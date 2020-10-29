This handheld wet dry vacuum is on sale for just $34: 'This is a pretty handy little tool'

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Spring cleaning is always top of mind every year, but fall is just as important a time to give your home a refresh. Consider it the perfect occasion to get a fresh slate ahead of the holiday season, and an ideal time to ensure that your home stays clean and healthy year-round.
For bigger jobs, you’ll want to break out the mop and bucket, broom, and vacuum, but for smaller messes you may want to consider the convenience of a wet-dry vacuum. One bestselling pick from Amazon Canada is even on sale right now, making it more affordable to keep your home looking its very best.
Oasser Cordless Portable Wet Dry Vacuum
SHOP IT: Amazon, $34 (originally $50)
What is it?
The Oasser Cordless Portable Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is currently more than 30 per cent off, and rings in at just $34 on sale. This HEPA-filter vacuum cleaner tackles dirt, dust and pet hair, as well as messy spills with ease.
ALSO SEE: These $16 texting gloves are a hit with Amazon Canada shoppers
A lithium battery provides 20 minutes of continuous use to this cordless vacuum, which is ideal for use in cleaning cars, countertops, or other small areas of the house.
It also comes with a collection of attachments and brush heads that make cleaning even the trickiest spots (like between couch cushions or hard to reach corners) a breeze.
What shoppers are saying
Though this affordable cordless vacuum appears to have a mixed reaction from customers with a 3.4 star rating, those that love it have been impressed by its lightweight and easy to use design.
“Great product and very lightweight and easy to use. Great for the car and picking up small stuff. Charges very quickly and lasts very long,” reads one review. “Don't expect this to do your whole carpet, but smaller messes and great for small work.”
“This vacuum is a really good size for cleaning the hard to reach spots and places that regular big vacuums can't reach easily. I use this vacuum for cleaning my car and it's really efficient,” says another.
For many reviewers, while the Oasser Cordless Portable Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner proved to be a great option for smaller messes, it didn’t quite hold up to tougher jobs.
“This is a pretty handy little tool and great for pet fur or car cleaning. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for stronger suction, this may not be the vacuum for you,” says one reviewer. “One of my specific needs was kitty litter and it seems to have a lot of trouble keeping the litter in the chamber once sucked up. Otherwise though, great product and lots of attachments and carrying bags included!”
The verdict
Best used as a complement to your existing collection of cleaning tools, the Oasser Cordless Portable Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for tidying up quick spills and small messes.
At just $34, it’s also a fraction of the price of other similar cleaning tools, making it an easy choice to add to your cart while it’s on sale.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.