“This vacuum is a really good size for cleaning the hard to reach spots and places that regular big vacuums can't reach easily. I use this vacuum for cleaning my car and it's really efficient,” says another.

